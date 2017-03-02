Despite the name of this site in practice it is often more GBPollingReport than UKPollingReport. The reality is that the overwhelming majority of opinion polls cover only Great Britain and exclude Northern Ireland. This is very much a historical legacy – the way things have always been – presumably because of the very different party system in Ulster. Moreover, there doesn’t seem to be a whole lot of demand for market research in Northern Ireland, so most pollsters don’t really operate there to a significant degree.
As a result there is very little polling on today’s Assembly election in Northern Ireland. The only company that really does regular political polling is LucidTalk, who’ve done regular Assembly voting intention trackers over the last month or so.
They published a final election poll earlier this week, conducted over the weekend. Topline figures with changes since the 2016 Assembly election were DUP 26.3%(-2.9), Sinn Fein 25.3%(+1.3), UUP 13.9%(+1.3), SDLP 12.2%(+0.2), Alliance 9.5%(+2.4), TUV 4.4%(+1), GRN 3.4%(+0.7). If those turned out to be the result it would suggest comparatively little change since last year’s election – the DUP would have lost votes, but would still be the largest party and are still obviously the dominant force on the Unionist side of politics. Exactly how that translates into seats given the complicated politics of Northern Ireland is a different matter. Full details are here.
LucidTalk are also doing some on-the-day polling today to check for any last minute movement – if that shows any shift they’ll be be updating tomorrow morning.
But the problem is when a lot of the jobs can’t be readily automated. If they could we wouldn’t worry about having a continued supply if labour for them!!
Elephant in the room. Article I posted the other day. That some if these jobs might be difficult to fully automated but might eventually be semi-automated. Using a robot, but remotely controlled.
By cheap labour overseas…
google: japan elderly care robots
I find the word ‘productivity’ very odd in the context of work. Many people have important and useful jobs that don’t involve producing anything. What does a doctor ‘produce’? Or an army officer? Or a university lecturer?
“Dunno. It might be a bit less likely since you got Devolution!!”
Why?
After legislative devolution, Scotland carried on sending a bunch of SLab MPs to Westminster – where they supported a Labour Government.
That Labour Government did nothing to change right to buy in England, so why would anything change whichever of your right wing parties you decide to elect?
Meanwhile, this is what you get in the English housing market.
http://www.welfareweekly.com/benefit-freeze-leaves-families-facing-steep-rent-rise-or-eviction-shelter-warns/
google: vertical farming
cheap labour is a substitute for innovation
“I find the word ‘productivity’ very odd in the context of work”
It’s how you get – or throw away – long term prosperity.
Don’t forget Yorkshire Tea & The Mighty Bantams! We do have our crosses to bear though, the dog botherers and the Bellend Road mob spring to mind. All in jest of course…..
There’s no magic wand but I’m hoping the living wage increases in the coming years will help elevate the status of some of the jobs you mentioned. Some of our disappointed young people will want to leave but very high numbers are applying for British citizenship as well.
You’re right about corporation tax, reducing it solves nothing. At least the Amazon’s of this world won’t be able to get away with paying tax elsewhere.
“At least the Amazon’s [sic] of this world won’t be able to get away with paying tax elsewhere.”
Who is going to stop them?
Carfew –
There will always be some low wage work in certain sectors but the easy option of low paid, generally hard working, EU migrants has held back investment and productivity.
For example. go to virtually any MRF in the UK (where kerbside Recylables are sorted in to different material streams before going off for reprocessing) and the work-force will be predominantly Eastern European on minimum wage or a bit above..
In the Nd they have some pickers but far more is done by clever machines that can separate through using technology, same in Germany and Nordic countries.
@MrJones “When this country is a smoking ruin because of the short term greed of a handful of oligarchs and their lobbyists, Japan will be sitting pretty.”
And there’s the nub of the issue. Short Termism vs sensible long term management and planning.
It just does my head in, that usually rational posters on here, somehow think that uncontrolled immigration is the panacea to our problems and is a good thing.
unfortunately the people who benefit from the cheap labour have a lot of money to spend on lobbyists
@Mr Jones
“Google – japan elderly care robots”
———-
Lol I already know about that. Think I might even have mentioned it. Sure, theyre researching it, but if you had anything definitive you’d have provided the evidence instead of giving me the homework to do.
(Libertarians do that, when they have run out of steam. “Read Mises!!!” They implore, but they claim to much for Mises…)
Robots have not replaced many careworkers in Japan have they. Maybe one day they will, or maybe it’ll be robots controlled remotely by cheap labour in another country…
Next question: how many fruitpickers have been replaced by robots?
SC – when a person I know (at work for example) who I think is rational appears to take a view I think irrational I ask myself why.
Sometimes they are right and I am wrong, sometimes they are ill-informed and sometimes we end up with a compromise.
Often, though, one of us did not actually grasp what the other was saying and I fear that you r view that some posters think ”uncontrolled immigration is the panacea to our problems” is not one I recognise as being prevalent on here.
There are many on here who support(ed) continued EU membership but to extrapolate from that a view that ”uncontrolled immigration is the panacea to our problems” is imo not accurate and forgive me for saying so simplistic.
