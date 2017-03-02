Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
S Thomas,
“However, no other small nation in Europe runs or can afford to run a NHS model health service.”
And your evidence for that given many spend more on health as a share of GDP than Scotland?
You might as well have said;
However, no other large nation in Europe runs or can afford to run an NHS model health service.”
You seem to be about as able to construct a coherent argument as a muppet!
Peter.
Neil A
Thanks – that makes sense.
@ALAN
“That’s not surprising…”
——–
We have already established that you can take it as read that I will assume you will already know everything. It is very easy to claim to know after I have posted the info.
It might not be surprising to someone who specialises in machine learning, but it may well be to those who don’t. This is not a blog specialising in machine learning.
You don’t have to keep making such pointless criticisms unless you intend to be really annoying.
Regarding your objection, concerning that you have to know the model to attack it, it’s once again flawed. In more than one way.
Firstly because, as the article makes clear, quite often the model may be known, because there are some in common use, and these are indeed vulnerable to the attack…
“The research shows that widely-used RL algorithms, such as DQN, TRPO, and A3C, are vulnerable to adversarial inputs. These can lead to degraded performance even in the presence of pertubations too subtle to be percieved by a human, causing an agent to move a pong paddle down when it should go up, or interfering with its ability to spot enemies in Seaquest.”
Another reason you don’t need to know the model, is you can in effect learn about it by modelling it, giving a range of inputs and observing the outputs. Sampling, basically.
In the article, they describe how they could even train their own, different model to deal with the problem…
“Even more unfortunately, it turns out that the attacker has a very good strategy for guessing where the holes in the defense are. The attacker can train their own model, a smooth model that has a gradient, make adversarial examples for their model, and then deploy those adversarial examples against our non-smooth model. Very often, our model will misclassify these examples too. In the end, our thought experiment reveals that hiding the gradient didn’t get us anywhere.”
But the broader point is this is early days. There may be other attacks not yet thought of, and other defences.
If you want to do something more useful you could explain what you think might happen in future, instead of quibbling over stuff already happening.
“Forget the EU for the moment….”
———–
Like as if!!….
@Chris Riley
“The link you posted on obfuscating machine learning is fascinating. There is a lot going on out there that has the potential to affect us all profoundly, and it’s hard to know where to start with it.”
———
Well not fascinating to quite everyone apparently, Chris, but then there are more and more bots about!!
I admit I too am having issues with getting a proper handle on it because some of it is hidden of course, and it’s early days and we don’t know how far they can take this stuff. Just the Facebook likes thing… I mean gerraloada this…
“Kosinski and his team tirelessly refined their models. In 2012, Kosinski proved that on the basis of an average of 68 Facebook “likes” by a user, it was possible to predict their skin color (with 95 percent accuracy), their sexual orientation (88 percent accuracy), and their affiliation to the Democratic or Republican party (85 percent). But it didn’t stop there. Intelligence, religious affiliation, as well as alcohol, cigarette and drug use, could all be determined. From the data it was even possible to deduce whether someone’s parents were divorced.
The strength of their modeling was illustrated by how well it could predict a subject’s answers. Kosinski continued to work on the models incessantly: before long, he was able to evaluate a person better than the average work colleague, merely on the basis of ten Facebook “likes.” Seventy “likes” were enough to outdo what a person’s friends knew, 150 what their parents knew, and 300 “likes” what their partner knew. More “likes” could even surpass what a person thought they knew about themselves. On the day that Kosinski published these findings, he received two phone calls. The threat of a lawsuit and a job offer. Both from Facebook.”
I mean that was five years ago, and was published. Where’s it up to now, unpublished?
I’m again late in reading comments, and reply now only because they seem to completely misunderstand the point I was making.
@Chris Riley
“The NHS is very unusual in that we actually have a centrally planned workforce for it and data gathering is precise and thorough. We are supposed to know how many people – exactly – work for it for budgetary and workforce planning purposes so there’s no reason to think that the snapshot figure you cite was incorrect at the point it was taken.
