ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
I’m trying to stay up, but too tired to stay on here as well. G’night all.
RAF
Or another way of putting it, he left so he could get a better job.
Under normal circumstances Labour should walk this seat. It’s not his fault these aren’t normal circumstances. He didn’t leave because of a major scandal causing JC a major headache. If anything this should have been Labour’s chance to win a convincing by-election.
I’m loving the spin Labour are putting on the by-election. Held Copeland for decades yet saying it was never a safe Labour seat.
Lib/Dems appear to have doubled their percentage in Stoke to 8% and again I’m looking forward to them spinning this into some sort of triumph.
@ RAF
Just a touch cynical?
I’d say that many Lab MPs, especially younger ones trying to build a career, are dispirited by the prospect of 10 years in opposition, and Brexit to boot.
From what I’ve seen it’s damn hard work being an MP, not much you can do as a backbencher (or opposition front bencher for that matter), living away from home for a salary that isn’t that stunning for accomplished, well educated people.
Personally I think if you get elected you should stick it out – you owe it to voters and more specifically to the volunteers who likely worked their socks off for you – but I can see why people would be tempted.
PETE B
I’m trying to stay up, but too tired to stay on here as well. G’night all
___________
I know what you mean… I’m switching between my twitter account, UKPR, LFC Reds and messaging my wee sister on facebook and helping her with some Uni coursework…It’s hard going.
Think I might call it a night…At least on the internet front.
G.Night.
@RAF
I’m pretty sure had there been a more Center-Left leader for Labour who was pro-Nuclear they would walk this seat.
They’ve held it since 1935.
You have to go back to Brighouse and Spenborough in 1960 for a comparable election where a sitting Conservative government has taken a Labour opposition seat and they only managed that on a tiny swing of 0.8%.
(Mitchen & Morden being a Labour to SDP resignation and re-election).
To win this seat with a considerably higher swing than that needed would be remarkable, especially with all the NHS issues.
Surely if they lose this, then Corbyn has to take responsibility.
Interesting comment by John Curtice – that UKIP are trying to shoot the wrong fox with Labour and suggesting they should concentrate on the Tories (I think – but multitasking like @AC :-))
If that’s the case, what seems to be a disastrous night for Lab may have a silver lining.
UKIP have never looked much of an issue for Labour here in Remainy London: if they’re not much of an issue in leavey Stoke either then maybe Lab can press the reset button to 18 months ago, when they were seen as a threat to the Tories, pretty well exclusively.
Wishful thinking, I suppose.
Chris Riley,
“To be honest, I have spent the last few months *literally* working myself sick trying to make Brexit work”
Then I think we can conclude it has already failed? It is deeply divise if people spin a practical approach as deliberate wrecking.
RAF
“I’m surprised the Tories are running such a strong campaign in Stoke-on-Trent Central.”
I’m not. They do not want another UKIP MP. The whole plan is to eliminate UKIP, thats why we are having Brexit.
Alec,
“Tory canvassers believe Copeland is in the bag. This should be a disaster for Corbyn, but people will make excuses for him”
We have discussed Corbyn strategy before, and I though we concluded his strategy was not primarily more MPs, but a parliamentary party more inclined to his views. Not sure how these candidates would affect this aim.