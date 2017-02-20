ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
@SEA CHANGE
“Of course approx 2/3rds of the SNP brigade is both Scottish nationalist and therefore anti-UK integrationist but pro-EU integrationist.”
The two stances are not necessarily contradictory. Scotland wants full devolution of government (the majority have never wanted full independence). But staying within the EU is a higher level of supra-national government that does not interfere with Scottish sovereignty anywhere near as much as being tied to Westminster. The EU casnnot force you to go to war, for instance. Westminster can and will if it wants to.
“….showing Labour leads….”???? Your copy needs correcting, AW.,
@S THOMAS
“Untenable positions:
a. The UK must stay in the single market:
b. I am not in favour of uncontrolled Immigration. There needs to be some controls.
c.( noise of self destruction of Remain position)”
A) The UK cannot stay in the single market under current rules, but that does not mean that a deal cannot be worked out that would gives us most if not all the benefits of staying.
B) Immigration controls are already in place for non-EU immigration, not that this has prevented non-EU immigration from exceeding EU immigration! EU immigration is an exaggerated problem. For the most part, EU immigrants are much more assimilable than non-EU immigrants and more likely to merge in the community unnoticed except by their language. There are exceptions of course, such as Romanies etc.
C) The remain position will not self-destruct. The leave position will eventually do so, though I accept it will take some time. At present the British public is basking in the false sunlight of an illusion. They will eventually be thrown out of this dream when reality comes to bite.
One thing that concerns me about the ongoing Brexit debate is this: the amount of passion generated here (generally a cerebral group willing to take on board the views of others) is as nothing to that I have seen in some discussions on the subject (both BTL and in my local pub where physical blows were exchanged). Given the result showed a close to 50/50 result and polling evidence demonstrates shows no real change in opinion (apart from those who voted remain and are resigned to their fate saying get on with it), how is the UK population to be brought together.
I preface my next remarks by saying I don’t expect this to happen here but, most civil wars that I am aware of commence with a profound dispute over internal constitutional arrangements (albeit based on ethnicity in the former Yugoslavia. Whilst not war I do think that this could poison political discourse for a generation.
In some ways it comes back to something I posted a few months ago I have come to believe that emotional aesthetics underpin political choice:
What I think this means here is that Remain supporters cannot empathise with the Leave camp because they do not have an emotional understanding of the aesthetic: hence comments such as the people who made that decision to vote leave were ill informed. Similarly Leavers cannot emotionally connect with Remainers who, if they are anything like me, are genuinely terrified for the future and live each day looking for ways to convince the leavers that they have made a mistake in order to change the decision and remove the fear.
I am concerned that if some way is not found to address this disconnect it will lead to significant problems with our democracy.
Thanks to “Vote Visa” winning the referendum last year, we since we will now have the security of an extended visa system, we can presumably increase the amount of immigration…
@Tancred “The EU cannot force you to go to war, for instance. Westminster can and will if it wants to.”
But for how long? Once the EU becomes a full federal state with a standing army Scotland will be even more at the whim of others. At least it has a shared history, inter-twinned culture and language with the UK.
While I do think some of the points you have made are well argued I don’t believe people on the Remain side ever dared to make the case for a full EU Superstate, knowing what the answer would be.
@WB
I share some of your concerns. I do think Remainers have to accept the direction of travel just as Leavers did in the 1970s. If it turns out to be a complete balls up in 20 years, and the divorce was not predicated on making the UK an example of, then the argument might be successfully made to re-join.
I believe the UK is old enough and tolerant enough to survive this political rupture, though it has been pretty poisonous at times.
@Carfrew Thanks to “Vote Visa” winning the referendum last year, we since we will now have the security of an extended visa system, we can presumably increase the amount of immigration…
I really don’t follow this line of yours. Farage throughout the campaign talked about an Australian points based visa system. Gove and Jonson similarly did as well. Others on leave advocated for a work permit based system. This was discussed at length. The over-riding principle that the country must have control and then it could decide what level of immigration to accept to balance the needs of business against the needs of our communities when it comes to cohesion, integration and the delivery of public services.