Really?
I take it you refer to the 587,647 figure? My point is simply that while ‘snapshot’ figures such as that one may be true when taken, they probably don’t (can’t) remain correct to the last figure for very long, so when comparing the figure to a total rounded to 1.7 million, you may as well work to the same number of significant figures.
As I said, mathematical competence is not so common.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Health_Service_(England)
“Year Nurses Doctors Other qualified Managers Total
1978 339,658 55,000 26,000 – 1,003,000[21] (UK)
2009 340,000 130,000 130,000 – 1,180,000[22] (full-time employees)
2010 410,615 – – 41,962 1,431,557[citation needed](headcount)
2014 377,191 150,273 155,960 37,078 1,077,268[23] (fte)
2016 362,920 114,427 1,241,325[24]
Note that due to methodological changes, these figures are not directly
comparable.”
So which is ‘right’? With changes running up to 200,000+ for the totals employed in successive years, comparing figures supposedly accurate to the single individual is meaningless. Adding 150,000 per year means adding 400 each day, or 17 every hour of a 24 hour NHS, roughly one every hour.. That people use and believe in ‘precise’ figures of this nature is part of the problem (akin on this site to people getting excited about changes in VI well within any margin of error.)
@Carfrew “Yes, in an ideal world, you can just let in the people you need for the NHS. ”
My point was not about selection. It was that while it is argued that the NHS cannot survive without immigrants to fill posts, so the present levels of immigration are necessary, the NHS cannot absorb even as many as half the immigrants who come (unless UK people already employed in it leave it). Thus immigration numbers are not determined by the needs of the NHS.
Adding 150,000 staff each year at salaries of say £20,000 each (conservative) adds £3billion to the NHS salary budget every year, with further costs related to the resources they use. though “2016-7 would see the sixth biggest increase in funding (£3.8 billion) for the NHS in its entire 70-year history. ” [above source]
“NHS demand and costs rise by at least 4% annually. ” so a 9% annual increase in staff is unsustainable, probably reflecting an overall increase in costs of at least twice that, if the staff are employed effectively and efficiently.
“Under the austerity programme of the Cameron governments expenditure on the NHS, which had risen fairly steadily since 1950, was restricted. According to the King’s Fund the “unprecedented squeeze on public spending and rising demand for services” left it “facing the most significant financial challenge in its history”. £20 billion in productivity improvements were called for “
@Sea Change – “There is no reason why we need to have mass immigration of low skill workers.”
There probably is. There are 3.6m EU citizens in the UK, and many more from outside the EU, and 1.6m unemployed. I don’t want to get into a dry and somewhat turgid discussion about numbers, but it seems highly likely from the headline figures that there aren’t enough unemployed people to do the low skilled jobs that need doing, so yes, we will need some low skilled immigration at least, but we can argue whether this is ‘mass’ or not.
I made the point a while ago that, in my view, the entire prognosis of Brexiteers on migration, skills levels and Brexit is completely flawed.
Brexit is being sold as a chance to curtail low skilled immigration, in favour of high skilled, high earning migrants. However, the industries reliant on low skilled labour – agriculture, hospitality, social care – are fixed location tasks. These jobs have to be done here, and so low skilled labour migration will be needed.
The vaunted high skilled jobs are different. If Brexit introduces the slightest friction or financial costs to cross border trade, it’s likely that high skilled manufacturing, finance and other high status job opportunities will relocate. It’s the high skilled jobs that can move, not the low skilled sectors.
While not certain, it’s actually more likely that Brexit will mean we need to continue to attract low skilled migrants, whereas our demand for high skilled migrants is more likely to shrink.
On health service models; great to see someone make the simple point that we can’t really get into discussions of the pro’s and cons of different health provision models without first recognising that we spend far less on health in the UK, and have a disastrously inadequate social care sector, than virtually every other advanced nation.
This should be the starting point for any comparative assessment.
