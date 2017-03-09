Ipsos MORI show Scotland split 50-50 on independence

9 Mar 2017

Ipsos MORI today released a new Scottish poll for STV, showing a 50%-50% tie between YES and NO were there to be a second independence referendum. This is the first poll not to show NO ahead for some time – there were a couple of snap polls immediately after the EU referendum that showed YES ahead, but apart from that you need to go back to February 2016.

As ever, one shouldn’t get too excited about one poll. Looking at other recent Scottish polls there’s a mixed picture. While a BMG poll at the end of January still showed a narrow lead for NO, it suggested a significant drop in the NO lead compared to BMG’s previous polls. In contrast two Panelbase polls this year haven’t shown any significant movement and still had NO well ahead. The MORI and BMG polls suggest there could be some movement in attitudes to Scottish Independence, but we probably need some more polls before we can be sure.

MORI also asked whether people thought an independent Scotland should be a member of the EU – 48% thought it should be, 27% thought it should be a member of the single market but not the EU, 17% supported neither.

Finally there was a question on voting intention in the Scottish local elections – or at least, people’s first preferences. Topline figures were SNP 46%, CON 19%, LAB 17%, GRN 8%, LD 6%. Full details of the poll are here.


  1. bantams

    I think both the EU & SNP (if this actually happens which I seriously doubt) negotiations will end up as dirty & vindictive political fights, nothing held back. There may be just too many sneering faces looking over from t’other side of La Manche for any sort of acceptable deal to be done, history repeating itself.

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:13 pm
  2. David in France

    With the EU employment and environmental law out of the picture, Scottish voters now have a different choice to make: from here on Scotland is run from London by a seemingly entrenched Tory party with their own views on labour laws and the environment… or Scotland can be run by Scotland, for Scotland.

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:14 pm
  3. jasper22

    Scotland used to be a Labour fiefdom,now an SNP fiefdom,all told what to do by Herr Juncker and his mob.

    Yet it’s all the Tories fault !!

    Wake up , Hamish !!

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:22 pm
  4. somerjohn

    Jasper22

    I find your post hard to understand. My best guess is something like:

    “Scotland has been run by Labour, and then by the SNP, both of whom took their instructions from the European Commission. So why are its problems being blamed on the Tory government of the UK?”

    Is that a fair summary? If so, I find your suggestion that the EC has more power over Scottish affairs than Westminster, absolutely ludicrous. But perhaps you have evidence to the contrary?

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:31 pm
  5. oldnat

    David in France

    I think it’s a little more complicated than that nowadays.

    Most Scots are unionists – in that they recognise that we are a wee country, and that some form of pooling and sharing with neighbouring countries makes a lot of sense.

    Remember, only 17% in this poll thought that were Scotland to be independent, it should be in neither the EU nor the single market.

    Being an independent member of the EU, with E&W also part of the Union ticked a lot of boxes for a lot of people.

    But the UK told us in 2014 that we wouldn’t get into the EU – and then they made sure that they wouldn’t be!

    Other than those that want a Scotland outwith UK and EEA and those that want Scotland to be adrift in rUK’s boat, the rest of us can’t have our ideal answer (whatever that was) so there are hard choices to be made.

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:35 pm
  6. oldnat

    Bantams

    “There may be just too many sneering faces looking over from t’other side of La Manche …..history repeating itself”

    Jeez! What kind of history did you learn?

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:40 pm
  7. pete

    Seems Trump has another fool in his cabinet of fools.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/09/us/politics/epa-scott-pruitt-global-warming.html?smid=fb-nytscience&smtyp=cur&_r=0

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:44 pm
  8. bantams

    @ Old Nat

    I’m only talking about French politicians here, not the people. Macron will win the election and he and others in their political class will do anything to prevent a reasonable deal, he’s the latest in a very long line of awkward so and so’s over there.

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:50 pm
  9. AdvisablyAnon

    Seems Tories too low or Labour too high, on instinct, compared to previous polls.
    Either there’s been a remarkable recovery coinciding with the fall in No support, or I’m tempted to say it looks like an off sample a little outside of MoE…
    … Then again Theresa May did go to Scottish Tory Conference with Brexit on the brain. So it could be legit.

