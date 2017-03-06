Ian Warren of Electiondata had published a new YouGov poll of Labour party members. Overall, it looks as if Jeremy Corbyn’s suppport among the Labour membership is down a bit since last year… but that right now he’d likely be re-elected again. To some degree a fall in support among existing members has probably been mitigated by the gradual churn in membership as pre-Corbyn membership falls and newer, more pro-Corbyn members join. Back in August 2016, 53% of paid up Labour members thought Jeremy Corbyn was doing well, 45% badly. The latest figures are 51% well, 47% badly. The figures are not directly comparable because of changing membership (a substantial proportion of members joined post EU referendum and they were some of the most pro-Corbyn members). Nevertheless, the net effect is that Corbyn’s support really hasn’t fallen much.
If we go back and look at Corbyn’s historical ratings among party members the big drop appears to be at the time of the EU referendum and the attempted coup, but since then things have steadied. In Nov 2015 66% of Labour members thought Corbyn was doing well, by May 2016 that had risen to 72%. Straight after the EU referendum and Hilary Benn’s sacking it it fell to 51%, in July 2016 it stood at 55%, by August 2016 it stood at 53%, today it is back to 51%. Some of those ups and downs are because the polls were seeking to measure those Labour members entitled to take part in the election and there were back and forths about cut-off dates, but you can see the broad trend – a sharp fall, then a pretty steady position.
Neither has there been much change in attitudes towards Corbyn’s future. Opinion has moved a little against Corbyn fighting the general election and in favour of an organised transition. 44% of Labour members now think Corbyn should contest the general election (down from 47% last August, but up from 41% in June 2016), 14% think he should stand down at some time before the election (up from 6% in August). The proportion of members backing his immediate ousting has actually fallen, now just 36% (from 39% in August 2016 and 44% in June 2016)
If there was an election now, 52% of Labour members say they would definitely or probably vote for Corbyn in a fresh leadership election, 46% said they would probably or definitely not. To put this in context, when YouGov asked the same question in June 2016 50% of Labour members said they would probably or definitely vote for Jeremy Corbyn, 47% said they would probably vote against him.
In the event the leadership election that followed was not a close thing. By July 57% of Labour members were saying they’d probably vote Corbyn (40% probably would not) and Corbyn’s lead among full party members ended up being 18 percentage points. Of course, it may be that the 2016 leadership election could have panned out differently with a different anti-Corbyn candidate or a different strategy, but comparing these figures to the polls before last year’s leadership election does not suggest there has been any sea-change in Labour members’ support for Jeremy Corbyn.
So what, if anything, would change the mind of Labour members? Ian’s poll asked if Corbyn should stand down in various circumstances. A substantial majority (68%) of Labour members said he should go if Labour lose the general election. A majority (55%) also said he should go if he loses the support of Trade Union leaders, and 50% said he should go if he loses the support of the shadow cabinet.
The problem is these are theoretical questions. In practice people tend to see events through the prism of their existing support, so Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters will tend to explain away negative events and blame then on other people (that’s not intended as a comment about Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters in particular, but on human nature in general. It happens in all other political parties too). There’s a lovely example of this in Ian’s poll – asked who or what was most responsible for losing the Copeland by-election, 85% of those Labour members who voted for Owen Smith said Jeremy Corbyn. Very few Labour voters who voted for Jeremy Corbyn last year put any blame on him though – among Corbyn’s 2016 voters the main causes of the Copeland defeat were seen as the media (46%) and Tony Blair’s speech (35%). Only 14% blamed Jeremy Corbyn. Don’t imagine that all those hundreds of thousands of members who have supported Jeremy Corbyn, who have been enthused by him and brought into the party by him will easily be disuaded from supporting him.
Interesting comment from IFS on the Budget:
“The chancellor was right to raise National Insurance contributions for the self employed in his Budget, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says
The rise will see millions of self-employed workers pay an average of £240 a year more, but ministers say those earning £16,250 or less will pay less.
Philip Hammond’s move has been heavily criticised, but the IFS think tank said the current system needed reform.
“It distorts decisions, creates complexity and is unfair,” it said.
“A tax system which charges thousands of pounds more in tax for employees doing the same job as someone else needs reform,” the IFS said.”
PETE B, i think many on here have done quiet well in life and I doubt many will become paupers. Not sure that could be said of the many who are already paupers who voted leave and I’d be very surprised if they’d be happy becoming even poorer.
@Danny
Protectionism is an ideology.
More from MORI –
“And thinking about the UK’s decision to leave the European Union after the referendum last year, to what extent do you agree or disagree with the following?
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is doing a good job in representing Scotland’s interests in the process of the UK leaving the EU
Agree 52% : Disagree 37%
The Prime Minister Theresa May is doing a good job in representing Scotland’s interests in the process of the UK leaving the EU
Agree 24% : Disagree 59%
The Prime Minister Theresa May is doing a good job in representing the UK’s interests in the process of leaving the EU
Agree 34% : Disagree 50%
Once the negotiations for the UK leaving the EU finish, there should be another referendum across the UK to either accept or reject the deal
Agree 52% : Disagree 40%
OldNat
Of the people wanting independence, do the figures change by much?
