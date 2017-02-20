ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
“Electorate 57,701; Turnout 21,170 (36.69%, -13.24%)”
The big winner in Stoke was none-of-the-above
BT says,
“Stoke – Labour won with 14.3% of the electorate.
Copeland – Labour lost with 19.2% of the electorate.”
The referendum yielded something like a 25% vote to leave the EU: are you suggesting it was inquorate? Are you saying the total number of votes is the important thing rather than the percentage?
Neil J,
“As for UKIP, they will need to re-think their strategy of trying to appeal to the working class heartlands of Labour in the Midlands and North”
The policy of leave still seems to be well enough supported, but given a choice of one party busy carrying it out, and another jumping up and down trying to avoid embarassing ‘gaffes’ with no chance of power, who would you support? They just gave it their best shot throwing their new leader at it, and it did not go well. UKIP cannot win on a policy platform of leave and nothing else. However, despite bleeding off the more extreme Leavists they probably do help the tories keep hold of less extreme leave supporters, by the contrast between themselves and UKIP. It brands the conservatives as less extreme.
John B,
The argument that governments do not win by elections is based on the idea that a government stands on a policy which allows it to win, but then difficulties inevitably arise and it loses support.
In this case the conservatives have abandoned a key policy on which they came to power -being a member of the EU – and adopted its complete opposite. Sure, they have gained vote share, but only by becoming a different party to what they were when elected.
I was not criticising them for opportunism, merely observing that the result is being spun as a unique achievement of boosting support for the platform upon which they were elected. Well they did not do that.
Betting is a mugs game! still the whippet will still have a big knuckle bone as a treat.
Job done for the Tories. Corbyn bound to lead Labour into 2020 and Brexit safe.
However, we will see if there is a Blairite conspiracy. If other labour MP’s now resign to go into safe jobs in some sort of sequence then the game will be afoot.( other former leaders are available)
@NEILJ “The last election showed this where they did well against a popular sitting M.P. Against an untried quality with the backdrop of Brexit with a Labour Party floundering in the polls would have thought this would be far higher than 72.”
Yup agreed.
@JOHN B “Tories gaining at the expense of UKIP is certainly how it looks in Copeland. The Britainelects graph seems to suggest that, since the General Election, the combined Tory/UKIP vote is very slightly down as a percentage of the total vote, but that it was the transfer from UKIP to Tory which won the seat.”
We don’t know that though. Perhaps UKIP voters stayed at home. Perhaps some UKIP voters were former Labour and went back to Labour. Other Labour voters could have gone to the Lib Dems who increased their vote share and other Labour voters could have gone Tory. We simply don’t know the churn. All that matters is the headline swing.
When you take Stoke and Copeland together the nominal swing is 4.35%.
Looks to me like it was at least in part a referendum on party leaders. Corbyn lost it for Labour in Copeland because he’s a poor leader in general, he suffers especially in comparison to May and anti nuclear in Copeland is simply asking for trouble.
Bad leader though Corbyn is, Nuttall is far worse.
With a better party leader who isn’t reflexively anti-nuclear, Labour holds Copeland. With a better party leader who isn’t just the towering liability Nuttall is, UKIP wins in Stoke. Nuttall ran one of the worst campaigns any of us has ever seen and UKIP came second so I’m only writing them off if the party really can’t find anyone better. We all know Labour can find better than Corbyn.
So I am not quite ready to pronounce a sea change in British politics yet. The Tories have had a good night based on currently being relatively adult and having a capable leader. They will struggle to find a more favourable Labour seat than Copeland.
John B
Good morning John. Many of us got the result of the two by-elections right, even if i was a little timid about forecasting a win in Copeland, a 2000+ majority is more than “skin of teeth”. Stoke was much easier, UKIP “shot itself in the foot” during the short campaign , I was a little surprised by how close the Tories were to UKIP, a close third. I gather they had a good candidate.
The LD gained share in both seats although were not in either race. Good night for the Government, bad night for labour and UKIP.
I was a bit out, thinking the Tories would be narrowly beaten in Copeland rather than narrowly win, but overall I think my view that the seats would broadly go with national polling wasn’t far off.
The thing about expectation management is that it crystallizes a negative situation that one might previously have wanted to wriggle out of as unproven.
Rather than quibbling over sample sizes, speculating whether the pollsters were now “overcompensating” by upweighting the Tories too much, grasping at the polls and pollsters who give the best relative figures for Labour, by embracing the “we did better than expectations” figleaf Labour spokespersons are now forced to embrace the current polling situation as a true reflection of how their party is doing.
In other words, the Tories having a double digit lead is now something that has to be accepted by Labour.
Copeland:
Tories to win relatively comfortably
Labour second
Lib Dems third
UKIP fourth
Stoke:
Labour to win reasonably easily
UKIP second
Tories third
Lib Dems fourth
The Flying Brick a very close fifth
Well, that was one of my better predictions. Darn the Flying Brick!