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:52 pm
  10. oldnat

    Bantams

    That’s OK then. There have never been a bunch of “sneering faces” of “awkward so and so s” in London!

    What’s the point of using that kind of language?

    March 9th, 2017 at 9:58 pm
  11. aldo_macb

    I wouldn’t trust that Cooncil opinion poll. Last time round Independents got over 10% of the vote and I’d expect them to do so again. Hardly a soul votes for political parties at Cooncil elections in some Local Authority Areas, e.g. na h-Eileanan an Iar.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:05 pm
  12. oldnat

    AdvisablyAnon

    The polling was specifically about the council elections in May – and only the 2nd poll ever for that election – so it’s hard to draw conclusions.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish_local_elections,_2017#Opinion_polling

    The Unionist parties are sharing less than half of the Scottish vote in these polls (and in reality Independents will get more than 10%!) so I presume the moe is quite high for these parties’ VI anyway.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:06 pm
  13. bantams

    @ Old Nat

    Possibly a different description applies to our own beloved, only the French political class fall into the “sneer” category.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:10 pm
  14. oldnat

    aldo_macb

    It’s hard to know why those polled, respond to questions which are clearly of no possible significance in their area.

    My guess would be that many will respond “as if all of these parties were standing here, who would get my 1st pref vote?” – but who knows?

    Including “Indepent” as a choice might have helped – and STV should have known better than to ignore them.

    Mind you, they might have known that MORI wouldn’t be asking anyone in any of the island groups or the Western Highlands anyway!

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:13 pm
  15. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    Good evening all from a very mild rural Hampshire.

    I’m not sure Brexit will have been the defining issue when Scots vote to leave the UK. You just have to look at the different policy directions between Edinburgh and London. Polar opposites to put it mildly.

    Thatcher was and still is hated in Scotland and some of the older voters might see TM as Thatcher mark 2. There is no point beating about the bush….The Tories can’t stand the SNP (Who are the Scottish government and the SNP can’t stand the Tories who are the UK government…I will say it now….Scotland is heading for full independence and you can blame TM. She didn’t budge an inch over any of the proposals Nicola Sturgeon put forward and that has just ignited indy ref 2.

    And I have to say it, independence will be a lot easier sell this time around. The Yes side have a whole dossier on broken promises and pledges from the No side.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:15 pm
  16. oldnat

    Bantams

    How pathetic to think that way.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:16 pm
  17. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    ALDO_MACB
    I wouldn’t trust that Cooncil opinion poll. Last time round Independents got over 10% of the vote and I’d expect them to do so again. Hardly a soul votes for political parties at Cooncil elections in some Local Authority Areas, e.g. na h-Eileanan an Iar
    ___________

    A&B, Highlands, D&G, Borders, Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Orkney and Shetland are bound to return a majority of independents as they always do. I’m more interested in the big urban councils in West Central Scotland where Labour look set to be booted out after decades of unchallenged rule.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:21 pm
  18. bantams

    @ Old Nat

    No problem. Watch this space & we can revisit our conversation towards the end of the year.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:24 pm
  19. Stephen W

    Either the Tories have dropped several % in a few weeks straight to the SNP/Grns or this poll is unusually Nat heavy. We’ll have to wait and see with other polls.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:24 pm
  20. bantams

    @ Stephen W

    That’s exactly what I was thinking, the whole poll is an outlier for me until it gets backed up, it was carried out over a longish period as well.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:29 pm
  21. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    Britain Elects? @britainelects 3h3 hours ago
    More
    A couple of council by-elections tonight: one UKIP, two Labour, four Conservative.

    https://twitter.com/britainelects

    The UKIP one should be interesting.

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:30 pm
  22. Saffer

    For anyone interested in local council by-elections, “Andrew’s Previews” are always worth a read. This is the link for this week:

    http://election-data.co.uk/andrews-previews-09-03-17

    Also, with a full round of (English) county council elections and other councils up in Scotland and Wales, see his “election index” for an astonishingly comprehensive set of electoral history stats.

    http://www.andrewteale.me.uk/leap/elections-index/

    March 9th, 2017 at 10:48 pm

