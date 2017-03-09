Ipsos MORI today released a new Scottish poll for STV, showing a 50%-50% tie between YES and NO were there to be a second independence referendum. This is the first poll not to show NO ahead for some time – there were a couple of snap polls immediately after the EU referendum that showed YES ahead, but apart from that you need to go back to February 2016.
As ever, one shouldn’t get too excited about one poll. Looking at other recent Scottish polls there’s a mixed picture. While a BMG poll at the end of January still showed a narrow lead for NO, it suggested a significant drop in the NO lead compared to BMG’s previous polls. In contrast two Panelbase polls this year haven’t shown any significant movement and still had NO well ahead. The MORI and BMG polls suggest there could be some movement in attitudes to Scottish Independence, but we probably need some more polls before we can be sure.
MORI also asked whether people thought an independent Scotland should be a member of the EU – 48% thought it should be, 27% thought it should be a member of the single market but not the EU, 17% supported neither.
Finally there was a question on voting intention in the Scottish local elections – or at least, people’s first preferences. Topline figures were SNP 46%, CON 19%, LAB 17%, GRN 8%, LD 6%. Full details of the poll are here.
I think both the EU & SNP (if this actually happens which I seriously doubt) negotiations will end up as dirty & vindictive political fights, nothing held back. There may be just too many sneering faces looking over from t’other side of La Manche for any sort of acceptable deal to be done, history repeating itself.
With the EU employment and environmental law out of the picture, Scottish voters now have a different choice to make: from here on Scotland is run from London by a seemingly entrenched Tory party with their own views on labour laws and the environment… or Scotland can be run by Scotland, for Scotland.
Scotland used to be a Labour fiefdom,now an SNP fiefdom,all told what to do by Herr Juncker and his mob.
Yet it’s all the Tories fault !!
Wake up , Hamish !!
Jasper22
I find your post hard to understand. My best guess is something like:
“Scotland has been run by Labour, and then by the SNP, both of whom took their instructions from the European Commission. So why are its problems being blamed on the Tory government of the UK?”
Is that a fair summary? If so, I find your suggestion that the EC has more power over Scottish affairs than Westminster, absolutely ludicrous. But perhaps you have evidence to the contrary?
David in France
I think it’s a little more complicated than that nowadays.
Most Scots are unionists – in that they recognise that we are a wee country, and that some form of pooling and sharing with neighbouring countries makes a lot of sense.
Remember, only 17% in this poll thought that were Scotland to be independent, it should be in neither the EU nor the single market.
Being an independent member of the EU, with E&W also part of the Union ticked a lot of boxes for a lot of people.
But the UK told us in 2014 that we wouldn’t get into the EU – and then they made sure that they wouldn’t be!
Other than those that want a Scotland outwith UK and EEA and those that want Scotland to be adrift in rUK’s boat, the rest of us can’t have our ideal answer (whatever that was) so there are hard choices to be made.
Bantams
“There may be just too many sneering faces looking over from t’other side of La Manche …..history repeating itself”
Jeez! What kind of history did you learn?
Seems Trump has another fool in his cabinet of fools.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/09/us/politics/epa-scott-pruitt-global-warming.html?smid=fb-nytscience&smtyp=cur&_r=0
@ Old Nat
I’m only talking about French politicians here, not the people. Macron will win the election and he and others in their political class will do anything to prevent a reasonable deal, he’s the latest in a very long line of awkward so and so’s over there.
Seems Tories too low or Labour too high, on instinct, compared to previous polls.
Either there’s been a remarkable recovery coinciding with the fall in No support, or I’m tempted to say it looks like an off sample a little outside of MoE…
… Then again Theresa May did go to Scottish Tory Conference with Brexit on the brain. So it could be legit.
Bantams
That’s OK then. There have never been a bunch of “sneering faces” of “awkward so and so s” in London!
What’s the point of using that kind of language?
I wouldn’t trust that Cooncil opinion poll. Last time round Independents got over 10% of the vote and I’d expect them to do so again. Hardly a soul votes for political parties at Cooncil elections in some Local Authority Areas, e.g. na h-Eileanan an Iar.
AdvisablyAnon
The polling was specifically about the council elections in May – and only the 2nd poll ever for that election – so it’s hard to draw conclusions.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish_local_elections,_2017#Opinion_polling
The Unionist parties are sharing less than half of the Scottish vote in these polls (and in reality Independents will get more than 10%!) so I presume the moe is quite high for these parties’ VI anyway.
@ Old Nat
Possibly a different description applies to our own beloved, only the French political class fall into the “sneer” category.
aldo_macb
It’s hard to know why those polled, respond to questions which are clearly of no possible significance in their area.
My guess would be that many will respond “as if all of these parties were standing here, who would get my 1st pref vote?” – but who knows?
Including “Indepent” as a choice might have helped – and STV should have known better than to ignore them.
Mind you, they might have known that MORI wouldn’t be asking anyone in any of the island groups or the Western Highlands anyway!
Good evening all from a very mild rural Hampshire.
I’m not sure Brexit will have been the defining issue when Scots vote to leave the UK. You just have to look at the different policy directions between Edinburgh and London. Polar opposites to put it mildly.
Thatcher was and still is hated in Scotland and some of the older voters might see TM as Thatcher mark 2. There is no point beating about the bush….The Tories can’t stand the SNP (Who are the Scottish government and the SNP can’t stand the Tories who are the UK government…I will say it now….Scotland is heading for full independence and you can blame TM. She didn’t budge an inch over any of the proposals Nicola Sturgeon put forward and that has just ignited indy ref 2.
And I have to say it, independence will be a lot easier sell this time around. The Yes side have a whole dossier on broken promises and pledges from the No side.
Bantams
How pathetic to think that way.
ALDO_MACB
I wouldn’t trust that Cooncil opinion poll. Last time round Independents got over 10% of the vote and I’d expect them to do so again. Hardly a soul votes for political parties at Cooncil elections in some Local Authority Areas, e.g. na h-Eileanan an Iar
___________
A&B, Highlands, D&G, Borders, Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Orkney and Shetland are bound to return a majority of independents as they always do. I’m more interested in the big urban councils in West Central Scotland where Labour look set to be booted out after decades of unchallenged rule.
@ Old Nat
No problem. Watch this space & we can revisit our conversation towards the end of the year.
Either the Tories have dropped several % in a few weeks straight to the SNP/Grns or this poll is unusually Nat heavy. We’ll have to wait and see with other polls.
@ Stephen W
That’s exactly what I was thinking, the whole poll is an outlier for me until it gets backed up, it was carried out over a longish period as well.
Britain Elects? @britainelects 3h3 hours ago
More
A couple of council by-elections tonight: one UKIP, two Labour, four Conservative.
https://twitter.com/britainelects
The UKIP one should be interesting.
For anyone interested in local council by-elections, “Andrew’s Previews” are always worth a read. This is the link for this week:
http://election-data.co.uk/andrews-previews-09-03-17
Also, with a full round of (English) county council elections and other councils up in Scotland and Wales, see his “election index” for an astonishingly comprehensive set of electoral history stats.
http://www.andrewteale.me.uk/leap/elections-index/