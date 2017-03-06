Ian Warren of Electiondata had published a new YouGov poll of Labour party members. Overall, it looks as if Jeremy Corbyn’s suppport among the Labour membership is down a bit since last year… but that right now he’d likely be re-elected again. To some degree a fall in support among existing members has probably been mitigated by the gradual churn in membership as pre-Corbyn membership falls and newer, more pro-Corbyn members join. Back in August 2016, 53% of paid up Labour members thought Jeremy Corbyn was doing well, 45% badly. The latest figures are 51% well, 47% badly. The figures are not directly comparable because of changing membership (a substantial proportion of members joined post EU referendum and they were some of the most pro-Corbyn members). Nevertheless, the net effect is that Corbyn’s support really hasn’t fallen much.
If we go back and look at Corbyn’s historical ratings among party members the big drop appears to be at the time of the EU referendum and the attempted coup, but since then things have steadied. In Nov 2015 66% of Labour members thought Corbyn was doing well, by May 2016 that had risen to 72%. Straight after the EU referendum and Hilary Benn’s sacking it it fell to 51%, in July 2016 it stood at 55%, by August 2016 it stood at 53%, today it is back to 51%. Some of those ups and downs are because the polls were seeking to measure those Labour members entitled to take part in the election and there were back and forths about cut-off dates, but you can see the broad trend – a sharp fall, then a pretty steady position.
Neither has there been much change in attitudes towards Corbyn’s future. Opinion has moved a little against Corbyn fighting the general election and in favour of an organised transition. 44% of Labour members now think Corbyn should contest the general election (down from 47% last August, but up from 41% in June 2016), 14% think he should stand down at some time before the election (up from 6% in August). The proportion of members backing his immediate ousting has actually fallen, now just 36% (from 39% in August 2016 and 44% in June 2016)
If there was an election now, 52% of Labour members say they would definitely or probably vote for Corbyn in a fresh leadership election, 46% said they would probably or definitely not. To put this in context, when YouGov asked the same question in June 2016 50% of Labour members said they would probably or definitely vote for Jeremy Corbyn, 47% said they would probably vote against him.
In the event the leadership election that followed was not a close thing. By July 57% of Labour members were saying they’d probably vote Corbyn (40% probably would not) and Corbyn’s lead among full party members ended up being 18 percentage points. Of course, it may be that the 2016 leadership election could have panned out differently with a different anti-Corbyn candidate or a different strategy, but comparing these figures to the polls before last year’s leadership election does not suggest there has been any sea-change in Labour members’ support for Jeremy Corbyn.
So what, if anything, would change the mind of Labour members? Ian’s poll asked if Corbyn should stand down in various circumstances. A substantial majority (68%) of Labour members said he should go if Labour lose the general election. A majority (55%) also said he should go if he loses the support of Trade Union leaders, and 50% said he should go if he loses the support of the shadow cabinet.
The problem is these are theoretical questions. In practice people tend to see events through the prism of their existing support, so Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters will tend to explain away negative events and blame then on other people (that’s not intended as a comment about Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters in particular, but on human nature in general. It happens in all other political parties too). There’s a lovely example of this in Ian’s poll – asked who or what was most responsible for losing the Copeland by-election, 85% of those Labour members who voted for Owen Smith said Jeremy Corbyn. Very few Labour voters who voted for Jeremy Corbyn last year put any blame on him though – among Corbyn’s 2016 voters the main causes of the Copeland defeat were seen as the media (46%) and Tony Blair’s speech (35%). Only 14% blamed Jeremy Corbyn. Don’t imagine that all those hundreds of thousands of members who have supported Jeremy Corbyn, who have been enthused by him and brought into the party by him will easily be disuaded from supporting him.
COLIN, your post march 6th 2:03pm, any polls to back your ‘impression’ up?
Last one i remember on the subject said around 20% wanted no immigration. Of course I could be wrong or the figures could’ve changed, or your ‘impression’ could be wrong?
1&2 are a direct consequence of currency movements, which are a mixed blessing. Inflation is still below the government’s target, although it is likely to breach it briefly.
3 is about mood music, rather than policy. The divisive campaign, and the crude xenophobia of some Leave supporters, have left some foreigners feeling unwelcome. I don’t think it’s really because they expect to be deported in 2019. I think everyone expects that any EU citizen residing in the UK before 1st April 2017 will be entitled to remain, it’s just a question of how that is agreed bilaterally.
