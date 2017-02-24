Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
SAM
It should now be obvious that the Good Friday Agreement, implemented in the 1998 Act, did not create any new referendum powers; it retained the powers that existed since 1972.
Heading’s post which you link to is correct as far as it goes, but doesn’t mention other issues in the Belfast Agreement (aka GFA). In particular the CONSTITUTIONAL ISSUES on p3 of the PDF, which may well be taken to the ECJ over border issues [but NOT a “border poll”] unless HMG simply abjure the agreement completely.
@Alan
Yes, that would be a great reply to someone claiming that misrepresenting was new, or that marketing or testing was new. But neither I nor the article claimed that. You are still correcting those phantom errors!!
Clearly what is new is the ability to use social media to narvest info. en masse and try different messages out. We know this is new because we didn’t used to have much social media. Also the article makes the point that this stuff can go under the radar and hence be hard to counter.
Also in the context of fake news, this isn’t just about micro-targeting. You can target particular people with a message initially, but if these people then go on to promote the meme more widely the fake news becomes more problematic.
@Alan
Obviously you may decide it is important to continue make clear you know all this and more but don’t worry, I am already working on the assumption this is the case. It’s just that you seem to wait until I post about it before saying so…
Anyways, for the benefit of other peeps, this was another interesting bit, concerning the Brit take on fake news…
“Charlie Beckett used to work for both Channel 4 News and the BBC and is now a professor of media at the London School of Economics. He has a theory that fake news will never quite take off in Britain to the extent that it has in America. Mainly because we have it already, and have done for years.
“Deliberate fake news has less purchase here,” he tells me. “Because we’ve already got lots of exciting partisan news. So we’re less likely to click on the more outrageous stuff.”
We’re speaking a few days after Wikipedia has banned, with exceptions, the Daily Mail as a website source, describing it as “generally unreliable”, so it’s tempting to think that he might be on to something. Although there are huge differences, he says, between even our most excitable press and the outpourings of mysterious sludge that now deluge social media. Our newspapers, even at the excitable end of the market, tend not to have any slavish agenda. Their main task is not to destabilise anything.
“Does that mean,” I ask, “we’re immune? More discerning? It’s all going to be OK?” Beckett laughs. He wouldn’t go that far. We have, he says, “this lump of boring basic news churned out by the BBC. In the midst of all this mayhem. So perhaps we’re not more discerning, but we are used to the idea that not everything is gospel.”
I should add that another reason behind posting it relates to the polling aspect which you ignored, relating to what Robin said the other day and hasn’t been discussed much yet: that polling can be used in this way, to micro-target, test messages, and even seed fake news or memes. Given some of the question-setting…
@Carfrew
OfCom do an annual survey about news consumption. The last one applied to 2015:
https://www.ofcom.org.uk/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/77222/news_consumption_in_the_uk_2015_research_report.pdf
The above is for 2015, they haven’t released the 2016 one yet.
Newspaper readership continues to drop. Lots of people get their news from more than one source.
News from Facebook increased from 17% in 2014 to 29% in 2015.
61% of 16-24 year olds get their news from social media, only 26% of over 55’s do – so Facebook will be influencing people who arn’t yet pensioners…
The Beeb remains the primary source of news. People in NI are the keenest on television news (75%), Scots the least keen (65%)
Lots of other interesting stuff in there – but it implies the panic about Facebook news taking over the country is overdone.