It is perfectly rationale to acknowledge that large scale immigration from EU countries has caused some problems for the UK but to also believe it has also been beneficial; and, that those benefits plus membership of the single market meant sating a member was the best option.
Now that vote has been held and a verdict decided it is reasonable for those who believe immigration has provided some economic benefit and ask what will happen post Brexit in those sectors where we can’t rapidly automate.
@Mr Jones
“Google: vertical farming
Cheap labour is a substitute for innovation”
———-
Are you serious? You think the fruit pickers are the only reason we don’t yet have vertical farms? And if it weren’t for the cheap careworkers we’d be awash with humanoid robots that can fill all the care roles?
There are many higher-value tasks that would justify such robots but it just happens to be a huge technical challenge…
If only we Deport all the hospital porters we might find a cure for cancer…
You are right – it is a trade off between variable cost (mainly labour – and not only cheap labour) and investment (robot). The choice varies by industry, firm, and macroeconomic conditions.
This is why shortening the working time, and providing sufficient income for spending the free time meaningfully is one of the things our politicians need to think about.
I think what you have written is perfectly fair. However I do remember quite a few threads where people talk about immigration should be as high as the market wants and thus open borders were good.
The problem with that thinking is the market will naturally distort if you have an open door policy. And there will be a whole slew of other societal and financial problems in its wake.
All we do is drive down Labour costs for the short term benefit of shareholders. With the increasing technological automation we’ll have an even greater employable problem on the horizon than we currently do.
No, it’s not right. It’s right when a robot is feasible, at reasonable cost.
But often it isn’t yet feasible and may not be for some time.
And like I said, you also have the issue of a robot controlled remotely from another country.
You ALSO have the problem that I have mentioned before, that capable immigrants find it easy to start here with such low-paid jobs but then rise up the ladder.
Like my mum for example. And then their kids might go on to outperform the natives because more aspirant/capable.
The debate is on automation is not particularly new. This is from 1857-58
“As the basis on which large industry rests, the appropriation of alien labour time, ceases, with its development, to make up or to create wealth, so does direct labour as such cease to be the basis of production, since, in one respect, it is transformed more into a supervisory and regulatory activity; but then also because the product ceases to be the product of isolated direct labour, and the combination of social activity appears, rather, as the producer …, by contrast, just as the conquest of the forces of nature by the social intellect is the precondition of the productive power of the means of labour as developed into the automatic process, on one side, so, on the other, is the labour of the individual in its direct presence posited as suspended* individual, i.e. as social, labour.”
(Marx: Manuscripts of Grundrisse Ch14)
* The meaning of suspended is both usage of the word at the same time – ceases and carried on.
“The problem with that thinking is the market will naturally distort if you have an open door policy. And there will be a whole slew of other societal and financial problems in its wake.”
———
Well yes. And Remainers tend to gloss over these.
But Brexiters are not engaging with problems of ending free movement. Including difficulty getting who we need to work here.
Peeps talking past each other, repeating the strengths in their case and ignoring the weaknesses
“The debate is on automation is not particularly new. This is from 1857-58”
———-
Yes but I don’t think Marx showed that if we only would get rid of the care workers we’d soon inevitably have safe, versatile, easily-maintained care robots that are also good companions.
Marx left quite a few holes, like he wasn’t big on storage. He did mention synthesis though…
I have advocated a transitional period to smooth over the worst effects of ending freedom of movement with a liberal work permit policy for key sectors. I have also said that work permits should be automatically given if a company has made a genuine effort to recruit locally and the salary is high enough to offset the public service costs of the immigrant.
An example from Australia. You can only recruit people into a company on a long term visa if they are paid a minimum of $56,000 (approx 35K GBP) plus you have to cover their medical insurance before they are granted permanent residency (minimum 2 year wait before converting a 457 visa). You also have to prove you have tried to recruit an Australian and you also have to pay 1% of total salaries towards training your Australian workforce.
For fruit picking and low paid work they rely on young travelling people on working holiday visas.
The system works and the Australian government is in control over who comes in, and for how long.
Yes, but these are different problems.
One is that automation AND the seemingly endless supply of cheap labour undermines the whole notion of profitability as understood by accountants (as the history of the US public companies show in the last 30 years.
Two is that neither social norms nor politicians have caught up with it. Both are based on the notions of the 1970s economic order combined (unorganically) with the economic order of post 1987). It has gone, or rather it is being gone.
Three, the millenials will really have to do something about these – if necessary, against the will of the previous generations. It is perfectly feasible – on paper. It will be rather hard in practice because the economic system encourages atomisation combined with low loyalty networks, and by the fact that this generation is not less divided than the previous ones.
“There will always be some low wage work in certain sectors but the easy option of low paid, generally hard working, EU migrants has held back investment and productivity.”
———
Oh, I accept that. As I said I am on about the jobs that aren’t yet sufficiently easy to improve productivity via tech…
But anyway like I said, low-waged jobs can attract some very capable people, say if they need to learn the language better for a bit before progressing…