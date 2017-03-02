Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
Interesting debate on the unethical use of incentives to lure foreign skills to these shores.
I think you have a valid point especially if these people come from less developed countries as they are being denuded of their brightest lights when they are needed the most.
Conversely why shouldn’t they settle in a new country if they can pass the entry exam so to speak. Should they be denied that opportunity?
There’s no easy answer on this one.
@Hireton “I wonder if any polling will be done in African countries about their reaction to the apparent decision of the UK Government to name (informally presumably) its post Brexit trade drive in Africa “Empire 2.0” On the other hand, polling might not be needed.”
I guess it won’t be all that bad for ship workers on the Clyde building the Dreadnaught 2.0 program then!
COLIN
Yes, I have seen that and commented upon it. I don’t think that money will go very far in terms of making the UK the centre of the world when it comes to AI research.
“The BBC commented that given the importance of AI, this was not very much money”
We’ll see how much of that money goes towards matching the amount Germany is offering.
@Sea Change – “Please provide a source that shows there has been a mass exodus that has caused this and it is not just the seasonal number they usually need.”
Well you could start with the NFU, as quoted here in Farmers Weekly –
http://www.fwi.co.uk/news/nfu-issues-warning-potential-labour-shortage.htm
Quote “Fruit and veg crops will be left rotting in the ground next harvest unless action is taken to deal with the migrant labour shortage in the UK, according to NFU deputy president Minette Batters.
Ms Batters issued the chilling warning as she delivered her verdict on the labour shortage facing the agricultural industry, especially its horticulture sector.”
You could also try David Camp of the Association of Labour Providers (ALP) – “Camp told the Food and Drink Federation’s Brexit conference that for the first time he could remember “we are not going to meet all the supply needed for the Christmas peak”.
“At this moment in time, labour providers are experiencing the worst labour shortage since before 2004,” he said.”
You could also try the House of Lords home affairs inquiry , as reported in the press on Jan 18th – “Written evidence submitted by the National Farmers Union shows that the Brexit vote has caused serious recruitment difficulties for British agriculture.
“The results of the first three quarters of the 2016 NFU Labour Provider Survey found that there was a dramatic change in labour availability within the space of nine months, clearly showing the deterioration in the ability to maintain EU labour in the horticulture sector,” said the NFU in its evidence to the House of Lords committee.”
Is this enough evidence for you?
Now, what I suggest is that;
1) You open your eyes and ears to what is actually going on, rather than some of the complete guff that Brexiteers are promoting, so then you wouldn’t need to ask people to provide evidence when they make abundantly obvious points that you find hard to accept
2) If you are going to go down the route of demanding evidence for every counter point, make sure you provide ‘evidence’ for every single point you wish to make.
Brexit is unravelling in front of the very people who voted for it. The working class will be hit hardest when foreign manufacturers leave the UK. The cost of imports is already costing jobs.
ALAN
@” the centre of the world when it comes to AI research.”
USA by the look of it-followed by UK-with Germany & the rest trailing.
http://asgard.vc/the-german-artificial-intelligence-landscape/
@Alec
“Quote “Fruit and veg crops will be left rotting in the ground next harvest unless action is taken to deal with the migrant labour shortage in the UK, according to NFU deputy president Minette Batters.”
There may be trouble getting stuff, food included, into the UK.
“CHIEF, the stalwart of Customs declarations in the UK for decades is to be replaced. Rather than create a system from scratch, HMRC are sourcing an off the shelf product (in fact 2 – one is a tariff product, the other is a declaration processing system).
The EU Referendum result inserted a rather large spanner into the works of the contract process (they were supposed to sign the contract with the declaration system provider the day after the referendum!) as the future landscape may well change significantly (Current CHIEF operating capacity 100 -150million declarations per year – potential post-Brexit volumes estimated at 300-350 million declarations per year) further discussions were had with the potential supplier.”
http://www.customs.net/news?aid=8784
“Yes, I have seen that and commented upon it. I don’t think that money will go very far in terms of making the UK the centre of the world when it comes to AI research.”
How much more is there to know about Al?
I mean, I thought we knew pretty much everything there was to know about him? Except I suppose we never did find out how he got that scar on his knee.
Sorry – just realised I was talking about the wrong Al.
COLIN
In terms of startups you might be right, I’m not looking to start my own business up at the moment. Who knows, in the future the UK might offer very attractive terms for me to come and set a business up in the UK.
Until then it’s Germany offering the attractive options for me (other EU countries aren’t far behind). How that balance changes in the future, who knows? I’ll examine my options at the time, although continuing to do a post-doc in Germany will be a very strong one. If the UK wants to compete for my labour I’ll more than welcome it.
Some more info and comment ( from a reasoned pro indy blogger) on the BMG poll on a Scottish Independence referendum and its reporting here:
http://scotgoespop.blogspot.co.uk/2017/03/this-will-shock-you-but-it-turns-out.html?spref=tw
@Ken Tse Ping
I think Osborne was already taking us down that road!!…
@Sea Change
“There is no problem having settlement rights for skilled migrants once they have worked in the country paying taxes for 4-5 years.”
——-
Yes you’re still not getting it. From their point of view, why come here when they have more rights on the continent? Esp. when govt, is cutting…