Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
@ToH
No it doesn’t imply that. It implies your views might lose some potency, is all. Also, I didn’t say I didn’t like your posts!!! And yes, at last some good news re: cricket, and Morgan finding some form. Yesterday was one of my better days all round.
ST – 8.09 a.m.
‘it is appalling that some posters would prefer the break up of the UK rather than accept Brrexit.However,each to their own.’
No-one I have read here has changed his or her mind on the break up of the UK following the Brexit vote. Perhaps there have been shifts in opinion as to when it would be best to wind up UKLtd as an outfit which has served its purpose but for which there is no further need, but Brexit and the obvious fact that the English and the Welsh see their place in the world very differently from how the Scots and the Northern Irish see their place in the world is an indication that the time would be right to go our separate ways. Amicably if possible.
Now, how does that differ in principle from what the Brexiteers want vis-a-vis the EU? What is sauce for the goose…..
Danny: “The result of that would be a hole in the EU tariff wall, with the UK being the entrypoint for all and sundry into the EU.”
Sorry, I didn’t express myself well.
What I understand Minford’s plan to be is that after a hard Brexit and a move to WTO tariffs (ie outside EU and subject to common external tariff), we unilaterally drop all import tariffs, on goods from whole world including EU.
Personally, I’m in no doubt it would be catastrophic, leading to the collapse of UK industry and agriculture (as Minford accepts), a huge and totally unsustainable BOP deficit, consequent massive devaluation (£1=50 cents?), rampant inflation, huge unemployment, massive recession. (But at least net immigration would go into reverse, so Neil A would be happy!) From the ashes, Minford expects a service-driven, world trader to emerge Phoenix-like. Good luck with that.
Re membership of the euro. I’m puzzled that people so easily accept that eurozone membership is bad per se. If you join at a competitive exchange rate, and subsequently keep your inflation at or below the eurozone average, and borrowing under control, you enjoy all of the advantages of a single world-class currency (zero exchange costs; zero exchange rate risks; simplified accountancy; personal convenience for travellers) and no real downside.
Those eurozone countries which have had a hard time – Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal – have done so because of poor economic management or imprudent borrowing. Ireland and Spain have more or less sorted themselves out and are enjoying sustained rapid economic growth. Italy and Portugal are getting there. Greece we all know about (but eventually either the reforms will work and growth will resume or it will reject them and crash out of the eurozone).
If the UK had joined the eurozone at a competitive rate, and kept to the policies I outlined above, I’m confident we would be better off than we are now. (Or do we beileve deep down that really we’re more of a Greece than a Germany?)
Colin
Let us suppose for a moment that TM’s lawyers are wrong, but that TM decides not to pay. Would that not undermine UK’s attempts to prove itself a worthy partner in terms of international trade? The EU would be able to say to the world “Don’t trust this lot. They never pay their debts”.
Of course, that’s not going to happen because the EU is far more friendly than that. But would it not be better to pay our debts and get out without delay, if that is what the UK is determined to do?
Have a nice day, all
JOHNB
@”But would it not be better to pay our debts and get out without delay”
Of course. Without question.
But paying for something which is not legally a debt-just a try on by the other side-would be stupid.
……..particularly since any decent negotiator would say something like :-” Now look-you know & we know that these unspent sums are not a liability of UK after it leaves so we reject them on legal grounds & here is the legal advise we have. But if you would like to consider these proposal for our post Brexit relationship we can certainly discuss whether it might be appropriate for UK to pay for some of these facilities………..”
@Somerjohn
“Euro good or bad” is intrinsically a political, rather than an economic question. For a United States of Europe, with central management of the economy, fiscal transfers, coherent policies on welfare and business spending etc it is an obvious boon. It makes no sense to impose the unnecessary burdens of currency costs on such a country.
So, for those countries that feel sufficiently “European” to want to subjugate their national identity and sovereignty to membership of a United States of Europe, the Euro is a no-brainer.
I don’t think the UK is one of those countries.
I am one of those who thinks that once the UK, and any other “stragglers” have been removed from the picture, the obvious direction for the EU is to become a federal country with the old countries becoming sub-units of it. In those circumstances, the Euro will be a fantastic asset.
However, unless Greece is also removed, that will also mean that German and Dutch taxpayers will owe the money that Greek taxpayers borrowed, as they won’t really be Germans, Dutch and Greeks anymore.
I am less frightened of the disparity between a massive, rich, powerful “United States of Europe” and a small, independent minded United Kingdom. Of course, there will be a power mismatch, and the UK will have to accommodate the views and interests of a our massive neighbour, much as Canada has to do for hers.
But perhaps because I am not actually , despite the pejorative stereotype, “anti Europe” or “Anti-EU” I actually think the USE and the UK would be firm friends and cooperate smoothly and easily on most of the main issues of the day.
