Last night Labour held Stoke Central and lost Copeland to the Tories. As usual, by-elections don’t tell us a huge amount about the bigger political picture, but are very important in setting the political narrative.
By-elections are very unusual beasts. Because they don’t decide who will form the government for the next five years, only who will be the local MP, people are comparatively free to use them to register a protest. They are much more fiercely contested than your average seat at a general election. The constituency itself will also normally have its own local ideosyncracities that mean it can’t just be read as if it is a microcosm of Britain as a whole. So when people ask me what by-elections tell us, I normally say not much: if the change in the vote is in line with what the national polls are showing then it tells us nothing we didn’t already know, if the change is different to the national polls it’s probably just because by-elections are very different to general elections.
Looking at the two results, Copeland is a marginal seat between Labour and the Conservatives… albeit, one that had been in Labour hands for eighty years. The national polls tend to show the Conservatives about 14 points ahead of Labour, the equivalent of a 3.5% swing from Labour to Conservative since the general election. Therefore if Copeland had behaved exactly in line with the national polls it should have been on a knife edge between Conservative and Labour. In the event the Tories gained it comfortably. We cannot be certain why the Tories did better than the national picture would have predicted, thought the most obvious hypothesis is the unusual nature of the seat: Whitehaven is a town wholly dominated by and dependent on one industry – nuclear power – and the Labour party were perceived as being hostile towards it.
On the face of it Stoke Central was a less interesting result – Copeland is one for for the record books, but Stoke saw hardly any change since the general election (only the Lib Dems really saw a significant increase in their share). However it does perhaps give us a idea of the limits to the UKIP threat to Labour. UKIP were perceived as the main challengers from the beginning and it was a promising seat for them: a somewhat neglected working class Labour seat that voted strongly for Brexit, but with a Labour candidate who was remain. They seem to have thrown all they could at it, but with very little success. Again, we can’t be certain why – Paul Nuttall obviously had a difficult campaign and anecdotally UKIP’s ground game was poor, but there are also wider questions about UKIP’s viability now Brexit has been adopted by the Conservatives and without Farage at their helm. By-elections have often been an important route for smaller parties, getting them publicity and a foothold in Parliament. Whenever there has been a by-election in a northern city in the last five years or so there has been speculation about it being a chance for UKIP, but they never seem quite able to pull it off.
So what will the impact of these by-elections be? Copeland will be a body blow to Labour simply because of how incredibly unusual it is. Governments do not normally gain seats at by-elections. Lots of people will be writing about past examples today – 1982 in Micham and Morden (Lab vote split because of SDP defection, and the government got a surge of support during campaign because of the Falklands); 1961 Bristol South East (Tory gain only because the candidate with the most votes – Tony Benn – was disqualified for being a peer), 1960 Brighouse and Spenborough (ultra marginal to begin with). The fact that one has to go back that far to scrape a few examples that generally have extremely unusual circumstances underlines how freakish this is. The political narrative will go back to how Labour are in crisis…but whether that makes the slightest practical difference, I don’t know. Might it provoke another Parliamentary coup within Labour? Who knows. Might it sow some doubts among Corbyn supporters within the Labour party? Again, who knows. The point is, Labour have had terrible poll ratings for a long time, Jeremy Corbyn has has terrible poll ratings for a long time, but this did not stop him being being relected leader last year. The question of Labour’s leadership is one that seems to be a lot more about the opinion of Labour members than the wider public.
Somerjohn
“the Northern Irish brand of Loyalist, not the Scots variety”
They are much the same thing.
Population movement across the North Channel has been ongoing since the invention of boats.
Some of them (fortunately a relatively small number) found it impossible to leave their historical rivalries from their family’s previous location behind them.
I imagine that is a universal characteristic of migration – but one that significantly reduces in every generation. Hence why I think that Sarwar playing the race card in Glasgow, via Khan, was a catastrophic mistake for SLab.
@ALLAN CHRISTIE
“Meant to add…The property market is a little more complex than simply moving to a more affordable area. Some of the areas with the cheapest housing stock are still out of reach for many people on low to medium wages.”
Depends on your job. Work as an IT consultant and you can live anywhere – you’ll probably be based on projects at customer sites most of the time and work from home at other times. I know people who have good jobs working for IBM, Accenture etc who live in cheap rural places like Lincolnshire or Shropshire.
OLDNAT
I might just invest the family loans on Bitcoins. The currency is forecasted to do rather well this year. ;-)
Oldnat: “Population movement across the North Channel has been ongoing since the invention of boats.”
