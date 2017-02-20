ICM/Guardian – CON 44, LAB 26, LD 8, UKIP 13

20 Feb 2017

ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)

ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.

To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.

Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)


  1. COLIN

    Faisal Islam said on Sky news that Doris could reduce turnout to 30% or less.

    February 23rd, 2017 at 10:42 pm
  2. COLIN

    ………..that is in Stoke.

    February 23rd, 2017 at 10:44 pm
  3. ALLAN CHRISTIE

    COLIN

    Britain [email protected] 28m28 minutes ago

    Told turnout expected to be down to 30% (from 50%) in Stoke Central.
    ………

    Turnout looks to be well down but who will it benefit? One Labour source has said Labour will hold Stoke by as much as 5,000 and UKIP will be 3rd.

    February 23rd, 2017 at 10:47 pm
  4. Laszlo

    I think both will go to Labour.

    I had a doubt about our Cumbrian neighbours, but if Winklebury (Basingstoke) could give almost two thirds of the votes to Labour against the Tory candidate on an out of day by-election yesterday on very local issues, anything is possible.

    February 23rd, 2017 at 10:49 pm
