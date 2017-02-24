Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
So it appears May is seeking to turn the Scottish local elections into a mini referendum on independence. Almost as shrewd a political move as Sadiq Khan yesterday?
https://www.holyrood.com/articles/news/exclusive-theresa-may-urges-scots-use-local-elections-reject-independence
I have been thinking about the Copeland result and Corbyn for a few days. Here is my attempt at an impartial view of what is happening.
I don’t actually think it’s Corbyn’s fault, my honest view is that he is just the latest salesman of a product nobody has wanted since about 1974. You’ll hear from various sources, the SNP, some left wing celebrities like Bragg, Loach, maybe even the liberal media like the BBC, that we have a ‘progressive liberal left movement in the country’, but I think that’s somewhere between a myth and an outright lie. The country, certainly England, has been right of centre for nigh on 50 years. Conservatives plus UKIP have over 50% of the vote share. Labour have only won once in nearly half a decade, and that’s when they had a leader who promised to follow Tory economic policy. No labour leader in 50 years has won on a significant left of centre platform. I suspect Mr Corbyn knows this, but as a man of principle prefers to go down with what he believes in rather than move to the centre.
Candy: “You mean like the unstable multi-national Austro-Hungarian empire, which triggered the conflict?”
Nope. I said “tying them all together.” All is the operative word.
But as you’re interested in the origins of the conflict, I ‘d recommend The Sleepwalkers, by Christopher Clark. Probably you’ve already read it. Nobody really comes out of it well, but none of them (with the possible exception of France) seriously wanted war, either. One damn thing led to another. As I said, you need some way of so enmeshing those fickle, temperamental nation states that war becomes unthinkable. Unthinkable, that is, until you remove one brick and people hope the whole edifice will crumble.
Rich I would mostly agree. England is a conservative country.Even when the Conservative party is not in power it’s influence still is.It holds what is on the agenda through business media and other groups even without the numbers in parliament.Blair even with with a 179 maj in his first term was influenced by all these.For example the country side alliance, farmers and hauliers had the country nearly at a standstill due to blockading petrol refineries.If any Official Union had done this the outcry from conservatives would have had a different theme.The only worry I can see for the Conservative party in the medium term is how the new economy for workers with no security decent pensions etc will eventually unravel.
chris Riley
and where is the middle class professional voter going to go?
i repeat the question because all you did was waffle without giving an answer.
Unless it is the imaginary party led by mr/mrs `imaginary.
Rich,
“I don’t actually think it’s Corbyn’s fault, my honest view is that he is just the latest salesman of a product nobody has wanted since about 1974”
I think it fair to say that the product has not been on offer since 1974. The labour party fought over whether it would have a more left or right platform, but it never did present a united leftish agenda to the public. It has always been a party divided between right and left, quite publicly. Which is precisely what we are seeing now. The labour right is presently perfectly happy to go along with the meme that Corbyn is a useless leader, that they would refuse to support him in government, and they think left wing policies are nonsense. In the absence of a credible party offering leftish views, it is hard to say how it might do in an election.
Corbyn and his supporters would seem to be of the view that the current centre right position is pointless, and is determined to push towards the left. This will involve a lot of pain shedding centre right MPs.
Chris Riley,
“One gets the impression that if the Tory roof falls in it will *still* come as a shock to people even though it’s arguably the logical next stage of a surge in populism.”
I agree. Putting the current position of the labour party the other way about, the conservatives are equally a pale immitation of Blair’s new labour, as new labour was a pale immitation of them. Neither proved attractive in 2010 or 2015. Corbyn can be looked at as an attempt at finding a new direction. The conservatives now are only popular because they are pushing an alternative to the status quo. If this fails to be a beneficial alternative, then we can expect considerable disillusionment when this becomes apparent. However, even if Brexit goes smoothly, it is not going to change the fundamentals which were already giving rise to dissatisfaction with both parties.
Another point of view from the comments section on Slugger O’Toole and the attitude is found with some regularity on posts.
“Ciaran O’Neill • 9 days ago
If a hard border emerges (and by that I mean even just one single customs post) then we push for a referendum and vote to leave the union. I hate to break it to the unionists on here but if you think that nationalists will accept being cut-off from the rest of their country for the second time in less than a century then you’re very much mistaken. This isn’t the 1920’s any longer and the demographics quite simply don’t support any of the wishful thinking posted below. We just need the Irish government to make sure that we get a guarantee that in the event of reunification, the north automatically goes back into the EU. We get that then I’m afraid the border is irrelevent, we’ll vote to leave. That’ll be the clincher for the undecided. Any type of border being reintroduced will impact the nationalist psyche in a big way. Obviously I’m in complete favour of Irish unity but at the same time it’s disappointing to see my unionist neighours be so blasé about the impact that Brexit is going to have here, it’ll affect you guys the most. Ten years ago if someone mentioned to you that the USA would elect a black president, his successor would be Donald Trump and that Britain would have voted to leave the EU all on top of Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley being the best of friends you would have been sectioned. Seriously folks, nobody thinks big changes can happen until they happen. Border up means union gone”
Sam
That’s an interesting comment that you pass on. With the two communities now close to demographic balance, and perhaps less rigidly defined in their attitudes and allegiances than previously, it wouldn’t take many people voting ‘out of community’ on a Remain basis to tip the balance in favour of unification.
From an rUK perspective, I suspect the difference between that and the Scottish indyref is that very few on the eastern side of the Irish Sea would have any problem letting go of NI. Though whether we would be hospitable to any flood of unionist refugees (or economic migrants, if you like) is another question.
@SOMERJOHN
“But as you’re interested in the origins of the conflict, I ‘d recommend The Sleepwalkers, by Christopher Clark. Probably you’ve already read it. Nobody really comes out of it well, but none of them (with the possible exception of France) seriously wanted war, either. One damn thing led to another. As I said, you need some way of so enmeshing those fickle, temperamental nation states that war becomes unthinkable. Unthinkable, that is, until you remove one brick and people hope the whole edifice will crumble.”
I’ve read ‘The Sleepwalkers’ – excellent book. Highly recommended.
More than the French, I would blame the Russians for the outbreak of WW1 – a view that is increasingly the opinion of modern historians on the history of WW1 and its causes. There is something in the Russian temperament that is unwilling to accept compromise and is fatalistic about war. A highly dangerous combination. Putin’s behaviour is therefore a logical continuation of the old Tsarist tradition.