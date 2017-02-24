Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
Britain Elects reporting new poll:-
CON : 41% (+1)
LAB: 25% (+1)
UKIP: 13% (-2)
LDEM: 11% (-)
(via YouGov)
Little change, but are there detailed questions, look forward to seeing any detail.
“The best alternative for Mrs May however might be a third outcome. If the House of Lords is stupid enough to sabotage the Brexit legislation in the coming weeks, Mrs May can use that as the excuse for calling the election, win an enormous landslide, and get rid of the House of Lords, which is the sole repository of Lib Dem and elitist Labour influence, as well”
Yes, a dream for true democrats, the end of that place!
We shall see, but I suspect the HoL will bluff and bluster and pass the legislation.
It does infuriate me that the HoL has so many Liberal Democrats – truly the last bastion!
I absolutely agree HoL should be drastically reformed.
I’m just wondering, did it bother you when the Tories were grossly over-represented during 1997-2010? Or is it just a LibDem thing?
Let’s remember that the Tories have been steadfast against the reform of HoL for two hundred years – because generally it was heavily biased in their favour. It’s a very recent thing that the HoL has more balanced representation and therefore seems to annoy a wider group of Conservatives.
Call me old fashioned, but I thought the HoL was better when it was mostly hereditaries. Better to have people who had generations or even centuries of family experience in running the country than some politician’s cronies.
“labour has been in electoral decline since the first Blair government.”
Er, no. Despite imploding in Scotland, Labour increased its vote in 2015 from 29.0% to 30.4%. The nadir had been reached and recovery had started. Then Corbyn.
@Alec
“Sleeping overnight on the reaction to yesterdays results and I think it actually looks worse for Corbyn this morning.”
And today’s message is even more delusional than yesterday’s. We’re now being asked to consider how bad it might have been “without Jeremy”.
@Ronald et al
“FPTP is a sophisticated system which forces us to make proper choices. It allows the more responsible amongst us to choose between the rival electable parties which have a chance of winning in our constituency, and so have a reasonable chance of affecting the outcome. The parties themselves have to take into account the views of all voters otherwise they can’t get elected. ”
FPTP is a crude but effective system. If you think it sophisticated on the grounds you suggest you surely do not live in a safe seat, where there is but one party which has a chance of winning.
Also consider the situation if Scotland becomes independent. Labour would really have to get their act together to become the government, even in a coalition with the LibDems.
Danny has pointed out the origin of the conservative 30% figure. Posting on this polling site, you ought not to have needed to ask where it came from. It is 30% of the possible electorate, rather than 40% of those intending to vote, which rather assumes turnouts of about 75%. It can of course be argued that those who don’t vote are irrelevant – until they do.
I don’t see why you think it is easy for a PM to call a general election. It involves either a vote of no confidence, which gives someone else a chance to form a government; or needs a 2/3 vote in Parliament.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/early-general-election-can-theresa-may-actually-call-one-a7132846.html discusses the pros and cons not just the rules, concluding that a simple short bill would do it.
““It could be literally a one clause bill saying ‘notwithstanding the Fixed Term Parliament’s Act 2011 the next election shall be held on x date’,” he [Prof Hazell] explains. The FTPA would remain in place, but be bypassed.”
That was written before the present short bill began its progress through Parliament. Presumably Prof H’s Bill would got to the Lords, perhaps be amended, and ping pong played. It is perhaps not the time for another ‘major constitutional question’ to be raised simply to keep the present party in power.
If as a result the electorate concluded that the government was trying to pull a fast one, anything could happen.
See also: https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/blog/not-so-fixed-term-parliaments-act
This just to show that not everyone (including those who have studied the matter in some depth) believes that calling a ‘snap’ general election would be easy.
Remember too that the old method whereby the PM simply called a GE was an exercise of Royal Prerogative, which concept has been dented a bit. Trying to ‘get back to Royal Prerogative by the back door’ might not go down well.
