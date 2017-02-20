ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
OLDNAT
“Thanks for the post on “Nationalist”/”Internationalist” characteristics.
How quaintly English/British they are!”
I read it with interest, tried to fit myself into any of the categories specified and failed. Then my wife tried and also failed. I would suggest its just another piece of nonsense.
Alec: “the real question will be what happens when the penny does finally drop that they have been l!ed to?”
I think by then the game will have changed to Us and Them.
If you are right that there is a part of the population whose views and voting behaviour are based more on emotion and broad perceptions rather than facts and detailed argument, then I think it follows that showing that particular facts and arguments were wrong – Brexit will cut immigration, Brexit will save the NHS, trade deals will be easy and we will thrive, etc etc – won’t necessarily have much impact.
On the other hand, ratcheting up the rhetoric of us vs them during negotiations, will reinforce tribal identity and loyalty. This process seems already to be under way, with demonisation of figures like Juncker and Merkel, talk of ‘punishment divorce’ and so on.
In other words, if it comes down to plucky Brits vs dirty foreigners, I don’t hold out much hope of a dawning of the light.
@alec:
If I am annoyed with David Davis it is for the suggestion that, absent a full deal, we will unilaterally allow free money cement for the time being.
But to say that we are not going to go cold turkey is hardly a betrayal. There is a big difference between not solving the problem day one, and making sure you cannot do anything at all ever.
I suspect the prospect of HMG selling out is what is keeping ukip in business in the polls.
EDGE OF REASON
“Really nice to see such a positive tone today,”
Yes it really was, the Brexit debate seems to bring out the worst in both sides of the argument which is why the site had deteriorated since the referendum.
@Tancred “people who are here should become British as soon as possible if they wish to stay. I don’t believe in the importation of cultures – we have our own and people who come here to live should adapt to us, not the other way round.
However I disagree with the nationalist description. Saying that British means ‘born here’ is merely a disguise for crude racism.”
Try the converse:
‘Not British’ means born somewhere else, exposed to another culture, learning in schools with different background understandings, etc etc.
Being born here means (unless born in an area where foreigners have not integrated at all) the earliest possible exposure to British culture and attitudes, surely an aid to ‘becoming British as soon as possible’
I fail to see how regarding a child born next door into a family from some distant land, and accepting that child (and then by extension the parents and siblings) as British without more detailed examination of behaviour and attitudes can be regarded as ‘crude racism’
Charitable, foolish, realistic, mistaken, high minded and many other possible descriptions, but ‘racist’? Only in so far as recognising differences and commonalities between individuals, sufficiently marked to assign some to one ‘race’ and others to a different one, is racist.
The real question is whether an individual belonging to one or other race is then treated differently and unfairly, solely on the grounds of belonging to one group or the other.
@Somerjohn
“I’m a bit baffled by the nationalist/internationalist discussion.
The concept behind the distinction seems a valid one to me, to the extent that these two opposing sets of world-views help in understanding voting behaviour.
The problem, as far as I can see, is purely semantic. The word ‘Nationalist’ in a Scottish (or Irish) concept means support for one particular nationhood. Therefore it might appear offensive to pinch the word to describe a broader set of political attitudes. I can see the problem if a majority of SNP supporters fall into the Internationalist category.”
————–
This relates to what happened to ‘Liberalism’, hence my exchange with bigfatron.
Originally Liberalism was about laissez faire, minimal intervention. As the need for intervention became more apparent, it came to mean inceasing amounts of intervention. Then in the Sixties, they rediscovered the old, classical, laissez faire Liberalism again.
Nationalism has issues, so there may be attempts to replace it or align it with summat more palatable.
Hence the rise of the use of “Civic” Nationalism. Sounds great, until you chat with these peeps and witness just how much trumped-up anti-Englishness they can emit, whereupon you realise it’s a bit less civic and a bit more like old-style nationalism..