ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
@OllyT
I partially agree, only in so much as that a major failure of public policy always carries the risk of bloody consequences. A population that is substantially poorer and facing a bleak outlook becomes restive and insolent to authority. If Brexit causes economic deterioration, then the polls suggest that people will accept this up to a point as having been predicted and to be expected. Beyond that point (wherever it is) they may get uppity.
I have enough faith in the politics and culture of mainland Britain to believe that it would be unlikely to go further than strikes, demonstrations and conflict with the police, however. We still have free and (relatively) fair elections and you don’t have to hang the cabinet from lampposts, as you can eject them with a pencil.
My personal belief is that the damage will probably not go “past that point” (indeed had I believed otherwise I would have voted Remain). However, I know that I don’t know everything, and am watching closely (and with some of the fear mentioned by WB) to see what the outcome will be. I am very much aware that I have gambled with the UK’s future, and I am waiting for the horses to reach the finishing post.
@ Candy.
You have no more idea than I do whether Brexit is going to be a huge success or a total disaster. You may as wait with the rest of us to find out.
What you have provided is not a credible analysis of where we are, it’s a bog-standard anti-EU rant with a few random facts and cliches (“authoritarian diktats”) thrown in for good measure. All the guff about “animal spirits” wouldn’t convince a 10 year old let alone anyone genuinely concerned for the future.
You have won the referendum, let’s now see how it turns out.
@OllyT
Actually I was referencing Keynes when I mentioned animal spirits!
“Most, probably, of our decisions to do something positive, the full consequences of which will be drawn out over many days to come, can only be taken as the result of animal spirits – a spontaneous urge to action rather than inaction, and not as the outcome of a weighted average of quantitative benefits multiplied by quantitative probabilities.” (161-162) – J.M.Keynes, General Theory.
But what would he know, compared to the Eeyores of the EU who are so addicted to endless analysis of the “weighted average of quantitative benefits multiplied by quantitative probabilities”!
OllyT
I think Candy is demonstrating WBs point perfectly.
The two sides will never understand each other.
Second post – as amusing as the metaphors are, why do we bother with focus groups for elections?
“If they were cars, the Labour party would be a clapped-out old banger on bricks, the Tories would be a Rolls-Royce “mowing down the poor”, and Ukip would be a St George’s Cross-adorned tank “fighting for the people”.”
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/22/labour-is-clapped-out-banger-on-bricks-according-to-stoke-focus-group
I think the NASA announcement is due at 6pm?? Wonder what it is? Too much to hope they might have found the chemical signature of Oxygen on another world I suppose…
ollyt
The problem is that it may be impossible to say whether a result is good or bad or.a success or failure In economic terms all someone may be able to say is that if we had stayed in the single market that w e would have grown by 2-3% more than we have.But that is a nebulous concept and unlikely to drive people onto the streets.On the other hand a good outcome might have to do with sovereignty and immigration.
I imagine when this is all done a view of whether it is a success or failure may well depend on where one started from. Hence i predict that some years down the line posters will be arguing as to whether it is a success or not and the remainers will be claiming failure and the brexiteers a success.Probably the truth will lie somewhere in between.
CARFREW
“Chemical signature of oxygen on another world”: struggling to understand what this means. Even space is littered with Oxygen molecules.
@Neil J
“I think the studies within the article must be right because I haven’t changed my mind :)”
———-
May not matter to you enough. If summary important depended on it you might be keener to revise your view. But it doesn’t have to be critical to revise an opinion. If you’re trying to cook an omelette, and get the heat wrong and burn it, you prolly won’t keep doing that over and over every time you do an omelette. You’ll prolly change your mind on how hot it needs to be.
If you carry on stubbornly burning it, I suggest you are in the minority…
Kester Leek
I’d struggle to equate 1 molecule per billion hydrogen molecules in specific regions of space to “littered”
@Kester
Yes, but Oxygen is very reactive, and so doesn’t tend to persist in great quantities in an atmosphere without being constantly replenished by (plant) life…
In space, as independent molecules it’s isolated. On Earth there is lots of stuff to react with… from rusting iron to anything that burns…
@ Neil A
When I was speaking of it getting “bloody” if Brexit turns sour I wasn’t really meaning it in the physical sense, I doubt the consequences will lead to that however bad!.
My real worry about Brexit is that it does prove to be a failure we are stuck with the consequences for generations – it’s not like a GE when you can kick a poorly performing government within 5 years.
I found the the whole debate and the manner in which we took such a momentous decision utterly depressing. I honestly don’t believe that the majority of people on either side seriously thought about the long-term consequences.
@ S Thomas
I agree to an extent that the reality will probably be a messy outcome that either side will be able to try and spin as good or bad according to their own political views.
However, I also think a dominant view will emerge as to whether it has proved a success or not. I think the Brexiters biggest problem will come with the WWC who have expectations raised that they will be better off under Brexit. I honestly doubt they will be and they will quickly turn on those who appeared to make those promises..
As one shrewd pundit pointed out soon after the referendum, before June 23rd everything was the fault of the EU, after June 23rd everything will be the fault of Brexit!.