So would you expect an influx of ‘returnees’ in the event of a vote for Irish unity? And would that have a significant impact on Scottish politics? (I’d guess that NI Loyalists wouldn’t naturally gravitate to the SNP, but that’s possibly simplistic).
TANCRED
That’s true but what I was trying to say is that the property market can be just as difficult for a high earner as it is for someone on a low or medium wage.
Yeah it’s easier for a high earner to move to a cheaper area than it is for a low to medium earner to move to a more expensive area but a lot of people have no choice and have to work in areas where they have been priced out of the market.
The current increase in property prices in some parts of the country can’t be sustained for too much longer. I can see another property pop in the not too distant future.
Somerjohn
“So would you expect an influx of ‘returnees’ in the event of a vote for Irish unity?”
Yes. I would (though some may prefer Liverpool, if Scotland looks leaving the UK as well).
During the Troubles, there was a significant increase in migration from NI to Scotland, as to other parts of GB
However, the whole point of civic nationalism (that rather good British invention) is that your origin doesn’t matter. If you choose to make your life here, then your view is as valid as anyone else’s..
Somerjohn
I should add that, in the event of Scots indy, the net effect of migration may be balanced by UK/English Nationalists fleeing south to the security of the only part of these islands with a Tory government.
Everyone should be free to live where they feel happiest. Of course, Tory immigration rules might be applied to keep NI Loyalists in Ulster, and those of English origin in Scotland. :-)
Let’s not assume any sense from the Home Office in Whitehall.
Another English by election due, as Kaufman has died.
@Somerjohn “From an rUK perspective, I suspect the difference between that and the Scottish indyref is that very few on the eastern side of the Irish Sea would have any problem letting go of NI. Though whether we would be hospitable to any flood of unionist refugees (or economic migrants, if you like) is another question.”
Yes I believe there is a large majority who would have no problem with Ireland reunification as long as there was a mandate for doing so.
@Guymonde “The Blair government were hardly trots and were quite ineffective at redistribution, but to pretend they were ‘centre right’ or the same as the Tories, or that the current lot are in the centre is laughable and usually a symptom of the left chewing each other up and the right joining in with glee.
The pendulum will swing back, just a question of when exactly, and how far.”
Fair comment. The issue with the Blair/Brown government from the Left’s perspective is threefold.
1) The war obviously
2) The authoritarian nature of that Govt encapsulated in Detention without charge which was set at 7 days in 2000, 14 days in 2003. Then 28 days in 2006 (90 days was defeated) and then again defeated in 2008 when trying to increase to 42 days.
3) Wealth inequality increased from 1997-2010
@OLDNAT “Welcome? I’ve been trying to get out of the bloody thing for the last 50= years!”
Sorry old bean, but we can’t allow you to go. NI will eventually reunify as Ireland. Great Britain is already unified. ;)
@Carfrew “There’s another article mentioning how a UBI/CI if universally adopted could reduce migration…”
I assume that is a pie-in-the-sky idea where the whole world introduces the same UBI at the same time?
This is savage from David Leask – chief reporter at the Herald
“Switch on news. Leader of Labour party says Tam Dalyell was a great friend but can’t pronounce his name. Switch off news.”
OLDNAT
Just seen it on the news.
He won nearly 70% of the vote back in 2015 in Manchester Gorton with the Greens second on 10% but back in 2010 the Lib/Dems won 32% before crashing to 4;2% in 2015.
Surely with this huge momentum, the Lib/Dems are experiencing they should be looking at being the main contenders for the seat. They have polled well over the years in the seat and it should be a Labour Lib/Dem scrap.
Well I guess if Labour have to face another by-election, they’ll be glad it’s somewhere like Gorton.
I agree with AC that the LDs would seem the only conceivable challenger. But really this is donkey with a red rosette territory.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/26/theresa-may-poised-announce-end-free-movement-new-eu-migrants/
Cat amongst the pigeons. EU citizens to face restrictions as soon as Article 50 is triggered.
David Miliband for Gorton?
I know that it’s obligatory for folk to say “how sad” when someone dies, but if you survive to 86 after the hectic political life Kaufman has had, then it’s a great achievement to live that long.
OldNat
There was a petition signed (after the referendum) by about two thousand people that Liverpool should join Scotland :-)
There is a strange rumour of voting irregularities in Cumbria, but for the time being I put it to the conspiracy theories box.