The HoL is a serious anomaly. I know things have worked the other way, but the sheer number of Liberal Democrats now, meddling in legislation, is not good.
If the HoL weren’t made fully democratic, as a minimum I’d suggest fixed term appointments of 8-10 years.
There’s too many of them. 450 is more than enough.
My preferred option would be elected representatives, say 150 (1/3) elected every 3 years on 9 year terms, so that there was a turnover. Maximum 2 terms.
I think there are only two real pillars of justification for pollitical power. Democratic mandate, and tradition.
And of those two pillars, the tradition must rest on democratic mandate itself.
I was a supporter of the House of Lords as it was prior ot the expulsion of the hereditaries, because it was (like the monarchy) a long established tradition. It was not democratic, but the Salisbury Convention and Parliament Act meant that (like the monarchy) it rested on a democratic foundation. It could be removed easily by the will of the people, should they choose to prioritise doing so and elect a government that promised to do it.
The current “House of Lords” has, for me, lost most of it’s justification as a part of British parliamentary tradition. The idea that the Lords of the Kingdom have a particularly deep interest in its stability and prosperity stems from a long sequence of developments from feudalism, through Magna Carta and as an underpinning for the uncertainty of bringing proper suffrage and representation to the “main” chamber.
Removing the hereditaries essentially broke that sequence. The current HoL is something of an imposter. It is a House of Friends of the Politicians, still dressed up in the robes and gilt of Lords when they are really no such thing.
I don’t see any likelihood of going back, nor is it really desirable as the tradition has lost its use. So I believe we should scrap the name “House of Lords” altogether, give due consideration to whether we want to continue with a bi-cameral parliament, and if we do, design something new that has a direct democratic mandate. A Senate, essentially.
A part of me is sad because I do think that the HoL still “works” to some extent, but I don’t think that “working” is enough of a justification on its own, without the tradition to underpin it.
ROLAND, why not just ban unions altogether? Its obviously the way some right wingers think.
Jones in Bangor,
If you add up the Lib Dems in the Lords and Commons as a % of the total number it is almost exactly 8%. So actually and unexpected consequence of our totally daft political system is that for the first time in living memory we actually have approximately the number of Lib Dem parliamentarians that voters wanted in May 2015.
However I guarantee that the LD Lords would vote for a reformed House of Lords elected democratically by PR, as they tried to do in the last Parliament before being blocked by the Tories and the typically lukewarm approach of Labour
Re PFI/PPP,
Alec posted this.
”Under conventional funding, Scottish taxpayers would now be facing very big repair bills. Under PFI. the repairs will be made at no cost to he taxpayer. ”
What we can only speculate about is how many other buildings would have been less rigorously built and now requiring very big repair bills if the prospect of having to fund the repairs had not encouraged the original contractors do a better job initially.
These possible benefits need to be matched against the higher finance servicing costs of course.
“RONALD OLDEN
Two great posts. The best contribution to UKPR Blog I have read for ages.
Thanks.”
And there was me thinking Ronald had introduced the largest number of specious arguments in one post in all my reading of UKPR!
Truly we are a divided society on here!
“democracy” means “the will of the people”. We don’t get that at all with FPTP. That is the ONLY relevant argument. After that you just have to decide which democratic system to introduce. (not AV of course. That is not remotely a PR system). House of Lords needs to go as well of course.
We did get “democracy” in the EU referendum, I agree. But that does not mean it is set in stone. If people look over the precipice and start to have second thoughts, they should get another chance
That is exactly the part of the New Labour establishment that he is talking about. Corbyn is doing no more than Peter Mandelson who blamed three New Labour governments for Brexit, in his speech at the Singapore Business School.
