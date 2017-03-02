Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
“It’s interesting that there are strong inflationary pressures in the Eurozone as well as the UK.”
Oh God it’s not stuff we import is it? That’s all we need…
“‘No’, I think is the long answer to this one.”
@” I currently believe that Brexit will promote greater low skilled and less high skilled migration,”
I don’t understand why the criterion inherant in this statement is the skill profile of immigrants. My hope is that the ability to control ( ie increase OR decrease) our immigration post Brexit will allow us to build a workforce with the required skill levels for our future economic needs supplementing skill gaps with immigration-rather than completely compensating for them with immigration.
@”Defence cooperation is one of those issues which seems to get many Brexiteers frothing at the mouth, with a slightly strange insistence that only closer ties with the US are desirable, ”
Where is the evidence for this strange characterisation of a concern that an EU military force would subvert & duplicate the role of NATO?
@Carfrew, Sea Change
We’re also finding it harder to attract engineers and R&D specialists from overseas because we’re perceived as a less attractive option to non-UK nationals than hitherto (although cost of living is also a factor).
We’re short of both – critically short in the case of engineers, as we don’t have enough people as it is to deliver the infrastructure projects that are supposed to keep the economy ticking over.
@Colin
“I don’t understand why the criterion inherant in this statement is the skill profile of immigrants.”
Well one reason is that the higher skilled can be fussier and work elsewhere to enjoy benefits of being in the EU. Hence nurses arriving much reduced and doctors considering leaving.
But Alec is also saying agriculture sector is also short of workers. Read an article the other day about the rise in unpleasant behaviour towards immigrants that they’re afraid to report…
COLIN, that may well be your hope but other Brexiters hope there will be no immigration.
@Chris Riley
Indeed cost of living also a factor, which is another reason native youngsters may wanna be abroad, exacerbating things further.
Brexit could turn us into Japan!!
Just a few general points.
On immigration what seems to have been overlooked is that many EU migrants in relatively low paid jobs are over qualified, so the Romanian Graduate working in an office is far better value than the British equivalent with only GCSE’s.
Equally all those Polish Plumbers many of whom were self employed were just as skilful if not more so that ours did a good job for less money. I can see how a plasterer being undercut for job after job can complain about them “coming over here and taking our jobs” but if you need work done you won’t complain if the Polish quote is a couple of grand cheaper.
My Polish Plasterer returned to Poland last year and I still haven’t got a replacement to do a bathroom ceiling.
1) it’s hard to find one.
2) Two of the five I’ve asked to quote never got back to me.
3) Of the three left, two said it was too small and fiddly.
4) And the last one phoned back and when I asked for his price said “So how much were you thinking of paying?” So I put the phone down.
Supply and demand, when supply is plentiful the price drops and you get more for your money. When supply is outstripped by demand the price rises. If you restrict supply of Labour then prices will rise. It might mean that semi skilled trades people will find it easier but consumers will have to pay.
If we need to increase incentives in the NHS then we will just have to increase the NHS budget to get the same care as now.
My son was looking at doing a Degree in Sound Engineering when he leaves school, so I asked a friend who runs a small studio for advice. He said the whole industry in UK only employs a couple of thousand but we produce 3,000 graduates a year across music disciplines. More over a the bulk of UK music post production is now done in and around Bratislava!
Like Trump with putting 35% on Mexican built cars so they build in America, the end result one way or another is that buying a car in America is going to cost a lot more.
On Automation, the big change won’t be Robots, but AI algorithms and it won’t be the factory floor but the office. Already we are seeing the Internet, be it Argos or Amazon replacing the high street shop, with the customer on their iPad doing much of what the cashier did twenty years ago in terms of taking your details and placing the order… So we don’t need them any more.
I now do my car insurance and tax on line and fill out the form that is effectively the same questionnaire I used to be talked through on the phone…So the call centre job is gone.
When I was a school, all be it thirty years ago, we had “Secretarial Studies” where you learned to type and how to use Carbon paper so that wait for it ….you could do up to five copies of a memo at the same time!!!!!.
Why in a good sized company a typing pool of twenty could run off 1,000 copies of a memo to be put on every bodies desk within an hour and with half a dozen office lads they could all have it on their desks by lunch time if the pool got it before 10.00!
Now Trump can get it to a billion in seconds without leaving bed!
It’s not manufacturing that will feel the impact it’s services and we have a service economy.
