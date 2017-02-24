Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
Britain Elects reporting new poll:-
CON : 41% (+1)
LAB: 25% (+1)
UKIP: 13% (-2)
LDEM: 11% (-)
(via YouGov)
Little change, but are there detailed questions, look forward to seeing any detail.
Danny,
But does he not realise that in Copeland, Labour are the establishment, andvhave been for decades. Lets hope the poor deluded voters elsewhere int north don’t think the same?
Artair and Danny
Labour as the establishment: see Scotland ten years ago…. ?
“The best alternative for Mrs May however might be a third outcome. If the House of Lords is stupid enough to sabotage the Brexit legislation in the coming weeks, Mrs May can use that as the excuse for calling the election, win an enormous landslide, and get rid of the House of Lords, which is the sole repository of Lib Dem and elitist Labour influence, as well”
Yes, a dream for true democrats, the end of that place!
We shall see, but I suspect the HoL will bluff and bluster and pass the legislation.
It does infuriate me that the HoL has so many Liberal Democrats – truly the last bastion!
@Jonesinbangor
I absolutely agree HoL should be drastically reformed.
I’m just wondering, did it bother you when the Tories were grossly over-represented during 1997-2010? Or is it just a LibDem thing?
Let’s remember that the Tories have been steadfast against the reform of HoL for two hundred years – because generally it was heavily biased in their favour. It’s a very recent thing that the HoL has more balanced representation and therefore seems to annoy a wider group of Conservatives.
Call me old fashioned, but I thought the HoL was better when it was mostly hereditaries. Better to have people who had generations or even centuries of family experience in running the country than some politician’s cronies.
@Danny
“labour has been in electoral decline since the first Blair government.”
Er, no. Despite imploding in Scotland, Labour increased its vote in 2015 from 29.0% to 30.4%. The nadir had been reached and recovery had started. Then Corbyn.
@Alec
“Sleeping overnight on the reaction to yesterdays results and I think it actually looks worse for Corbyn this morning.”
And today’s message is even more delusional than yesterday’s. We’re now being asked to consider how bad it might have been “without Jeremy”.
@Ronald et al
“FPTP is a sophisticated system which forces us to make proper choices. It allows the more responsible amongst us to choose between the rival electable parties which have a chance of winning in our constituency, and so have a reasonable chance of affecting the outcome. The parties themselves have to take into account the views of all voters otherwise they can’t get elected. ”
FPTP is a crude but effective system. If you think it sophisticated on the grounds you suggest you surely do not live in a safe seat, where there is but one party which has a chance of winning.
Also consider the situation if Scotland becomes independent. Labour would really have to get their act together to become the government, even in a coalition with the LibDems.
Danny has pointed out the origin of the conservative 30% figure. Posting on this polling site, you ought not to have needed to ask where it came from. It is 30% of the possible electorate, rather than 40% of those intending to vote, which rather assumes turnouts of about 75%. It can of course be argued that those who don’t vote are irrelevant – until they do.
I don’t see why you think it is easy for a PM to call a general election. It involves either a vote of no confidence, which gives someone else a chance to form a government; or needs a 2/3 vote in Parliament.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/early-general-election-can-theresa-may-actually-call-one-a7132846.html discusses the pros and cons not just the rules, concluding that a simple short bill would do it.
““It could be literally a one clause bill saying ‘notwithstanding the Fixed Term Parliament’s Act 2011 the next election shall be held on x date’,” he [Prof Hazell] explains. The FTPA would remain in place, but be bypassed.”
That was written before the present short bill began its progress through Parliament. Presumably Prof H’s Bill would got to the Lords, perhaps be amended, and ping pong played. It is perhaps not the time for another ‘major constitutional question’ to be raised simply to keep the present party in power.
If as a result the electorate concluded that the government was trying to pull a fast one, anything could happen.
See also: https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/blog/not-so-fixed-term-parliaments-act
This just to show that not everyone (including those who have studied the matter in some depth) believes that calling a ‘snap’ general election would be easy.
Remember too that the old method whereby the PM simply called a GE was an exercise of Royal Prerogative, which concept has been dented a bit. Trying to ‘get back to Royal Prerogative by the back door’ might not go down well.
@ BIGFATRON
The HoL is a serious anomaly. I know things have worked the other way, but the sheer number of Liberal Democrats now, meddling in legislation, is not good.
If the HoL weren’t made fully democratic, as a minimum I’d suggest fixed term appointments of 8-10 years.
There’s too many of them. 450 is more than enough.
My preferred option would be elected representatives, say 150 (1/3) elected every 3 years on 9 year terms, so that there was a turnover. Maximum 2 terms.