Delighted to see that so many of the UKPR Conservative contingent are backing progressive redistribution over the complaints of the right-wing press.
Personally, I agree that Hammond’s done broadly the right thing.
ALAN CHRISTIE, your post 5:23 7th march.
Actually it was COLIN who confided the debate to UKPR, I talked of the wider populace.
Regarding proof. I’d always assumed it was those making the claim that showed their evidence, apologises if I am wrong.
Also, and don’t often say this about a Tory budget, agree with SE paying more in NIC, particularly as it won’t hit those not earning that much…….though the question is would it be worth someone not earning more or is the extra not worth holding back what you earn?
Regarding SE. I work in a factory and get holiday pay (sick pay up to 6 months, not that in 27 years I’ve used it). Does anyone know what the SE are entitled to?
As so often, the MORI question about the local elections is potentially misleading, as it just asked about “parties”, and not about Independents – and I’m less than convinced that 78% of those polled are really 9-10 “certain to vote”!
Still, FWIW, VIs are –
SNP 46% : Con 19% : Lab 17% : Grn 8% : LD 6% : UKIP 3% : Oth 1%
Possibly more closely aligned with general political attitudes than council votes, but the drop in the SCon lead over SLab is interesting.
It might just indicate that a number of hard core SLab Unionists are prepared to vote Tory for distant places like Westminster to “stop the Nats” – they’re “damned if they’ll see a bloody Tory on the Cooncil!”
Alan
“Of the people wanting independence, do the figures change by much?”
As you would expect- quite a lot! :-)
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is doing a good job in representing Scotland’s interests in the process of the UK leaving the EU
Yes – Agree 85% : Disagree 9%
No. – Agree 23% : Disagree 65%
The Prime Minister Theresa May is doing a good job in representing Scotland’s interests in the process of the UK leaving the EU
Yes – Agree 6% : Disagree 86%
No. – Agree 41% : Disagree 34%
The Prime Minister Theresa May is doing a good job in representing the UK’s interests in the process of leaving the EU
Yes – Agree 12% : Disagree 70%
No. – Agree 54% : Disagree 30%
Once the negotiations for the UK leaving the EU finish, there should be another referendum across the UK to either accept or reject the deal
Yes – Agree 71% : Disagree 22%
No. – Agree 33% : Disagree 60%
I’m not surprised that 6% more of Yessers see May as doing well in representing the UK’s interests, as opposed to Scotland’s. After all, we don’t the terms mixed up!
However, that 13% of Noes see her as doing better at representing the UK than Scotland, was a little surprising.
Does anybody really believe that Brexit is the cause of the demand for a second indy ref? If the vote had been remain does anybody think that Sturgeon would have retired in 5 or 10 years time without having another go?
What if it succeeds? It can only end in division and disappointment.If all is good then politics will return to normal and the SNP will be judged on their government but if all goes badly then the fickle electorate will turn on them with a vengeance.
it is almost worth it.almost.
I know this will attract the ire of the nationalist posters on this site but there it is.
@oldnat and barbanazero in particular
There is a very interesting post at Slugger’s suggesting that the “Orange card” and Brexit have revived a complacent nationalism.
http://sluggerotoole.com/2017/03/09/when-the-ace-of-trumps-became-the-two-unionism-and-the-diminishing-power-of-the-orange-card/
“According to this narrative, any division within Unionism was a sign of weakness that could prove fatal. As political historian Graham Walker argues, unionist leaders worked hard to ensure that electoral politics in Northern Ireland became little more than a ‘straightforward struggle’ between Orange and Green….
This approach, in the main, served unionism well for a considerable period. Somewhat ironically its effectiveness was undermined when a threat, of sorts, did emerge in the form of the civil rights movement. The demand for equality – for reform not revolution – generated significant divisions within unionism about how best to respond.
For some, a positive response opened the possibility of a new stability in Northern ireland.”
Though this is some fifty years ago, I remember some of this very well. I managed to attend many of the debates the Peoples Democracy held in Queen’s University. I remember also trying to explain to the members of the rugby club for which I played that the civil rights campaign was just that and it should be supported.
The wing forward, big strapping man, ex-navy, told me plainly(one tends to remember such things): “If it comes to the bit, I’ll shoot you.”
“For other unionists, however, any such conciliation was merely opening the door to the “enemies of Ulster” and should be strenuously opposed. In many respects, the descent into conflict helped to maintain a stronger degree of unionist unity than might otherwise have been the case – most unionist politicians were again united in their analysis of who the enemy was and how they ought to be fought….
Catholics expected much from power-sharing between Sinn Féin and the DUP. In particular, they expected a recognition of, and respect for, their Irishness – something the DUP has seemingly failed to accept sufficiently.
This has been reinforced by the party’s support for Brexit and the fears that this has generated within the nationalist community that it may, once again, create a hard border on the island. For many, this is an entirely unacceptable outcome.
Indeed, whilst not necessarily lending itself to republican militancy, Brexit may yet prove to be the moment contemporary Unionism once again awakened a complacent nationalism. “
S Thomas
At best you inspire amusement. However, most of your offerings (like this one) simply earn a sad shake of the head.
Windmills are great – and the world’s largest floating ones are to be moored off Aberdeen.
You may care to have a tilt at them too?