Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
“NICKOLAI HUBBLE
When you last saw me here in Capital & Conflict, we were on the road to an unexpected Brexit vote. I woke up on the day of Brexit to find my housemates utterly furious because they wouldn’t be able to visit Spain any more. I left to become a flying trapeze artist in Phuket the next day. But that’s another story.
As I tried to tell my housemates, Brexit is just a vote to leave the EU. It’s not a vote for something. The UK’s policies are all to play for. When the dust settles and British politicians decide on British policies, who knows what they’ll come up with. We might end up more pro-trade and immigration than the EU. We might provide more civil rights, and allow more refugees into the country.
With the power to make decisions back in our own national hands, we could even adopt the euro or invade Normandy. Anything is possible once we’re making our own decisions. We should focus on being better than the EU, not moan about being different to the EU.
Nobody knows what our politicians will come up with once Brussels isn’t dictating things. I’d hope the average British politician is better than the average EU one, whatever “better” means in your opinion. The majority of British voters will soon get what they want, not what the majority of EU voters want. Theoretically that’s how a sovereign democracy works, anyway.
My bet is that the typical British voter is more pro-trade, immigration and free-market than the typical EU voter. Maybe not by much, but still. Inside the EU, Britain consistently pushed liberal ideas and was held back. British history is firmly on the free-market side of the scale compared to Europe. And during the campaign EU politicians were worried Britain will be an economic success story outside the EU once it loses its shackles.
If I’m right about our voters and politicians, Brexit will be a good move. The snag is the Brexit negotiations that will have to happen first. The EU could cut off its nose to spite its face, doing serious damage to us both. So let’s take a look at how those negotiations are taking shape…
Brexit negotiations aren’t about the UK
You might think the Brexit negotiations are going to be about the UK and its relationship with the EU. But you’d be wrong. To understand what’s going on, you need to think about this in terms of individuals and the incentives they face.
The British negotiators will want to look tough but fair. They have to appease their electorate and respect the referendum without ruining ties with Europe. That could be a difficult balance. But I think the referendum was just a rejection of the EU, not a vote for closed borders with Europe.
The British side isn’t as interesting as what the EU negotiators face. EU politicians and public servants are worried about their jobs given the dramatic changes afoot in EU institutions. Those very institutions are at stake if Brexit is a success and other countries seek to follow Britain’s lead. And that means EU negotiators have their eyes turned to the continent, not to the UK.
The Europeans’ goals for Brexit negotiations will be all about discouraging other countries from leaving the EU. That’s because their own careers are built on the EU continuing about its weird and wonderful ways. In other words, for EU negotiators, the talks with Britain will be about what’s happening inside Europe, not the European relationship with the UK. They’re watching France’s Marine Le Pen and Holland’s Geert Wilders, not Britain’s trade balance with the EU. And they must be worried.
About half of Europeans polled by Ipsos Mori in April last year wanted their own referendum. About a third were in favour of their own country’s exit. Now that the apocalyptic warnings about a Brexit vote are discredited, those numbers will be more in favour of a breakup of the EU.
The pro-EU heartland is turning
Even the French farmers are turning away from the EU. Which is quite a surprise given the infamous subsidies they receive for leaving their fields fallow. What’s gone wrong? Believe it or not, French farmers are complaining about the cost of EU regulations.
Pig farmer Bertrand Hourdel told David Chazan of The Telegraph that EU regulations are a “straitjacket”. A straitjacket that comes with 40,000 euros in subsidies for Monsieur Hourdel, mind you. But he says compliance costs him far more.
Monsieur Hourdel is on to something. His French labour regulations make his employees an expensive nightmare, while the Germans use eastern European labour. The expensive EU regulations on pig farming don’t even apply in Spain. The EU’s sanctions on Russia destroyed its own farmers’ major export market. And the EU got rid of its milk production quotas, increasing supply and crushing the price. Put all this together and you can see just how politics has made a mess of things for French farmers. They’ve had enough of the EU.
Their solution is of course is to vote for Le Pen, who proposes restricting imports of agricultural products and has a pro-Moscow position. If you’re put off by her nationalism, the mainstream political solution is to make Europe’s awful regulations apply everywhere equally. Ruining France wasn’t enough. But good luck imposing tens of thousands of euros of compliance costs on Spanish pig farmers. Either way, more politics is always the solution to political problems if you ask politicians.
But what of British farmers? Will they be freed of some straitjackets if the UK leaves the EU? Remember, it depends what the British government comes up with to replace the EU’s meddling. If we make the same mistake as the French and propose more political solutions, it’ll just be a slightly different mess.
Anyway, the EU’s Brexit negotiators have a lot of anti-EU sentiment creeping up on them. If they did an honest job of representing this sentiment, they might end up with France, Italy and Greece negotiating alongside the UK instead of inside the EU.
But I doubt they’ll see the error of their ways, given who President Jean-Claude Juncker appointed as chief negotiator for the EU. We’ll introduce him tomorrow…”
“Radio Four has got two podcasts available – ‘How Voters Decide’.”
———
Checking out the podcasts, found another show, for those who can’t get enough of Indy, there’s also a programme on Monday evening at 8.30 pm, asking the question…
“How do the SNP sell a second referendum”
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b08gx81y
@Syzygy @Carfrew
With a badly-selected sample size of 34, the “old words slow you” experiment isn’t capable of statistical significance.
