ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
ALEC
Aren’t you mixing up two different things?
Germany has posted a Budget surplus -ie on it Public Finances.-Tax REvenue minus Spending. So far as I am aware the only EU rule relevant to Public Finances is the 3% ( of GDP) maximum for Budget Deficits . Germany has never been in danger of breaching that due to its aversion to Debt.
Germany’s TRADE surplus ( Exports minus Imports) has been a subject of controversy for some time :-
http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-germany-economy-trade-idUKKBN15O0NA
I must say I wasn’t aware of an EZ maximum rule for Trade Surpluses, though it is true that criticism has been long standing.
This is from Euractiv.com in 2013 !
“The European Commission decided yesterday (13 November) to prepare an in-depth analysis of Germany’s persistently high current account surplus to find out if it is a sign of a serious imbalance in Europe’s biggest economy.
Germany has had a current account surplus in excess of 6% of its gross domestic product since 2007, meaning it exports far more than it imports from the rest of the world.
In September the surplus reached €19.7 billion – more than 8% of the country’s economic output last year – and was the biggest in the world, beating even China.”
This has prompted criticism from the US and EU that Germany is relying too heavily on exports and that Berlin should pay more attention to raising domestic demand to put growth on a sounder footing.”
Can you provide a link to the EZ max rule on Trade Surpluses please?
stoke by-election
I am in Stoke today reporting for this site as your roving reporter.
the weather is foul with high winds and driving rain. If you are an uncommitted voter or hesitant about supporting your usual party you are not coming out to vote in this.
The ground war will win.
@ NEILJ
‘I suspect Labour will hold Stoke and lose Copeland. In these circumstances I cannot see Corbyn resigning (I doubt he would resign if he lost both) and without that any leadership bid will be futile and just make the person triggering it look silly.’
As I have mentioned before, Corbyn will not resign (unless he becomes ill or some other personal tragedy) unless it is possible for a candidate with similar policies to be on the ballot for the leadership.
The Labour Right are single-mindedly trying to ensure that a majority of delegates to LP conference will oppose any rule change which would reduce the number of MP nominations required to stand… and their success will perpetuate the stalemate, regardless of their protestations about wanting the LP to be electable.
Believe it or not, Corbyn feels a responsibility to the several hundred thousand LP members who joined to support his policies and is extremely unlikely to resign when there is no prospect of the membership being able to vote again for a left wing manifesto.
A mixed bag of news from the CBI on retail sales.
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) – British retail sales partially recovered this month from a sharp fall in January, an industry survey showed on Thursday, but companies in the sector were downbeat about the outlook as last year’s Brexit vote pushes up inflation quickly.
The Confederation of British Industry’s monthly retail sales balance rose to +9 from -8 in January when it suffered its biggest one-month drop since records began in 1983.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast the index would pick up this month to stand at 0.
Despite the stronger-than-expected improvement, there were signs of caution among retailers who said they were raising their prices sharply in response to higher costs.
“Retailers remain cautious about their prospects, expecting fairly tepid growth in sales volumes next month against a backdrop of rising inflation that is likely to erode households’ purchasing power through the course of the year,” CBI economist Ben Jones said.
Average selling prices increased at the fastest pace in almost six years and prices look set to rise even more rapidly next month, the CBI said.
Companies scaled back on their investment plans, and employment fell at the fastest pace for two years.
There have been signs recently that Britain’s consumers are reining in their spending, after previously showing little sign of concern in the second half of 2016 about the country’s decision to leave the European Union at a referendum in June.
Both Alec and I have forecast a slow down this year.
ALEC
Your right about the Balance of Trade stricture in EZ. It arose after the Euro Crisis in 2010, and is in order to avoid large “imbalances” in Trade between members.
A 6% Trade Surplus gets you an ” in depth review”.
I wasn’t aware of this-just another daft sticking plaster to cover the hole where Fiscal Union should be imo.
Alec
Seems that a lot of the cause of that reduction is the rise in Brits and the richer EU nationals leaving. Although it seems Romanians and Bulgarians are continuing to come to get in before A50 is triggered.
I suspect they will continue to come in long after A50 is triggered, on the basis that even if deportations are technically on the table, the cost of identifying which Europeans to deport and going through all of the legal procedures with actually make it prohibitively expensive, both financially and politically once you bring families (and presumably British born children) into the mix.