Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
It seems that moves are underway in the DUP to remove Arlene Foster.
I have no idea whether other parties operating in English elections were acting illegally. Presumably, if they were, the matter has been referred to the relevant police forceto investigate and to report to the CPS.
Quite why police forces and the CPS would want to wait to bundle up every case (similar or not) isn’t at all clear.
Where similar cases have common actors, then it may well make sense to deal with them in a single block, but I would bow to Neil A’s knowledge, experience (and fairness) to advise on that.
I suspect your motivation in proposing your suggested course of action stems from much baser interests!
I’ve been picking up on those DUP stories too. I doubt that the dissidents want to provoke an open civil war within the party over it, though
No doubt, the “men in suits” will sort it out – though in this case they might be men in suits, bowler hats and sashes. :-)
” hospitals … are heavily staffed by relatively young fit people from other parts of the world ”
I don’t dispute that. What I question is whether we need/ can afford to pay so many more in future that we need 300,000 extra people every year for how long?
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-17429786 says
A 2012 analysis by the BBC estimated that the NHS across the whole UK has 1.7 million staff,
In 2015 the Health Service Journal reported that there were 587,647 non-clinical staff in the English NHS. That is a very precise number – an accountant’s figure, I guess. (eg how many on maternity leave?) Call it about 600,000 out of 1.7million.
Give the NHS half the net inward migration, that is roughly a 9% increase in staff every year.
As for businesses:
” hotels and catering, seasonal fruit picking.” again, do we need so many more? Remember the 300,000 is NET, so those short term people don’t increase the annual net gain unless they stay and similar numbers continue to come. If they go home and are replaced by others, the net numbers are not affected. Are these businesses really doing so well as to need so many extra workers each year?
Mathematical skills in my experience are comparatively rare. I can see three possible reasons for the City being heavily dependent on foreign workers
1. There are too few UK nationals with appropriate skills.
2. Foreign workers are cheaper (even if some are very well paid)
3. The City needs more workers overall than it can readily find.
Such considerations also apply to hotel and catering etc. though the skills and costs are different.
I suspect that the real situation is that we don’t really know accurately how many are coming, nor how many are leaving, and certainly not what the mix of skills is.
Not really sure why some people are bothered about paying billions to the EU after we leave. I thought that in the Brexit world the streets wil be paved with gold, so £50bn will look like peanuts surely?
@ Old Nat
No, if anyone has knowingly contravened the election expenses rules they deserve everything they have coming to them. No exceptions.
@ Alec
That’s an awful lot of peanuts! Can we grow the plant in the UK.
“if anyone has knowingly contravened the election expenses rules they deserve everything they have coming to them. No exceptions.”
I agree.
It’s your strange idea that every case needs to be dealt with simultaneously, regardless of whether they have common characteristics, the involvement of the same individuals and modus operandi, or not, that I find more easily explained by what I take to be your political leanings.
Again, Neil A can advise on usual police/CPS procedures in England, and whether your suggestion would be normal practice..
@ Old Nat
Not my party of choice. My thought process is if by-elections are required because of expenses contraventions relating to the same election they should, in fairness, be all held on the same day.
“That’s an awful lot of peanuts! Can we grow the plant in the UK.”
We couldn’t in Tanganyika – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tanganyika_groundnut_scheme
:-)
In that case, my apologies.
Incidentally, I seem to remember that in the immediate aftermath of the Channel 4 revelations about battle busses, hotel expenses. etc in several Tory campaigns, they made claims about Lab’s battle busses too
Is there any suggestion that these claims were substantiated (it wouldn’t surprise me if they were)? Parties usually push the limits of what they can get away with. It’s when they deliberately cross those limits that problems arise.
AFAIK in Scotland, the only 2015 issues were rather specious claims by the Tories that Sturgeon’s helicopter costs in visiting certain constituencies should have been allocated to constituency, and not national, campaign costs. Also a dubious claim against Mundell by the SNP that he hadn’t included “gifts in kind” of volunteer driver costs when travelling around the constituency.
Both investigated and rejected as deserving of action.
Still, I come back to the core question of whether every investigation of breaches of the RPA must be pursued in tandem.
The timing of by elections for Westminster is a matter for the House of Commons – not the police or CPS (PF in Scotland).