The reason for the last 20m’s cavalcade of negative reporting from the media and rightwing PLP against Corbyn, is that his policies are a rejection of New Labour and their advocates. There is a truth that he was elected too soon because the middle layers of the LP, between the membership and Corbyn’s shadow cabinet, are largely the direct inheritance of the New Labour era. Hence, the local parties in Stoke and Copeland chose the most rightwing candidates on the short lists, both remainers and anti-Corbyn. Not the wisest of moves in strongly Leave areas, however… as I have said before, this looks very much like Coup2 and doubtless, some will be disappointed that Stoke was held for Labour.
“A massive failure of left leaning people – on here and commentators on TV and in the press – is the under estimation of Mrs May and how she is viewed by the people.
The more the likes of Blair, Mandelson et al bang on about Brexit and keep trying to frustrate it, the more the people are getting hacked off. For good or ill, we voted leave and now is time to get on with it.”
I agree that St Theresa is pulling a good political stunt at the moment, and keeping sufficient voters onside for her purpose..
However I also note her complete failure to meet her promises on non-EU immigration targets in 6 years as Home Secretary despite a succession of wild, impractical and arbitrarily unfair policy ideas.
Therefore I predict that when she has had a chance to actually do more things, including Brexit, her popularity scores will plummet. Hard times are ahead with further austerity and the NHS in crisis. The Tories will still win in 2020 of course, scooping up the populist-nationalist minority vote in sufficient numbers to win with the 35% plus required in FPTP with a non-existent main opposition party
Andrew111: “We did get “democracy” in the EU referendum, I agree.”
And in EU elections of course. Without them, UKIP would probably never have had the resources to flourish. As we shall see when they are deprived of that source of sustenance.
It’s also an irony that the ‘dispossessed’, who because of FPTP had no effective way to give the complacent establishment (represented by the Tory party and government) a good kicking, and so seldom bothered to vote, were presented by the referendum with an opportunity to do just that.
Supporters of FPTP should perhaps reflect that it was the system that delivered a government that supported continuing membership of the EU (albeit subject to renegotiation). Had we continued to rely solely on FPTP, there would have been no question of saving the EU.
To put it more bluntly: FPTP = EU membership; non-FPTP=Brexit. But Brexiters favour FPTP. Go figure.
“Had we continued to rely solely on FPTP, there would have been no question of saving the EU”
By deciding that ‘saving’ rather than ‘leaving’ was a good idea, autocorrect has maybe turned a rather banal comment into a more interesting one. Because I think that in retrospect the loss of the UK will turn out to be the making of the EU.
Failure to secure HoL reform, or rather abolition and conversion to a Federalist Upper House, was one of the biggest failures of the Lib Democrats when they had some hands on the levers of power.
They were sold a pup by the conniving Tories, and foolishly linked it to the AV referendum farce.
House of lords
There are 2 issues :
a. composition;and
b function
As to composition i like the Labour suggestion of 200 members but not directly elected. Each party which achieved 5% f the national vote would have the equiv. number of members according to its national % vote. Thus, no need for further elections and members could be taken from party lists.
This would result in a house which rarely if ever could be controlled by the governing party.
the present house would under this system be about 72 tory;60 labour;30 UKIP;20 liberals etc
the lists could reflect federalism,diversity as the parties chose
Function
power to initiate uncontraversial legislation;
power to delay certain categories of bill for up to 12months;
power to revise;
power to hold expert enquiries;
the present house could amend itself in a very British way by deciding by amending its own rules that only that number of its members could vote based on that loose % division.
TOH
The average swing from the two by elections was 4.35% from Labour to the Tories. That would be the equivalent to a Tory lead of circa 15% and would lead to 38 Tory gains at Labour expense. A few gains from the SNP would also be likely so a 96 majority looks quite feasible to me. The swings recorded on Thursday were very different in scale – 6.7% in Copeland whilst 2% in Stoke. We are no further forward in knowing which is likely to be more typical!
