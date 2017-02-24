Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
@ Sea Change
Given the ‘Sea Changes’ we have seen in the USA and in Scotland (which despite what some people think, is quite near to the UK) in the last couple of years I think it’s a brave psephologist who thinks anything is unimaginable!
AC, running scared I see. Some would call that cowardly.
@Sea Change
‘Please provide a comparable period in history where this has happened. ‘
Quite a good example might be the period 2002 – 2005 in terms of Tory fortunes. Three years before the 2005 election the Tories were adrift in the polls by up to 23%.In the Autumn of 2003 IDS was ditched and in May 2005 the Tories ended up a mere 3% behind Labour.
I really do believe that Labour can poll circa 35% in 2020 if it finds itself a decent leader. May’s honeymoon will have faded long before that date.
ALEC, 8.47 am post, have you figures backing the 16% claim? Not that I don’t believe but surprised its not brought up more.
AC, I should add I mean in the political sense. Apologises if you or anyone else felt it was meant in any otherway.
Part of the success of Macron is that he isn’t (New) Socialist candidate, but a separately branded/compiled creation altogether.
Our system requires MPs, parties structures, and to overcome the ‘can’t win here’ bar charts. An outsider simply can’t.
It’s a shame the LibDems have both Farron and have decided to be a referendum protest party, rather than something ambitiously aiming for government. Otherwise it could be them fidningthe Macron-type figure.
TOH, personally my view is that if it becomes clear that large elements of the promises made in the referendum are not going to be delivered then a second referendum before we leave is not undemocratic. People will have voted leave for many reasons, including promises around NHS funding, cheaper fuel, border control etc. If it turns out that those promises are not going to be delivered then I do not see another referendum as undemocratic. I appreciate that you have to opposite view but there is no ‘fact’ on this issue it will be a question of opinion.
@Guymonde – “Elements in my local Labour party say we lost Copeland because we spend too much on leaflets and too much time door knocking.”
I’m really not sure whether this was a typo (and you meant “not enough time door knocking”, which would make some sort of sense) or irony, with an unspoken “and not enough time sitting in rooms and attending rallies, congratulating ourselves on our principles”.
It’s becoming harder and harder to distinguish genuine opinions from irony. (e.g. “It would be undemocratic to hold a referendum”) We can add to this McDonnell’s interview today where he says the party needs to “listen to the people”. I thought we were supposed to be the party of principle, not one that chases after people’s votes by telling them what we think they want to hear.
And if McDonnell really wants to listen to the people, they’ve just sent a rather strong message in Copeland and Stoke. Thing is, McDonnell doesn’t actually want to listen. Just like Trump (“This isn’t the intelligence briefing the President asked for”), he’s only interested in listening to things he agrees with.
There is a persistent issue on the Right that is very evident here at the moment. Too many of them cannot accept that they’re not immune to a desire of the voters to overturn the established order.
They’ve been warned that the issues that have affected Labour are perfectly capable of hitting the Conservatives, and even now there’s evidence from Europe that the Right can find themselves on the wrong side of populist movements – as has been predicted for months – they still won’t accept it.
One gets the impression that if the Tory roof falls in it will *still* come as a shock to people even though it’s arguably the logical next stage of a surge in populism.
@Pete
re support of 16% of working class
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/feb/25/wings-labour-blame-electoral-collapse
@Advisablyanon
The key to a new centrist movement (which I increasingly see as inevitable) will be the young voters who believe – with pretty good justification- that none of the current parties give a flying one about them.
This group see the Lib Dems in much the same way as one would see their first love who cheated on them and then told them that they were stupid for being upset about it.
PETE
“AC, I should add I mean in the political sense. Apologises if you or anyone else felt it was meant in any otherway.”
____________
It’s okay, I knew you were meaning in a political context.
The way I see it…… Let’s say the public have a vote on the final deal, then they vote against it…Are they voting because they feel the deal is bad for the UK and want closer ties to the EU? are they voting against the deal because it’s too pro-EU and not living up to what they thought Brexit was?
The best way to settle the damn EU thing is for TM to hold a snap GE and that way all the parties can set out their stalls over their vision for the UK, either in the EU or out of the EU and then the voters can judge them on what they are offering.
What is there to be afraid off? ;-)
This democracy thing troubles me in the context of Brexit.
It is undeniable imo that absent any alternative democratic ‘mandate’ the democratic instruction has been served on politicians to execute Brexit.
The Electorate votes by a clear majority of those voting that we should leave the EU as soon as practicable.
Specific question were not put and while doubtful facts may have been peddled during the referendum, this was true of both sides.
It seems to me that when the negotiations, or more likely. the first phase, have been completed in 2019 things get interesting and less clear cut.
Should the deal be so bad (or bad enough) that some current leading Brexiteers change their minds it could be argued that democtratic politicians have a duty to say.
”I was in favour of Brexit and advocated a leave vote believing (wrongly) that the UK Government would secure reasonable exit terms”
It seems to me that in such a scenario only a GE with a second vote being promised by some parties/candidates on a deal as negotiated versus a reversal of A50 would be the only possible solution.
I cant get my head around how this would work re the EU membership, though, as we would have left, or would we and can the 2 years be extended?
Chances are in reality a transitional deal will be struck with the EU which will inform the 2020 GE, with an extensive deal being concluded in 2022 or thereabouts.
If some Brexiteers have changed their minds by than based on the deal – would there not be another dilemma?
I await the holes to be picked and acknowledge that my thoughts are just that and I am struggling somewhat.
@Robin
Ironically what the Tories are currently doing is alienating their middle class professional Base by chasing Labour supporters…..
@CR
The Tories are only chasing working class voters with rhetoric, not with action.
Sea Change: ” if you are going to make statements like you have and not get challenged.”
What statement? I was speculating from a neutral perspective and included two diametrically opposite scenarios re Labour – charismatic new leader wins a landslide; unchanged leader loses Scotland-style – and later one about the prospects for UKIP under Arron Banks control.
And then I disagreed with TOH as to whether enforcing an old mandate was more democratic than seeking a new one. Even that was hedged with “it’s for others to decide.”
THE OTHER HOWARD
I know you don’t like or you’re fed up with discussing Brexit but just a little heads up…YouGov is tweeting a horrific amount of Brexit surveys. If AW picks up on this then the next thread might be a little Brex-ish in nature. ;-)