Automatic trading is already significant and within a decade an AI computer linked to server in a room anywhere will be able to outperform a dozen traders on six figure salaries. So how many jobs will the City loose?
Much of our Service economy is driven by consumer spending but those same consumers working in Services. If people in Services lose their jobs what’s going to drive the consumer economy?
It’s not that Robots will replace people on the shop floor we should worry about so much as the people who have already left the shop floor for the Call Centre being replaced by “Select an Option and Press the Star Key.”
I suppose with less immigration and an aging population ex welder Who switched to Service centres or Warehousing for Mike Ashley on a zero hours contract could look after old folks, but who’s going to pay for it if their are fewer people in work on lower wages paying less tax?
Peter.
Also i’d add, building a workforce for our future needs. I assume this means training people up to do the jobs we now employ foreigners to do? Best tell the government who cut bursaries for nurses and companies who’d rather hire (often from abroad) than train people up.
@danny:
The point is that it is a crude generalisation to say immigration is great for the economy. Some sources are better than others – The third world example being easiest. EU migration tends to dance around the line of being net contributors – which is why the argument is put in terms of better than the locals. Break that down and you have low paid with jobs subsidised by tax credits lumped in with high paid doctors and even higher paid bankers.
If anyone truly believed in the economic argument for immigration they would be brutally selective.
But it is also an identity issue.
@JOSEPH1832
“The point is that it is a crude generalisation to say immigration is great for the economy.”
———–
But it does have benefits that we may lose and are being ignored.
You can’t just go ‘but immigration isn’t perfect!!” and use that as an excuse to ignore drawbacks of Brexit.
Well I mean you can, lots of people are doing it. But it doesn’t really advance things…
@Peter C.
“If we need to increase incentives in the NHS then we will just have to increase the NHS budget to get the same care as now.”
————
But some peeps voting Brexit are also quite ok with voting to hold back pay and bursaries etc. in the health sector. I think they’re just doing it to ruin my gestalt…
@Peter C
My friend is one of 36 partners in his firm. They used to each have a secretary and some had two. Today they have three shared between them. Several partners mostly work from home.
You are right – it is the service sectors that will see the impact mostly.
Surprisingly, there have not been big gains in productivity. The conveyancing of a house takes longer today than it did thirty years ago, despite e-mails, land registration, etc. Why is that?
“Negative coverage of the European Union in British newspapers nearly doubled over the last 40 years, a study has found.
Researchers from Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) found negative coverage of the EU increased from 24 per cent to 45 per cent between 1974 and 2013, at the “expense of positive and neutral coverage”.
Positive coverage fell from 25 per cent to 10 per cent over the same period.”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/european-union-brexit-negative-coverage-uk-newspapers-doubled-40-years-study-a7612711.html
Alec – 9.10
What an excellent contribution! Thank you.
“The conveyancing of a house takes longer today than it did thirty years ago, despite e-mails, land registration, etc. Why is that?”
———
So they can charge more?
Carfrew – 10.20
“Negative coverage of the European Union in British newspapers nearly doubled over the last 40 years, a study has found.
Doubtless some will see this as evidence that the EU has become so much worse over the past 40 years, whereas others will complain that the press has become far more biased against the EU. It seems to me that, as in the USA, people in the UK are increasingly listening only to those with whom they agree.
@ Millie
@ Carfrew
Re: conveyancing.
It actually costs less, on an adjusted basis, than it did thirty years ago (considerably so because of Margaret Thatcher’s introduction of “Licenced Conveyancers”. The reason for it taking so long now is because thirty years ago the queries to the vendor ran to two pages, now I believe it is closer to ten, it takes longer to obtain mining reports because the records are so poor and no-one really maintains them (its not a priority for the rump British Coal), the Land Registry is pretty good \as I understand it but the local authority searches, god knows when you will see them. Most Law Firms who still do it, only do conveyancing as a loss leader these days it actually loses them money. I am glad I went to the Bar!
@john b
“Carfrew – 10.20
“Negative coverage of the European Union in British newspapers nearly doubled over the last 40 years, a study has found.
Doubtless some will see this as evidence that the EU has become so much worse over the past 40 years, whereas others will complain that the press has become far more biased against the EU. It seems to me that, as in the USA, people in the UK are increasingly listening only to those with whom they agree.”
Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer”
Still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest, Li de Li