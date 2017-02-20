ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
Saffer
I would add to the list of Internationalist attitudes “willing to pool sovereignty with other countries”
This was actually a more important issue than immigration in the referendum, according to the British Electoral Study and various polls
@Joseph
The UK’s ‘protest vote’ is also tacitly or openly backed by a significant proportion of the UK Press who have found them an extremely useful way of getting some of the preoccupations of a small group of wealthy press barons into wider acceptance.
If the Lib Dems got the press backing UKIP do, then we’d be close to a three party system. If Labour got UKIP’s media backing then we’d currently be debating whether PM Miliband could continue to hold out against having a referendum on EU membership.
To my mind, the surprising thing is that given the ramping UKIP get that they’ve never managed to poll much higher.
@ Chris Riley
Agreed. Maybe it has to do with their leadership making IDS look like Churchill or that for unity of purpose they have made Monty Python’s Judaeans their role model?
My belief in why UKIP never got much in the way of traction is that they never seemed to have that quality much beloved of many tax-paying voters: competence.
Very loosely, there are the idealistic parties – such as the Greens and various left-wing groups, and I would also put UKIP in this area – but you really wouldn’t want these people making hard decisions over how to spend your money and deal with budget decisions. The Conservatives and Labour (until recently) were in the other group: parties used to making budgetary decisions. Labour are in government in Wales, of course, and the SNP are in the responsible group in Scotland (but not in Westminster where they just try to cause trouble). The Liberals are somewhere between the two, depending on the area locally – but got burned by the discrepancy between expectation and reality nationwide.
UKIP are trusted in the EU parliament as it is assumed by most people they won’t have any power and can’t do any harm there – and might even be entertaining. But people generally don’t want them trying to run things.
There’s also the whole left/right thing but I think the effect of that is overplayed by those who are interested in political news.