ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
ALLAN CHRISTIE
You are the one who brought up the out of work as being some feckless class of society.
If I came across as taking offense and being a bit brusque, maybe I found that a wee bit offensive?
@Allan Christie
Why on earth would I bet my retirement net egg on any political party? It would be both very brave and very stupid.
However I know you have a thing about knocking the LDems, so presumably this is meant to be a joke…
My investment decisions are, as far as possible, based on macroeconomic analysis with a smattering of gut instinct (copyright ToH) and have so far served me fairly well. I have beaten the FTSE 100 in about eight out of ten years since I started investing in the early nineties.
One piece of advice I would offer you is never invest solely on the basis of who the fund manager is: managers change, even fund management objectives change, at fairly short notice and no particular fund manager is consistently good – they all have areas of strength and other markets in which they are weak.
@ToH
I’m over 80% invested at present, with quite high concentrations in China, India and US small/mid caps; I’m tempted to scale down on emerging markets until Trump’s nascent trade war either takes off or calms down.
I’m wondering if a little flutter on southern Europe mid caps might be interesting…
ALAN
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“Not sure where you jump to mental health from there but OK… I agree with you on that. I’m not sure what the relevance is though”
__________
I probably didn’t make it clear enough in my first post when I wrote.
“to remove barriers for people wanting to get back into employment”
I was actually referring to mental health issues which are serious barriers to a lot of people wanting to get back into employment and that they shouldn’t be judged as layabouts not wanting to get a job and screwing the system, as they sometimes are judged as.
Andrew111
Many thanks, personal reminiscences are always welcome, at least to me. It helps us to understand each other a little better, and perhaps what has shaped our views.
Interesting that you father had very poor sight. My own father who lived to 94 was blind for the last four years of his life due to glaucoma. It’s something I have to check every year as their is an hereditary link.
He really loved his cricket, saw every one of Huttons 364 at the Oval in 1938 before I was born and in his last years was an avid listener to Test match Special.
ALLAN CHRISTIE
Ah OK, I see the connection now. There’s way more barriers than that. I’m going to have to face one of them what I try to return to work after 10 years out.
ALAN
ALLAN CHRISTIE
_________
Yeah you found it offensive because more often than not people on this forum only read what they want to read so they can have a bash at someone without fully understanding their whole comment.
What I was saying was….We shouldn’t stigmatise middle-income earners with the wealthy and stigmatise unemployed, long-term unemployed and those with mental health issues who have barriers getting back into employment with those who are just out to screw the system.
@Alan
I hadn’t worked since leaving uni apart from casual waitressing work. When I re-entered the job market – at an interview I was asked ‘What have you done since leaving uni’? I answered ‘Nothing much, I had 3 children’ The male panel smiled indulgently one said ‘Oh I wouldn’t call that nothing much’ I got the job. One time when being a woman was a definite advantage.
BIGFATRON
Glad to find that somebody else has found merit in “gut instinct”. Of course it’s a misnomer because actually there is probably an good deal of acquired knowledge in “gut instinct decisions”.
The best example of that I can think of comes from the World of birdwatching. In the field the experinced birdwatcher catches a glimpse of something out of the very periphery of his eye and names the species immediately with out seeing it properly.He turns to his companions and gets confirmation that his gut reaction is correct. It’s because he actually knows the species so well.
Interestingly I have done well, and my wife very well with Chinese Funds, and I have just bought Indian and am seeing an instant return. Emerging markets are for the risk takers and you need to be able to say I can afford to lose most of that before buying those. Just IMO of course.
COUPER2802
Great story, got me laughing. I must tell my wife when she comes back in.