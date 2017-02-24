Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
@Saffer
“What I find scary in this graph, is that change is actually greater for the UK (and France) than it is for the USA>”
Not really a surprise, because for all that our home-grown neolibs celebrate the US as a bastion of the free market, the US state actually intervenes quite a bit and does things like save their car industry and fund the development of the net and the space thing with all its spin off.
@Guymonde
“Mind you, you geek away about Intel processors just as Carfrew geeks away about synths. And Thorium. And storage. So maybe you are natural soulmates.
As to immigration, perhaps they’ll all start coming to Sunderland to staff all these new factories that spring up when Phil Hammond (didn’t he invent an early version of the synth?) does his impression of Tony Benn by backing winners in the manufacturing sector.
If we can really convert the Tories to having an interventionist industrial policy, perhaps Brexit may not be such a bummer after all.”
I haven’t really explained much about synths thus far, not like my attempts with Thorium and Polywells etc.
Although I could was lyrical about FM synthesis, or Fourier Analysis and additive synthesis…
Regarding Brexit and Interventionism, one potential benefit of Brexit is that we might escape some of the EU restrictions on intervening that peeps tell us about…
@Alan
“I suspect that will happen after a few years under my belt. One of the problems is I’m technically old, even though I’m starting a career from scratch.”
I know a few older mathematicians… They hang out in one or two bars I visit occasionally. One recently finished a PhD and went into finance… another was into music originally but now analyses data for a big institution. Seems to be quite common for people to come to maths a bit later these days.
@Oldnat (On the TNS poll on support for Euro):
Much of the support for the Euro is a testament to how far it is an identity issue in much of Europe. Mrs1832 is Spanish. She is perfectly clear that the subject of the Euro is beyond analytical debate in Spain – she is very much on the other side of the fence to me on European integration.
No matter how much you walk past respectable looking beggars in her home city, usually holding up cards starting “Soy Espanol…”, leaving the Euro is beyond contemplation in Spain. Even if it is accepted to be economically dubious, that is of secondary importance.
Not sure what the definition of ‘technically old’ is.
I suppose Oldnat must fit it, given his name. I’m not so sure about Miserable Old Git – he comes across quite youthful.
I am 107 – does that make me technically old?
Te be fair, that’s a lie, I was thinking of The Old Howard oops Other (these damn keyboards)
The trouble with the Brexit debate (not with Brexit, that’s different) is actually quite simple. Remainers (and some others) say that it cannot be done in a way in which the risk is manageable. The problem is, of course, that negative statements cannot be disproven (or proven for that matter). Then on the debate is not very fruitful.
in contrast Leavers say that the risk is manageable (otherwise they can’t say that it’s worth it). The trouble is that it then requires an argument, and there is none. Then on the debate is not very fruitful.
So we have two flowerless trees that can’t bear fruits. Remainers will point out the risks, the intricacies, etc, the Leavers will ask for evidence that it cannot be done.
On the top of it we have the proposition of why the referendum had to happen, the horrific xenophobia, the open racism, and some metaphysical belief in the eternal order of things, plus the impossible situation of the LP, the class attributions of opinions, the superficiality of geography, the convoluted political narratives, etc.
Even if there was a fruit in this debate, it wouldn’t have a seed (or would be nothing else, but seed, no flesh, no skin, just seeds of polarisation).
And there is the political reality. TM, unlike the Bourbons, doean’t support the deluge,for ideological reasons, but she thinks she is good in surfing.She might well be, but playing cards on a surf board, making sure that the trump ace is retained for the last round to complete the grand slam is perhaps a bit far fetched. Hence the divergent opinion on her performance (not to mention that in the meantime she has some domestic headaches).
So, in my opinion, the Brexit discussion is pretty meaningless, bit the inevitable flops and successes will be interpreted in the narratives of the two sides, rather than on their own merits.
@ Carfrew
Jeez, when I was young anyone coming to maths beyond 20 was already pensionable.
Is there some correlate to the apparent aging of mathematicians, or is is a purely stochastic process?
@Guymonde
I thank you muchly, but sad to say I was born as far back as our good Queen’s coronation. (And remain a Republican nonetheless).
György Lukács, probably one of the greatest Marxist philosophers of the 20th century, has a short article from 1930 or 1931, Grand Hotel Cliff. In this various intellectually interested people discuss the things of the world. Even the ultra leftists join them in the drawing room, after experiencing the phenomenology of being an outcast in their specially furnished rooms. in the meantime the world was heading to the cliff.
Carfrew
Oh it’s possible, just too old to get government funding for a PhD in Japan I’d need to find an external sponsor (which do exist, just bigger hurdle).
PhDs in Germany are very well funded, treated like a graduate job, same pay grade as secondary school teacher (and they pay those well too). With a PhD and research articles under my belt, entering Japan to work and getting permanent residency becomes easy as a “person of high value”.
Staying in Germany and doing a post-doc is another option. Making even a Junior Professorship has some weighty perks in Germany as you are essentially a public servant. A big chunk of your tax goes away as things like unemployment insurance, pension, healthcare get taken care of by the “Land”.
@Laszlo
“On the top of it we have the proposition of why the referendum had to happen, the horrific xenophobia, the open racism, and some metaphysical belief in the eternal order of things, plus the impossible situation of the LP, the class attributions of opinions, the superficiality of geography, the convoluted political narratives, etc.
Even if there was a fruit in this debate, it wouldn’t have a seed (or would be nothing else, but seed, no flesh, no skin, just seeds of polarisation).”
Well, you left out synth prices in your list, but yeah, it’s quite hard to get purchase in the Brexit debate, but that’s what makes it a bit more challenging.
I mean, compared to summat like the bedroom tax which has plenty purchase but we don’t bother with because it’s over really quickly.
@Alan
Seems like you got it figured out. Germany is quite good for synths too. Read in the paper of the Brits currently living in Germany, in response to Brexit many are considering taking up German citizenship…
Carfrew
Read a similar article. Not sure I’d take citizenship, permanent residency would probably do but understand why those who have been living there longer probably have more attachment to their country as they see it and feel forced to get off the fence.
At least in 2018 I’ll be able to look forward to penalty shoot outs!
@MISERABLE OLD GIT
“Jeez, when I was young anyone coming to maths beyond 20 was already pensionable.
Is there some correlate to the apparent aging of mathematicians, or is is a purely stochastic process?”
Well moddind is a stochastic process, especially automod, not sure about mathematicians.
In theory, being young favours maths, because fluid intelligence peaks in one’s early twenties. Hence it’s not unusual for the great mathematicians to make key discoveries in their early twenties.
But I don’t know that this absolutely has to be the case. I think it’s possible to grasp some things later that stumped you when younger. I’m not a proper mathematician, but there’s maths I struggled with during my degree that I find much easier returning to it more recently.
It’s possible the net helps…