This is the way with (most) all of these ‘interesting’ psychology experiments….they’re just the unusual results of messing around with a class of students…endless such stuff is done all the time, and the freak results get attention…the boring ones aren’t recorded or published.
A blind study refuted the finding…but didn’t get the attention, and another one secretly used laser timing measurements of the walk speed: the “experimenters” with stopwatches recorded faster sport-word walks than the laser measurements of those exact same walks, and slower old-word walks than the precise measurement showed.
Interesting things are usually wrong.
Carfrew
I agree with that, it does however require investment in research (and often international collaboration). A new fund of £17m has been made available in the hope that the economy will benefit by £650 billion over 20 years. While that is certainly an ambitious return on investment, the cynical might suggest that it’s an area that is seriously underfunded compared to the importance it will play.
If TM was going to pump extra billions into AI research with an aim to make it a major part of the UK economy, then I might be a bit more excited about the future of the country. 17m feels a bit like money she found down the back of the sofa.
I can’t envisage doing a PhD here. Looking around, Germany pays PhD students a decent wage (a bit over 40k Euros a year, going up to 45k after 1st year), how the UK hopes to attract me with a £14.5k bursary I don’t know.
Even after a PhD, there’s a huge gap (almost 50%) in what researchers get paid. It’s alright waxing lyrical about how strategically important a sector it is, unless you are willing to pay competitive salaries you can’t really say you value it that much.
@BT says
“Nobody knows what our politicians will come up with once Brussels isn’t dictating things. I’d hope the average British politician is better than the average EU one, whatever “better” means in your opinion. The majority of British voters will soon get what they want, not what the majority of EU voters want. Theoretically that’s how a sovereign democracy works, anyway.”
———
Charmingly naive. The Brit voters may get what they want, or alternatively they may get what the media want, or capital wants etc.
@BT
“My bet is that the typical British voter is more pro-trade, immigration and free-market than the typical EU voter.”
———-
That must be why so many in the UK poll in favour of nationalisations.
And do they get them? No, they get what the media/capital want etc…
@Alan
Yes, I saw the £17 million thing and meant to post about it. Well, I meant to moan about it because yes, it’s small beer. We went through this – and I moaned about it – with graphene… Osborne put £50million in, but I think Samsung alone has invested over a billion.
It’s not so bad if it serves to attract a lot more business investment. Last term the government put some money into a genetics research establishment in the North East and the total invested was around £300mil. Which is more like it.
AI, Genetics, materials like graphene etc. are good bets for government investment because very generally applicable so lots of spin off. Hence we should do more of it…
I think you know that places like Germany might have a bit more regard for those working in the sciences, engineering etc., while here we still have the idea
of work being summat to get beyond. Then again, we specialise earlier here which has certain advantages…
@BT says
I should sdd… even with the EU ref., How many Brits really got what they wanted? Because if the immigration thing was massively hyped by the media, and without that hyping peeps might have not been as exercised by immigration…
Alternatively, many who may have voted to seriously curb immigration may be disappointed if it turns out to be rather like Davis suggested the other day. Capital may keep its immigrants after all…
Good afternoon all from a rather dull Central London.
Still no new polls?
Anyway…
ALAN
“I can’t envisage doing a PhD here. Looking around, Germany pays PhD students a decent wage (a bit over 40k Euros a year, going up to 45k after 1st year), how the UK hopes to attract me with a £14.5k bursary I don’t know”
____________
As a UK taxpayer, I’m quite glad we don’t pay PHD students £34,000 a year to mosey around the place without the guidance of a lecturer on daily bases.
Even taking into account the current UK funding packages for PHD students, I really do question if we’re getting value for money considering the dropout rate.
Research is important but in today’s World of the internet, those who wish to pursue a career in academia should turn to Wikipedia and save us hard pressed taxpayers a fortune on having to subsidise them. That way you can take up a full-time job in Tesco or Poundland stacking goodies onto the shelves and during your break, you can recherche whatever you want to research on Wikipedia.
………………….. New UKIP logo..Online Kipper.
Hang on…where did my UKIP logo go?
@Wood
Well I moaned about some of these psychology experiments myself a bit the other day. What happens in one set of circumstances is one thing, there could be precursors, other subtle factors not taken into account that skews things one way or the other with the words thing. They may not have seen it yet..
But if an experiment gets refuted down the line, fair enough. The review process is working. Maybe someone will refute the refutation at some point. In the real world, you don’t so easily get to isolate variables, so you tend to use a different approach…
In any event, I doubt you’re gonna challenge the basic idea of the influence of context on these things…
.
This should be a wake-up call..
Many British workers are unaware of state pension age increases, according to a report from the CIPD.
In a survey of more than 1,600 UK employees 26% of those aged 55 and over claimed that they did not know the state pension age will increase from 65 to 66 between 2018 and 2020.
Furthermore, almost half (48%) of 35- to 54-year-olds said they were unaware that the state pension age is going to increase from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028.
http://www.hrmagazine.co.uk/article-details/british-workers-unaware-of-state-pension-age-increases#.WLVmXNNrxxw.twitter
……
I plan to retire when I’m 55 which will be 29 years from now. Thankfully the state pension won’t dictate my retirement plans.
Allan Christie
It’s clear you are completely clueless on this topic if you think that Wikipedia is a viable source of information compared genuine research articles.
Next you’ll be promoting “…. for Dummies”.
I don’t even think you understand what is meant by the word research.