@Dave
“My point was not about selection. It was that while it is argued that the NHS cannot survive without immigrants to fill posts, so the present levels of immigration are necessary, the NHS cannot absorb even as many as half the immigrants who come (unless UK people already employed in it leave it). Thus immigration numbers are not determined by the needs of the NHS.”
————
Yes, I understand this, I was pointing out the problem with it. The problem being that you can’t just assume to reduce numbers by ending free movement and just getting the peeps you need for the NHS.
Because if you end free movement and leave the EU they may prefer to work elsewhere. And indeed there is evidence that this is already starting.
In theory you might then increase pay etc. to attract them but better candidates can afford to be fussy and pick somewhere they feel more welcome and policy currently is to constrain pay and end bursaries.
To summarise, while immigration numbers may not be solely determined by the NHS, we are still left with the problem of leaving the EU making it harder to attract who we need.
@Dave
Regarding NHS spending… I agree costs are going up, but not sure if this was in support of some additional point?
@Guymonde
@Carfrew
It was indeed me that referred to the tendency of local authorities to cut rather than improve efficiency.
I note GM referred to central government wasting resources, and I would respectfully refer to my earlier post on this subject, which cited HS2, Heathrow 3 and Hinkley Point, all central government examples.
I also agreed with Carfrew that private companies are far from blameless in these matters.
Of course, all organisations make many mistakes, and we have to accept that, otherwise we would have paralysis.
My fundamental point was that I was reluctant to accept the argument that the government should borrow to invest, when their ability to identify suitable opportunities was highly questionable. The principle of ‘borrow to invest’ is entirely sound, and we have many illustrations, but the track record isn’t great.
Carfrew made the point that the media twists things constantly, and portrays the public sector as worse than it is, and I think that’s a fair comment.
@Alec
“…….This should be the starting point for any comparative assessment.”
But not the only starting point. Health inequalities are also key. At present the UK has about the worst record in Europe for health inequalities. It was not always so. The comparative decline started in the early 1980s and is attributed by a number of researchers to the neo-liberal policies carried out by successive UK governments. We remain rooted at the bottom.
Health inequalities are inextricably linked with poverty. Expert opinion, given to the Holyrood Health Committee is that the remedy for health inequalities is the re-distribution of wealth, income and power, as I have stated on this blog more than once.
To do that most effectively a government needs control of economic and welfare policies. Scotland has been denied that.
Millie – not challenging you just asking how wide you consider Government Investment.
Personally, I would include education spending regardless of whether it is considered current or capital spending.
Moreover, a bigger current account annual deficit for a few years too maintain, rather than cut in real terms, schools spending make sense to me.
Of course, bad management Education by successive Governments supports your line that Governments are bad at choosing how to invest.
The Tories fixation at reaching fiscal balance for the sake of it is imo harrming the country.
Carfrew
Again you see criticism where none exists. I was supporting the claims made by the article and attempted to put into laymans terms how this effect is produced. What I mean by “This is not surprising” is “This conforms to my knowledge about how convolutional neural networks behave and is fully explainable”. I didn’t mean to come across as “Oh, everybody knows that” as this isn’t a topic which is often given consideration in the development of networks.
These types of image recognition systems are susceptible to local noise, as fundamentally they work by examining small blocks of an image and building more complex blocks out of these. Usually the noise cancels out so that the classifier can still behave reasonably well. When this noise is not random, but intended to “push” outputs of each “small block” neuron in a specific direction then the cumulative effect can be great. I suspect that these types of image recognition networks will be among the most susceptible to this form of attack due to their structure.
Actually it is very hard to determine the structure of a neural network purely by feeding it inputs. It’s one aspect of cutting edge research where these can be used for cryptography for this reason.
I can see that there is an opportunity to use a scattergun approach and see which noise effects produce the required effect, In effect, what you have is a brute force approach to generating this pathological data.