I accept that the rhetoric around Brexit, and the painful process of negotiating seperation, will probably mean a temporary schism. I also accept that this will aggravate the already present financial risks for the UK. I agree that UK politicians should make their mood music as cooperative and positive as positive. I agree that responding to clumsy position-taking by EU figures is against our interests (although there’s nothing much we can do about some of our press, and our barmier Brexiteers).
As to net migration, of course I would be very happy with that being reversed, even if it hurts. The balance between the prospect of reducing population growth, and the risk and degree of economic damage, was always central to my thinking on the referendum. I am not grafting this on post facto. I can remember making a bit of a cry for help last Spring, when I hadn’t made up my mind which way to vote, for someone to outline how we could reduce net migration without leaving the EU, or leave the EU without damaging our economy.
Basically I was presented with a straight choice. You can’t reduce population growth without damaging the economy. So it becomes about what are the prospects, and degree of each. That is a subjective choice, of course, because noone can predict exactly the extent to which either might happen.
I took a chance, based on a belief that the reduction in population growth would be fairly significant, and that the damage to the economy would probably only be moderate.
That isn’t to say that I hadn’t factored in the possibility that the reduction in population growth would be small and the damage to the economy would be massive. I paid my money and I took my choice.
The positing of worst case scenarios by commentators is just that. I don’t dismiss them at all. The worst case scenario is still a plausible scenario. I expect that the negotations will produce something vastly better than the worst case scenario, but I can’t know that it will. If it doesn’t, I will be disappointed and upset, but I won’t feel that I have been hoodwinked or lied to in any way.
@Millie
regarding the Hauser thing, meant to say that although it’s not quite the same, it relates to the spin-off thing. The blog cites Hauser to suggest that new technolpogies in AI and computing, because so generally applicable may cost a lot of jobs. And quite quickly, because of pace of change.
in the process though it highlights how generally applicable technologies dominate, and are good investments, because lots of spin off.
anyways, regarding your concerns re: borrowing…
…In theory it needs to be paid back. In practice as I’ve said, numerous factors render this much less of an issue. if you invest, you can cover the borrowing costs. And you can borrow long term, and keep rolling it over, while debt is eroded by growth and inflation. Obviously this is much harder to do if currency is not free, like Greece. But ours is free. We can also print some money as well, which can be inflationary, but usually only as you near full employment.
So as I ponted out, there are mechanisms to massively reduce the problem.
Regarding confidence in the government, I addressed that too. We often don’t have a choice: as I pointed out there are many things we need that only the state is liable to provide. Because too risky/big/expensive/long-term for private sector or doesn’t serve their commercial mick-taking. From ensuring universal education coverage to eradicating various diseases to investing in Space programmes, providing a market for computer chips, long term tech like the net, getting international collaboratoon on pollution, climate change etc. etc.
Also French state very successfully saved their cer industry that now controls Nissan. Americans saved their car industry after the Crunch. Obviously the state saved the banking system, but should be more involved in banking anyway, to lend to business when banking prefers to lend to inflate house prices instead. There should prolly be a state energy company in the market to compel the others to stop taking the mick.
Many parts of the media, being classically liberal, do not sell all the State successes, but just the failures. Conversely look at what happens with privatisations, From G4 to MRSA. Quite often we give up too soon. We developed the tilting train tech but gave up after a prototype gave PR issues. Shoulda seen it through…
So I have given a raft of things dealing with concerns re: borrowing and state investment, which we have benefitted from greatly. I gave others before, like reducing the risk/increasing gains further by building tangible assets you can rent or sell etc.
My understanding is that the French have a large stake in Nissan, but don’t control it. I am wrong about that?
On prefering Brexit to the break up of the UK, it is worth comparing the three particular territorial problems caused by Brexit:
1. In Gibraltar, they vote 95% Remain. The problems caused by Brexit could be dreadful for daily life. The response to Spanish overtures has been to reject them entirely. Staying with the UK is of overriding importance. It is a fundamental identity issue.
2. Northern Ireland. It is a fundamental issue for the overwhelming majority. Unionists who want to be in the EU are not going to embrace the Republic. The Republicans want reunification, and the EU is just an excuse for pressing things.
3. Scotland. Questions of Scottish independence are very significantly ones of identity, but practicality and material interest are very much to the fore – much more so than with Northern Ireland. Brexit has given the opportunity to raise new arguments on material wellbeing – they say this is best secured by staying in the Single Market even if the rest of the UK is outside the Single Market. Good luck with that one – but the point is that material well-being is far more of an actual issue as opposed to an excuse for fighting long term issues which are going to be fought anyway.
Personally, if these countries want to go, then let them. If Northern Ireland really wants to be part of the South, that has always been their prerogative. If Scotland are only staying in the UK because they haven’t received a higher offer from elsewhere, then let them go.
As with the Spanish and Catalonians, we did a great disservice to the United Kingdom to suggest that the best thing it offered Scotland was a way to be in the EU. If that is all the UK is, then it deserves to dissolve into its component parts. (Well, becomes an Anglo-~Welsh Union).