4 has some substance, I grant you. There’s no question that the current distributed production system for cars would be hard to navigate by British plants if they sat outside the customs union. However, I think the auto industry is pretty competitive and the big firms pretty much are always reviewing plants. Lots of UK plants closed whilst we were members of the Single Market. Vauxhall-Opel have been losing money since 1999 so their issues are not Brexit related. However, uncertainty over the future is a definite demerit for UK based car plants.
5 is not entirely new. There is difficulty in recruiting enough seasonal workers anyway, partly because it’s an absolutely horrible industry, dominated by gangmasters, traffickers and exploitation. The Brexit vote has certainly made it worse, but as conditions in Eastern European countries improve I think the difficulty would have arisen to some extent anyway. For me it’s one of those areas where there may be a silver lining. If migrant workers are a valued commodity, and firms have to apply for visas for them, treatment may improve. If that means a net reduction in the number of cabbages grown in the UK then I can live with that. I am sure there are developing nations who would love to export produce to us, and for whom slave wages are good wages.
6 is the one area where I would fully agree that government policy itself has been lacking. A specific commitment to match existing funding on the same terms and in the same amounts would be welcome. The government seems to have more or less agreed to this in principle, but when you’re planning a project you need something a bit harder edged than a political speech.
Most of what you’ve quoted to me seems more like teething trouble than anything like permanent damage, with the car industry a potential exception. But it is very early days, there is still every possibility that some sort of comprehensive sectoral deal will be agreed with the EU on the car industry, effectively preserving the customs union for that sector. If that looks like happening, then again I think the atmosphere will brighten. I do think it’s likely that jobs will be lost in Vauxhall in the UK, and I agree that this is more likely with Brexit than without. But I think job losses were likely anyway.
I also think there are lots of unknowns. If we did leave the customs union, that would of course open up potential avenues for sectoral deals with other countries. How wonderful would it be to see UK manufacturors involved in a close alliance with a new car sector in, say, Africa?
Hague gives the impression of someone who wished he’d followed his heart and voted Leave. In any case, many Remainers think it is a matter of getting on with it, see recent interview with Margaret Mountford in Telegraph.
But there are lots of Remainers who would love to turn the ship around and are fairly blatantly hoping for things to do ale a turn for the worse. On Brexit, May can add the DUP and about ten Labour MPs plus Carswell to her majority. But you only have to deduct 40 Tory MPs, and things are decidedly choppy.
This is not to say Hague is necessarily right. But he is far from being the nreasonable.
My “imression” was in respect of “Instransigent Remainers” & my post really drew that impression from UKPR in general & the post I was responding to in particular.
I don’t recall any Brexit supporter here claiming that zero immigration is either desirable or achievable. But Plenty of Remainers constantly infer that they do.
Its a long established way of avoiding discussion the issue at hand-the social & cultural effects of rapid large scale immigration.
I have no idea what the Polls indicate on this.
Very sensible post.
Rubbish. You see conspiracies everywhere.
Hague wants to go to the country now because he does’t believe the Tories will be able to sustain the poll lead they currently have once the Brexit process begins.
it was an error to break ranks and admit it, but he’s actually trying to do the opposite of what you say. The Tories won an election in 2015 on a platform of economic stability and remaining in the European Union, and that will become a significant millstone if the economy starts to get rough and opinion starts to turn. The promises made in a legally-binding full General Election would by any reasonably democratic standard be expected to take precedence over an advisory referendum with no such legal basis. Leave would be in a difficult constitutional position regardless of how vicious the Daily Mail editorials became as they would be enacting a platform which was in direct opposition to their own winning manifesto, without having gone to the country to validate their new platform.
However, if the Tories were to campaign and win a General Election now on a platform of leaving the European Union, Brexit would be essentially impossible to cease as the Tories could then quite reasonably state that they were fulfilling the commitments made in the manifesto upon which they were elected, and campaigners against Brexit would have no real legal or constitutional legs to stand on.
Whether you like it or not, if Brexit causes a significant economic issue for the UK and there is good evidence that opinion is turning, then hardcore Remainers do have a case and we enter difficult constitutional waters.
@Neil A –
“3 is about mood music, rather than policy.”