One defense will be to regularly update the network using this type of approach to producing the spurious data to further train the network. Not only are you adjusting the network, rendering any previous information learned redundant, you are strengthening the network in areas where it used to be vulnerable. If you can update your network faster than and attacker can build up enough information to exploit it, there should be a level of robustness against this form of attack.
The way these attacks work is by finding very specific “holes” in the classifier using the gradients to guide the attacker to the nearest hole. By adding a small amount of very specific noise you can translate the image to a specific hole, confusing the system. Once you update the network, even slightly, the position of these holes will move and everything will need to be relearned. By updating it using this type of data you will also be filling in a lot of these holes.
One potential defense will be to use ensemble methods. Instead of having to fool one network, you will have to fool many and in addition, it’s quite possible these techniques will leave a characteristic signature in which there is a large divergence in the agreement between the models allowing for a separate test.
This harks back to the adage “You can fool some of the people some of the time…” if just over half the models produce one strong result and just under half another strong result it’s quite possible that you could create a separate network taking these individual inputs to test for this type of interference.
My MSc dissertation is connected to using ensemble methods with neural networks, although I’m unlikely to be able to investigate its robustness to this type of attack in the timescale I have. I believe it might be effective as not only does it need to fool multiple networks, it also needs to fool it in such a way that doesn’t flag the input up as suspicious. In addition, the networks I am working on will have no gradient to exploit.
Who will be most vulnerable will be the people without expertise who use off the shelf networks which are well known to any potential attackers.
@Millie
“My fundamental point was that I was reluctant to accept the argument that the government should borrow to invest, when their ability to identify suitable opportunities was highly questionable. The principle of ‘borrow to invest’ is entirely sound, and we have many illustrations, but the track record isn’t great”
———
But the point is, that the track record is rather good for government. All the schools and roads and hospitals tend to contribute to GDP. The funding for research, the policing, other infrastructure all contributes to GDP. The higher-performing economies tend to invest in their success, hence Govt. spends more.
On top, special investments like the development of the net, GPS, telecommunications, supporting development of computer chips etc. etc. DWARF occasional screw ups like Concorde. And health interventions like small pox… worth lots of money.
Stuff like universal education to eradicate literacy, HUGE economic benefit the private sector was never going to do.
You have a common meme Mille, but I’ve never seen anyone even begin to defend it. There’s too much evidence against.
Even just spending money inefficiently, or waste fully, can be shown to give an economic boost because it circulates and stimulates demand and investment. Even IDS noted that welfare has a multiplier of 0.5!!!
“to eradicate literacy”
Autocorrect has a sense of humour
On the subject of local government efficiency, I am governed locally by the following:
Parish Council
District Council
Greater Exeter
County Council
Heart of the South West LEP
And now a proposed new ‘unitary’ Devon and Somerset Combined Authority, which despite describing itself as unitary, will not get rid of any of the above. So six tiers of local government, all with their own administration.
I await the creation of a Wessex or South West regional authority, no doubt based in Bristol, an hour and a half away.
@Dave Thanks for your reply and for the interesting statistics, As I understand it the nub of your point is that we do not need 300,000 extra workers a year.
My own guess is that we probably do and that the global national figure of net immigration may mislead. Workers are needed who have particular skills, are willing to do particular kinds of jobs, and are available in the areas that those jobs are. Immigrants fill these jobs and there are not enough English people with the right skills and in the right places to fill them.
So it is not much good to a redundant steel worker in Miiddlesborough that there is a computing job in London. The answer to his (probably) oroblem is the creation of jobs in the North and not the prevention of immigration in the South.
More generally it seems to me that the major problem is not immigration but the loss of jobs through technological advance and the export of jobs to areas where labour is cheaper. Initially this was a matter of loss of ship-building etc to the far East, increasingly, however, it is a matter of transferring middle class jobs which can be done remotely with the results then emailed back.
I still believe that the most effective way to stop immigration is to have a slump and that for this reason the Brexiters may well in due course get what they )(in parrt) want.