For those who still fancy the idea of an election to be held on May 4th ,the clock is now ticking. For that to happen Parliament would have to be dissolved on March 27th – and any vote to authorise that would have to have taken place in the previous week. To block such a process under the 2/3 rule all Labour would need to do is abstain. I really cannot see Corbyn co-operating under present circumstances with such a plan by May should she have any such intention.Yesterday he refused 14 times to answer Michael Crick’s question as to whether he still favoured a general election.
Alec
‘ Despite having lost vote share in every parliamentary by election this parliament they held all their own seats’
That is not quite correct. Labour’s vote share did rise quite sharply at the by elections held at Oldham West – Sheffield Brightside – and Tooting.
I think May would think long & hard about a GE to take advantage of Labour’s VI.
Unless it was very carefully presented, I think the public would not take kindly to the disruption & cost in the middle of a Nationally important Brexit Project.
The process she would have to go through to get around the FTPA would look very contrived-the exact opposite of the perceived persona which is giving her such good Approval ratings just now.
Why would the PM seek to have a GE before the boundary changes which advantage the Tories comes in?
(reverse current Labour advantage if you like am not seeking argument about the changes).
No GE before negotiations finished and even then only if problems getting through HOC and TM’s poll lead intact.
Reckon all the way through to 2020.
Jim Jam
‘Why would the PM seek to have a GE before the boundary changes which advantage the Tories comes in?’
Two points really. Firstly the boundary changes are not certain to be approved in Autumn 2018. Secondly by the time they are approved the relative poll ratings of the parties may have changed to such an extent that the gains from such changes have been more than nullified. If by 2019 Labour has a new leader – sayStarmer , Jarvis or Nandy – Labour might be at 35% in the polls with the Tories little higher.Even on new boundaries the Tories would be hard pushed to retain a majority.
@ronald olden
Your two posts are remarkably muddled, inconsistent and uninformed.
On an early GE:
1. May is on record as saying she will not have an early GE ( she cannot simply call one). If she does so now she will show herself to be the narrow, career politician aiming to shore up the Tory party in England which many think she is. The idea of the HoL wanting or being able to block the Art 50 Bill I one for the birds and the fevered imagination of Brexiters.
2. To get a strong mandate for Brexiters in a GE she would need to reveal her negotiating objectives in much more detail something she says is against the national interest.
3. If she used a GE to push the hard right agenda which you are proposing would confirm for many that Brexit is simply a cover for the extreme right to push its political agenda in England so reducing any UK wide support for Brexit. It would be manna from electoral heaven for the SNP and probably for English Labour as well.
4. Holding a GE would either delay the triggering of Art 50 by six weeks or more or delay the start of the negotiations by the same amount if it was held after Art 50 has been served. Neither would be helpful for the UK.
On PR, the SNP established themselves as a serious party of Government in a PR system (voting for Westminster elections is the only non PR system which Scottish voters now have to endure). FPTP clearly did stop UKIP from establishing itself as a significant party.
@Alec “It’s actually a bit worse than I thought. I’ve just discovered that Corbyn said that Copeland voting for a Conservative MP was because people were unhappy with the political establishment.”
It’s truly farcical!
Apparently voting for the Party that’s been in power for nearly 7 years is voting against the political establishment.
Totally barmy.
I think General Election would be a triggered by a vote of confidence being lost, which I could only see coming about if the HoL tinkers too much in Art 50 Bill.
If it does end in “constitutional crisis” with the HoL, then possibly 2/3rds could be reached, but even if Corbyn ordered a vote for a general election, would his MPs actually obey!?
@JONESINBANGOR
I believe if the HoL tries any extended “ping pong” (more than one referral back to the HoC) then TM will simply appoint Brexit Lords to bridge the gap. I suspect that Lab/Lib Lords will end up giving way before that happens instead of weakening their position.
I assume you watched the match. A splendid second half by Scotland with two excellent tries to give them a very convincing win over Wales. No doubt we are both looking forward to the England/Scotland match at Twickers.