That’s complete nonsense, I’m afraid. The decisions to leave the UK being made now by families are a direct result of May’s failure to guarantee the residency rights of EU citizens that have been here for so long some of them have British born grandchildren.
The rest of your post is again, along the ‘fingers in ears’ approach, finding excuses and alternative reasons to explain away the obvious.
I would agree that many of these issues can be solved and resolved, but it’s clear that May is taking policy decisions that makes the solutions far harder, and we are likely to see many more explicit impacts as this tale unfolds.
A CORBYNITE WRITES: I joined the party to vote for Corbyn & voted for him again nine months later; if Chuka Umunna or Rachel Reeves or somebody challenged Corbyn tomorrow, I’d vote for him again.
From my perspective, I think the post goes wrong slightly at the end. The point isn’t that tens of thousands of people are fanatical devotees of Corbyn personally. The real question is who he’d be replaced by, how and why. Corbyn was elected because he promised a complete reorientation of the Labour Party – a job that’s still unfinished, partly I think because of the leadership’s lack of appetite for string-pulling and machine politics (there’s no Corbynite Mandelson, more’s the pity). If he stood down in favour of somebody who was committed to carrying on & completing that project, I think the Corbyn vote would transfer to that person en masse. But, for as long as the only contenders are committed to reversing it, obviously we aren’t going to bite.
I think your view is very widely held. I think Corbyn would actually like to stand down, but he won’t do so unless he has guarantees from the PLP that his ‘repositioning’ of Labour will not be reversed.
I imagine those discussions are presently taking place.
‘Is there any correlation between those who think Corbyn will win in 2020, and those who think the moon landings were faked…’
COLIN, interesting, its all about uk polling report echo chamber is it? Fair enough. Only poll I could find online said 22% were against all immigration.
Not sure remainers on here say Brexiters all believe the same or have ever said such. Often when immigration is brought up its about the wider populace.
Well he’s certainly managed the reorientation of the party, that’s for sure.
I think your final paragraph gives you away. Your whole argument shows why those who want to remain hope that a general election will muddy the waters,
The position is now clear. A Referendum has decided that we should leave and Parliament has decided by a huge majority, including with the support of the main opposition, to confirm that position.How can a general election result improve on that.
I think calling other posts Rubbish when yours includes a rant against the daily mall and fails to deal with any of the points raised is the pot calling the kettle black.
“The decisions to leave the UK being made now by families are a direct result of May’s failure to guarantee the residency rights of EU citizens ”
May hasn’t failed. The EU governments have failed to respond to requests to get the issue sorted.
Nothing to do with our government and everything to do with the EU that puts rules ahead of people.
We cannot guarantee EU citizens access to UK resources until UK citizens are granted access to EU resources. Otherwise people will come home and overload our public services.
It’s a simple matter of practicality. I find it very strange that there are so many people who cannot understand the need for reciprocity in this matter – and many others.
The latest Guardian/ICM polling figures:
Conservatives: 44% (no change from Guardian/ICM two weeks ago)
Labour: 28% (up 2)
Ukip: 11% (down 2)
Lib Dems: 8% (no change)
Greens: 5% (up 1)
Conservative lead: 16 points (down 2)
@”Hague wants to go to the country now because he does’t believe the Tories will be able to sustain the poll lead they currently have once the Brexit process begins”
…or we could divine what he believes from what he actually said :-
“. “Any deal is bound to be full of compromises which one group or another in Parliament finds difficult to stomach,” writes Lord Hague. “As British law needs to be amended countless times to take account of leaving the EU treaties, the Government could face many close votes, concessions or defeats as it tries to implement Brexit.
“That prospect will embolden the EU negotiators, and makes an agreement that is good for the UK harder to achieve. It could also lead to a situation where the Prime Minister faces a standoff with parliament over a deal that will have taken two years to negotiate and is nearly impossible to change.”
I’m seeing more web sites mentioning Tory election fraud.
Be interesting to see which seats affected and if any could be taken by another political party? Also if it hadn’t happened would the referendum have happened?
Wonder if anyone’s going to prison? After all laws seemingly have been broken.
Thanks -I’m not surprised that 20% ish have that view. I could easily imagine that a similar % believe unrestricted immigration is desirable.
“with the car industry a potential exception.”
the car industry is a big problem – because it tries to be globalist in its operation. It is only interested in shifting production to the cheapest place available. Since the accession, parts manufactures for German cars has shifted to Eastern Europe so that Germans can sell cheaper cars to the Chinese.
