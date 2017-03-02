Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
Saffer
Thanks for that. Having looked at the results so far (BBC Northern Ireland is doing a good job, I think) and the potential for remaining candidates I would tend to agree with you. Antrim South, for example, seems to me to have too many DUP candidates for the votes received.
One very interesting contest is in Upper Bann, I think it is, where the final seat is being fought over by the UUP and SF. I can’t see either given any votes to the other, so who is to be eliminated? Presumably the one with the least votes when nothing more can be distributed, even if neither has reached the required number in the quota system.
Apologies. It’s Mid Ulster where the UUP and the SDLP are competing for the last seat.
@Alec and Sommerjohn – Suppose one accepts – as ministers apparently have – that a full trade renegotiation is impossible within two years, is it possible instead to have some kind of ‘sovereignty’ negotitation i.e. something that looks at that aspect of the EU which is about free movement of citizens, not free movement of labour, ever closer union, not trading standards .and so on, I am not clear how that ties up with talk of being in ‘a customs union’ but not the common market. It would certainly mean giving up aspirations for cutting our own deals with the USA, China etc but it seems to me that nothing is stopping us trading with them anyway. I think it is true that’sovereignty’ was the main reason people cited for voting Brexit and I am wondering if something could be done which would give them something of what they wanted, provide an acceptable compromise to the EU and avoid the disasters foretold in the Standard link,
Charles I think there is an esoteric difference between being in the single market (even if not the EU like the Efta Countries) and having access to the single market by dint of a special bespoke deal for the UK.
Hard Brexiteers would accept the second perhaps but not the first even if everything else was practically the same.
The big difference might be what level of adoption of EU rules has to be automatically accepted (Norway) model whereas the having access approach would probably be less automatic.
SF top of the poll in North Antrim. No-one yet elected there, four stages into the count. Arlene Foster still not elected in Fermanagh and South Tyrone. This is going to be a tight result (unless I have failed to understand what is going on, which is more than likely!)
Is there no-one on this site who represents the western extremities of the UK and can explain?
Charles
Not if ‘Brexit means Brexit!’
Still no-one elected in North Belfast. Looks very tight.
This is, after all, a Northern Ireland thread….. :-)
@Charles – “Suppose one accepts – as ministers apparently have – that a full trade renegotiation is impossible within two years, is it possible instead to have some kind of ‘sovereignty’ negotitation..”
‘Don’t know’ would be my honest answer, but two thoughts come to mind:
1) Anything that involves changing EU treaties would be very difficult, as this sounds like it might, if the UK is only leaving in part.
2) The government have built such expectations that we are leaving in totality this looks a hard sell.
Let us assume, for the sake of argument, that SF and the DUP finish on equal numbers of MLAs. Who is to be First Minister?
Or let us imagine that SF wins the most seats – not entirely impossible, given the way things are looking. Psychologically what does this do for the UK?
I find it odd that no-one on this site from the south seems interested in what could be a major problem for our Prime Minister, i.e. that she may preside over the end of the Unionist majority in Northern Ireland. Interesting times…….
Claire Sugden (Independent) seems to be the spanner in the works in East Londonderry. Still no-one elected there.
I have never followed Northern Ireland elections before but clearly it has its devotees on this site.
I had assumed that all parties were dedicated to wasting tax payers money and the only difference was to the extent.
I had assumed that voting was so ingrained and tribal that even punishment beating s were unnecessary but occured just so that they could keep in practice:
I had further assumed that after the heady excitement of election day in which the devil may care attitude of the Northern irish would be amply demonstrated…… nothing would change and all would return to happily not working with each other
The only people in the UK with more than a passing interest are Corbyn and McDonnell who like to see how old friends and comrades are doing and whose only regret is the Hamas are not standing in Armagh South as well.
Good evening all from onboard the 17:40 Waterloo to Winchester train. I’m using my phone and it takes ages to load twitter feeds but from what I can gather SF are now the largest party in NI, both in terms of seats and votes?
The Rev Ian Paisley or one-half of the chuckle brothers will be turning in his grave.
Allan Christie
In terms of 1st preference, DUP still has the highest number. But they have failed to win first round counts in several places where previously they did well. I am no expert, of course, but SF seem to be doing well in some unexpected (to me at least) places – possibly because they have put up only one candidate.
I wish someone with better knowledge than mine regarding Northern Ireland were on this site…
That said, can anyone claim that the election of a SF First Minister would not cause a few eyebrows to be raised?
I think Anthony might have his scissors out soon.
Good Evening all from a wet Bournemouth; with Marathon training in the wet in the next few days in prospect.
S Thomas: I am also interested in the politics of the North of Ireland, for many reasons; one of them being the 1974-1979 era, the start of which I voted for the first time in Eccles/Salford.
The play: The House showed how Westminster and ‘Ulster’ politics were inter related, and at least there is no overt military conflict now in Ireland.
AC
At present SF have the most seats, but in several constituencies less than half the seats have been decided so far, and in three (I think, Belfast North and Antrim North and Londonderry East) none at all. In the first two, a few years ago you would have expected the Unionists to do well and romp home.
Some of us may not usually care very much about what happens in NI, but in terms of following an election count I find it fascinating.
Now getting to the interesting stage in Fermanagh & South Tyrone.
No one elected yet, but about to move into Stage 6 with the minor candidates eliminated.
Of the remaining ones, the 1st Preference votes are shown below – but not those subsequently transferred to them – so who goes out next SDLP and UUP, and how were there much larger vote shares break?
DUP Candidate Arlene Foster – – 8,479 16.2%
SF Candidate Michelle Gildernew – – 7,987 15.3%
SF Candidate Jemma Dolan – – 7,767 14.9%
DUP Candidate Maurice Morrow – – 7,102 13.6%
SF Candidate Seán Lynch – – 6,254 12.0%
UUP Candidate Rosemary Barton – – 6,060 11.6%
SDLP Candidate Richie McPhillips – – 5,134 9.8%