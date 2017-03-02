Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
AL URQA
Very neatly made points.
@Millie
There’s another reason why it’s usually bad news if the government doesn’t borrow: it harms the private sector.
The reason is that the economy can be categorised as the public sector, private sector, between which money flows, and then money flows in and out of the economy to other nations as well.
If you make the public sector run a surplus, the money has to come from somewhere, and if there’s no extra money coming in from abroad, and you don’t print any, then the money has to come from the private sector, meaning their ability to save or invest is compromised, harming growth and tax receipts so the govt. loses what it saves again. False economy.
This is why governments usually run a deficit, although obviously not usually as big as the deficits necessary following the Crunch. A normal deficit means extra money flows to the private sector assisting the private sector and hence growth and then government income. Ultimately pays for itself, leaving us better off.
Oldnat was wondering about the possible effect of the better polling by Sinn Fein and SDLP on the Unionist voters. There is a post at Slugger’s that looks at this point. The title is interesting or tasteless. Here is a link and some excerpts.
http://sluggerotoole.com/2017/03/03/observe-the-sons-of-ulster-marching-towards-the-bin/
“What we’re likely to see is a narrower Unionism across the board, more thoroughly socially conservative, more concerned with internal solidarity than reaching out.”
“That narrow Unionism is likely to be in a Northern Ireland which looks like a place ever more apart, with virtually complete criminalisation of abortion, without marriage equality, where a suspicion of Eastern Europeans and Muslims too often breaks out into a snarl. ”
“The DUP is somewhere between complacent and contemptuous about the very people whose votes will be decisive in any border poll that could swing either way: detribalised Prods, liberal-left cultural nationalists, and ethnic minorities.”
“The 2011 Census revealed huge numbers of people in Nationalist areas, including traditionally Republican rural areas West of the Bann, who defined themselves as Northern Irish. Arlene’s campaign ensured these people trooped out in epic numbers to vote Sinn Féin this week, including many younger people who had never voted before. Make no mistake, the demographic swing against Unionism will be vicious for the next 20 years; just look at those 2011 Census figures by age cohort.”
“If you’re a Polish- or Turkish-born naturalised UK citizen, it’s very easy to read Northern Ireland as a place where the pro-Irish people want you here and the pro-British people don’t. This is a small but growing segment of the electorate and one which will be decisive in a really tight border poll.”
“Brexit will have a specifically destructive impact in NI, whatever happens across the UK. No matter how snazzy the e-border – and that will cost many billions in IT infrastructure – a customs frontier will mean a horror of online forms and on-the-ground enforcement, particularly targeted in areas which are strongly Remain and predominantly Nationalist.”
“For a brief moment in the mid-2000s, both the UK and the Republic were booming. The increase in support for reunification in polling from SDLP and SF supporters was startling, but faded post-2008. But what if Brexit goes badly wrong in Northern Ireland, even if the UK as a whole survives reasonably well?”
“The huge demographic shift under way in NI will not guarantee a United Ireland, but it radically changes the context in which the constitutional question will be debated. This shift was eclipsed electorally for a almost a decade by poorly performing Nationalist parties at Stormont and post-fleg Unionist enthusiasm.
Arlene Foster just woke everyone up to that shift by spending an election campaign shouting, “Gerry Adams! Gerry Adams!”
“45.7% of the vote for all Unionists. I’ll leave that with youse.”
There are good things in Yorkshire, like Appliances Direct By Deighton in Catman’s neck of the woods, with cheap laptops and last year they had a very good deal on Aether Cones… and then across the Pennines I spent some happy days in Vinyl Exchange back in the Nineties…
Good evening all from a cold but dry rural Hampshire.
PETER CAIRNS (SNP)
@ S THOMAS
“You seem to be about as able to construct a coherent argument as a muppet!”
S THOMAS
“I resent being called a muppet. will you in future if you need to insult give me my proper title of Mc Muppett”
_________
This is what both of you would probably look and sound like if you appeared on the muppet show. ;-)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qmMQmvmvhho
“Most of the British fruit and veg you buy at good prices in supermarkets has been picked and packed by immigrant labour.”
@R Huckle March 5th, 2017 at 7:06 pm
Just to add to my previous comment. There clearly is a demand for all loose fresh fruit and veg to now be packaged. I first saw this in Morrisons, but Asda does this too now. I did a job on the East side of Leeds some time ago. (Near that fabulous motorway that was my escape route back to civilisation. :-) That was a packing company whose sole customer was Asda. The warehouse was heaving with people. From listening to them talk I guess most were East European.
I think this is a wonderful thing. I remember a few years ago again in Poland (Poznan I think) one of the guys I worked with spoke perfect English. The trouble was he had lived in Newcastle for a few years before returning home. He was as unintelligible as any other Jordie!
English is widely spoken right across Europe. And a sizeable number of these speakers are locals who have spent time in the UK. They take home not only improved language skills (after all it’s English or nowt here) but also an appreciation of our culture. That export is priceless, and to our benefit.
Ah well.
Geordie.
Sam
Thanks for the link. That prospect is certainly a possibility for Unionism in NI.
Of course, May’s Tory party may decide to use their dominance at Westminster to ensure that EU citizens (including Irish citizens) are removed from Local Government registers, thus disenfranchising a large number of UK voters who may be disinclined to vote Unionist.
Al Urqa
“He was as unintelligible as any other Jordie!”
That comment does demonstrate, rather effectively, your lack of language skills! And if you are going to insult your fellow English folk, you might at least spell the appellation correctly.