ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
ALAN
@”Brexit meant sunshine and unicorns ”
Well certainly a little sunshine wouldn’t go amiss.
But I have come to believe that leaving the EU will be a recognition that the existence of Unicorns is not proven just because they feature in EU pronouncements.
Ok, this is intriguing…
“Nasa to host major press conference on ‘discovery beyond our solar system’
Exoplanets are the best hope for finding life away from Earth”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/nasa-announcement-press-conference-today-solar-system-exoplanet-sun-planets-news-latest-a7590281.html
“The event will see the revelation of major information about exoplanets, or planets that orbit stars other than our sun, according to a release. It made no further mention of the details of what would be revealed.”
At some point we may need polling of other worlds. I hope Anthony is ready for this exciting new market…
Colin
Down to the growth of the self employed “gig economy”? Growth of 11% in self assessed income tax isn’t in line with the economy as a whole. You’d expect the self employed to pay a lower rate of marginal tax than PAYE so this might not be a good sign on an annual basis in terms of tax receipts if it is simply people moving from PAYE to self employed status.
Carfrew
Would Stoke count as “other worlds”? I’d take that.
@ANDREW111
Good post. I’ve thought for some time that Brexit would force a realignment of politics either pro or against a more patriotic nationalist line. It dominates all political discourse and will likely do for years.
ALAN
Income Tax & CGT Receipts YTD vs PY = + 3.1%
@Alan
Have they found life there?? Wow!!!…
COLIN
Thanks, A more useful measure.
Carfrew
Not as we know it…
For those interested ther is some good economic news for the Eurozone.
Markit Flash Eurozone PMI
Eurozone upturn steps up a gear as growth approaches six-year high
Key findings:
Flash Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index(1) at 56.0 (54.4 in January). 70-month high.
Flash Eurozone Services PMI Activity Index(2) at 55.6 (53.7 in January). 69-month high.
Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Output Index(4) at 57.2 (56.1 in January). 70-month high.
Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI(3) at 55.5 (55.2 in January). 70-month high.
Data collected February 10-20 The pace of eurozone economic growth improved markedly to hit a near six-year high in February, according to PMI® survey data. Job creation was the best seen for nine and a half years, order book growth picked up and business optimism moved higher, all boding well for the recovery to maintain strong momentum in coming months. Inflationary pressures meanwhile continued to intensify. The Markit Eurozone PMI registered 56.0 in February, according to the preliminary ‘flash’ estimate (based on approximately 85% of final replies). Up from 54.4 in January, the latest reading was the highest since April 2011.
Interestingly inflationary pressures are increasing in the Eurozone as well as the UK.
Andrew111
“Meanwhile, I think the way they treat DKs is one of the differences between polling companies, and maybe this is one reason for the considerable divergence between different companies at the moment? (someone with more time on their hands than me could analyse that!)”
Graham and I were discussing that divergence the other day. You may have something there. If AW is around perhaps he would like to comment?
Sea Change:
Yes, Electoral calculus is now calculating on a ward by ward basis on a left-right axis and a nationalist-internationalist one. I am pretty sure the nationalist-internationalist one is based on educational attainment demographics since that seemed to be the most potent indicator of Leave/Remain voting. Of course age currently correlates strongly with highest educational attainment, meaning these variables are hard to separate.. It will be fascinating to look in 20 years time (if I am still here) to see if internationalism becomes dominant, as it will if the University-educated hang on to their views
@ToH
It’s very interesting to read of your experiences. I too was written off by some teachers after my studies took a dive, but some others were rather more supportive. Some who had written me off weren’t too happy about me getting into Oxford, which to this day I find amazing. That your teacher might not be keen for you to do well, even when you’ve had a serious set back…
In contrast to you, I didn’t really have much political awareness aged 17, but you certainly wouldn’t have seemed unusual at my school. People clearly had political views, some had parents who were MPs or MEPs, but people didn’t talk politics much. Not a good idea to talk politics when boarding…
I do envy that you would have been old enough to appreciate the Cool Era of Jazz, I’d have loved that…
ToH
“Yes, I saw that reort as well. However looking at the latest YouGov poll (12/13 Feb) the econmy is only fourth on the list:-
Which do you think are the most important issues facing the country at this time
Britain leaving the EU 59%
Health 50%
Immigration and asylum 41%
The economy 30%”
——————-
Good spot, interesting to compare. One wonders to what extent peeps incorporate economy and immigration when choosing “Britain leaving the EU”.
@TOH – those EZ PMI figures are interesting, and politically quite relevant, potentially.
One of the things that rather makes me despair about economic analyses in partisan political terms, is that economic indicators can lag months, years or decades behind political decisions, yet judgements are made on much more limited and cherry picked timescales.
For example, the current vogue in the UK political debate is to claim that June 23rd didn’t have a very big negative impact, because the economic figures in the succeeding eight months have been quite good.
That’s complete nonsense, as it is a judgement that simply can’t be made yet, but is a perfectly reasonably political riposte to some remainers who appeared to make the equally nonsensical claim that voting leave on June 23rd would lead to economic implosion sometime before sundown on June 24th.
But politics is politics, and false judgements based on a refusal to adequately understand economic time lags will always be part of the picture.
If the EZ is showing current signs of improvement, while the UK is entering a period of slippage, just at the point that Brexit is being negotiated, discussed, and decided on by UK voters, this will in all probability affect perceptions. Whether such data is actually relevant will be far less clear, but politically leavers would not wish the backdrop to be an economically strengthening EU and a weakening UK.
TOH/Carfrew
My mother died when I was 11, so I know just how you feel. It did not hurt me academically, but socially I was more withdrawn than my older brothers. I have a complicated family with both parents being widowed before marrying each other.
Mother, father and two older half-brothers all had science/maths PhD’s, so an academic track was just normal in my family! But my oldest brother (who was adopted by my father and his first wife) became a fireman…
Politically I am sure my views were set by the time I was 17 by long discussion with my activist father! It is interesting to read of others (Liz Truss for example) who rebel against their parents as they get older!
Alec
Many thanks Alec for your usual interesting comments on economic data. I think I can happily agree with everything you have written there inc luding your last sentence.
Where we might disagree is on how much such a scenario would affect voters perceptions. I’m not at all sure that it would have much effect. I have a feeling the voters just want the government to get on and do it, for good or ill. Once it’s done they will then vote on the Governments performance in 2020 and 2025 with the normal criteria being the most important, that is leadership and economic competence. Both those comments are IMO of course.
Andrew
Many thanks for sharing that with us. I also had long talks with my father. He had a very hard life, orphaned at eight, wounded twice in WW1, losing my mother who was the love of his life after only a relatively few years of marriage,a shoe repairer and small shop keeper always struggling to make a living. I certainly got my work ethic and self reliance from him, his politics swayed a bit balthough I guess we would call him an old fashioned Liberal these days.