The cost of that is born by the French, the Greeks and the Italians in the single currency area.
It is time to say to the car industry that you need to decide which currency area you want to manufacture your entire machine – rather than expecting politicians to bend over backwards to accommodate you.
Cars and houses are, unfortunately, the mechanism by which spending is injected into the economy. And the producers in both those industries are constantly after special favours. It is time to say enough and change the process – including if necessary massive tariffs on imported cars.
European Arrest Warrant
I an disappointed that yet another Home Secretary is in thrall to the police/ security lobby on this. It joins our supine approach to extradition to the US.
We have no reciprocity with the US and the EAW is unsatisfactory in 2 regards:
1. Firstly, there is no “de minimis”. It should only be available for offences which carry a maximum sentence of 7years or more; and
2. secondly, should be for an offence in a category of offences known to English/scottish Law.Thus, Offences such as Holocaust denial or the offence of insulting the president would be excluded.
What I am saying is that getting 380kg of rock samples (not dust) back from an extraterrestrial body back in those semi automated times was a greater challenge than sending some people to knock bits off with a hammer! The Russians did succeed with 3 missions but were only able to collect dust!
Of course no-one can ever “prove” that the Moon Landings took place, in the face of ever wilder ideas about how the information and samples returned to Earth were faked.. But there does come a point where you have to say ” why fake that when doing it is so much cheaper and easier!?”
Have replied to your post on the previous thread – the one where you solved the problem that nurses might stop coming here because prefering the EU freedoms etc. – by proposing they have hoops to jump through, and improved matters further by suggesting that nurses might prefer Estonia…
@”Nothing to do with our government and everything to do with the EU that puts rules ahead of people.”
Absolutely right.
@” I find it very strange that there are so many people who cannot understand the need for reciprocity in this matter – and many others”
Superficially it is strange.
But if one contemplates a mind set in which everything the EU has done & will do is for the benefit of UK citizens, ( & the World in general) and that the May administration is engaged in an act of treacherous abandonment of European Citizenship for a world of small minded , nationalist isolationism , then -not so strange ?
Going into a negotiation by simultaneously securing British interests in retaining people we need in our economy AND taking the moral high ground AND treating people who have contributed to our economy and society for many years with due respect is a pretty obvious thing to do..
Theresa failed for many years to follow this sort of logic with overseas students so it is no surprise to me that she treats EU citizens in the UK equally callously
It might be a technical challenge to retrieve rocks with a probe, but might not be as difficult as landing man on the moon and returning him safely.
It would be even cheaper if the rocks were from that asteroid in Allan’s back garden…
@”It is time to say to the car industry that you need to decide which currency area you want to manufacture your entire machine – rather than expecting politicians to bend over backwards to accommodate you.”
An interesting remark.
The warm words of Carlos Tavares about the ” opportunity” for Vauxhall UK of a “Hard Brexit” have been latched on to by some of the Press. Alistair Osborne in today’s Times digs a little deeper. Tavares’ ” opportunity” is for UK to provide him with a “pound cost structure” for his newly aquired Vauxhall plants.
Translated-you build a UK parts supply supply chain & pay for it -and Vauxhall might be safe.
I agree with you that Brexit can be a big problem for UK’s car industry. The logistics & rules of origin ramifications of an industry based on large scale importing of parts, and exporting of assembled product , outside of the EU Customs Union will be a significant burden. And then there is the tariff question.
“Vauxhall-Opel have been losing money since 1999 so their issues are not Brexit related”
——-
Yes, seen this bandied about, along with its rebuttal. Which is that while issues may pre-date Brexit, impact of Brexit may be sufficient to take things past the tipping point whereby things become too uneconomic to handle.
I thought the Conservatives’ 2015 included a firm commitment to a referendum on the EU and – either explicitly or downright obviously, if you’re holding the referendum – implement the outcome.
Furthermore, Parliament passed a bill enabling that referendum to take place – presumably with the expectation that the outcome would be respected.
Ask Joe Plumber if he thought it was advisory!
Anyway, my point was that implementing Brexit is not directly opposite to the Tories’ manifesto, but a clear part of it – even if it was one with two options and the Tories leading the party expected a different outcome to implement than this one.
Yes because there’s no fantasy in the ‘real world’s is there….