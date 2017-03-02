Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
@Carfrew “All you need is more computing power, more transmitting power and cheaper robots – and all that is happening.”
And reliable electricity supplies.
@Oldnat
FPTP has the great virtue of (usually) avoiding coalitions and keeping the lunatic fringe away from power – even the balance of power. It can also mean sudden death for the current government at the next election, which means they have to think carefully about how far they can push their own ‘partisan ideas’. However, the way things are going, the present UK governing party might not have to worry too much about the latter, whatever electoral system might be in place, especially if the Scots do go for independence and take 50 SNP seats away.
can we have a pint on it Couper, imo (even though I may live in England) not until 2021 earliest for indy ref #2 as too many uncertainties, also gives the SNP longer to work out its’ currency position.
THE OTHER HOWARD
“being ablie to control our own borders, outside the jurisdiction of the ECJ and not paying the EU large sums of money. Anything else is only partially leaving the EU and would not meet the referendum result.”
Thank you for the UKIP broadcast. Very appropriate to the NI election thread and not at all totally boring by now, but HOW exactly is leaving the EU going to allow us to control our borders?
I own a small business in a high street in a not-particularly-posh part of a big city. In the last 5 years the shops to the left and right as far as you can see have been occupied by Turkish barbers, kebab shops, cafes, African food restaurants, Indian sari shops etc etc. One little old lady closed her long-standing cafe because she was being undercut by a new one (I’m not going to comment on their tax situation).
Now I’m not saying whether the situation is good or bad… but all these enterprises are low-skilled and staffed by (a lot of) non-EU immigrants. Some are under investigation by the police for drugs and all of them are very overstaffed leaving me wondering how they are making money if they are paying minimum wage (hmm).
So now exactly does leaving the EU allow us to control of our borders please?
CHARLES
Cricket was very good, just off to bed but I meant to add one thing. Remember if there is a very bad brexit due to failure of the talks with the EU there will be very serious problems within the EU as well, which could well speed up what i think will eventually happen to the EU anyway.
Barbazenzero
The post you refer to was part of a running commentary on Fermanagh & South Tyrone.
Since these were the two counties of Ulster with the most mixed populations at the time of the partition of Ulster, I find that area the most interesting.
The Belfast Telegraph has the effects of the transfers – though not the detail, which will be interesting when they are released next week.
http://elections.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/ni-assembly-2017/fermanagh-south-tyrone
Dave
“FPTP has the great virtue of (usually) avoiding coalitions and keeping the lunatic fringe away from power”
That does depend on who you describe as “lunatic” – and with a single MP from Scotland, the Tories are just as “fringe” as UKIP.
There was this woman giving a speech in Glasgow today who was clearly completely bonkers, as the “arguments” she was deploying in favour of one of her positions on a union were directly contradictory to her position on another union.
Even more ludicrously, she referred to Mundell as “respected”!
Now, if FPTP could prevent a basket case like her coming to power, you might have a point.
‘FPTP has the great virtue of (usually) avoiding coalitions and keeping the lunatic fringe away from power’
Disagree.
Australia has managed very well without FPTP I would suggest… The argument is that with STV one gets a government which most people don’t really object to. FPTP means a minority which most loathe can get in…
LEWBLEW
You are new I believe so you clearly don’t know that i am not a UKIP supporter, in fact I am not a member any political party. I was talking about Brexit. As I understand it the government are working on a plan to control our borders once we have left the EU and no doubt they will announce it in due course. So far I am very happy with how the government is dealing with Brexit but that does not mean i am a conservative either.
‘Remember if there is a very bad brexit due to failure of the talks with the EU there will be very serious problems within the EU as well,’
Proof? None.
@Jim Jam
Maybe the indyref will be delayed until 2021, depends on Brexit negotiations if U.K. gets an extension on a50. But the indyref has to be before the UK leaves as Scotland wants to stay in the single market ( and I do mean Scotland as our parliament has voted several times to stay in SM )
THE OTHER HOWARD
Working on a plan! To control our borders with EU countries like they are currently tightly controlled with non-EU ones?! Ha! Dream on sunshine. If I wanted to cut hair or serve drinks in Spain or Greece and was non-EU I could do it for a bit and then have to go home. They keeps the jobs for their own or EU citizens. But here? Easy.
Again – not saying this is good or bad, just the way it is.
I’m not new – have been visiting this site since IDS was Tory leader – just utterly bored and frustrated with the standard of comments on here recently. UKIP comment was me being flippant which at least is better than being totally taken in by someone-rightwing’s leaflet and blinded to reality.
21 seats still to be declared in NI, but current elected are –
SF – 24
DUP – 17
UUP – 9
SDLP – 9
APNI – 8
PBP – 1
IND – 1
I don’t know enough about the vacancies to hazard a guess as to the final outcome, but it is at least interesting (other than to those wholly obsessed with their own parochial polity).
