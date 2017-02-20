ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian has topline figures of CON 44%(+2), LAB 26%(-1), LDEM 8%(-2), UKIP 13%(+1), GRN 4%(nc). The changes since the previous ICM poll aren’t significant, but it’s worth noting that the 18 point Conservative lead is ICM’s largest for many years (there was a lead of 19 points in an ICM/News of the World poll in 2009 and a 20 point lead in an ICM/Guardian poll in June 2008)
ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away. There is a similarly even split on the fate of John Bercow: 30% think he should stay, 32% think he should resign. Finally they asked about Donald Trump’s visit. 18% think it should be cancelled, 37% think he should be invited but not given a full state visit, 32% think a full state visit should happen. Full tabs are here.
To catch up with some other recent voting intention polls. YouGov’s latest figures came out at the tail end of last week (though fieldwork is now a whole week ago) – topline figures were CON 40%, LAB 24%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 15% (tabs). The lead is similar to that from ICM, but with lower support for the main two parties.
Opinium also had voting intention figures in the Observer at the weekend. Over recent months Opinium have tended to be something of an outlier, showing Labour leads of seven or eight points rather than the double digit leads consistently reported by other companies. This fortnight they showed a shift towards the Conservatives, putting their figures more in line with other companies: CON 40%, LAB 27%, LDEM 8%, UKIP 14% (tabs here.)
This is an extremely tragic poll for the Lib/Dems and an extremely good one for the Tories.
This is the second poll in a row to show the Lib/Dems back on 8%. So, since their car crash election result back in 2015 and based on both the recent national polls the Lib/Dems have increased their standings by ½%. But you know what!….I’m feeling rather charitable so I’m going to round up the Lib/Dem increase from their 2015 election result from ½% to ¾%. That should keep BIGFATRON happy. ;-)
I think your last para should have said ‘Conservative lead’. Interesting article though. Thank you.
“ICM also asked about the position of EU nationals in the Brexit negotiations – 42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away”
Personally, the UK should take the moral high ground and guarantee the rights of EU nationals already here.We have to remember that behind each EU statistic there is someone’s livelihood and wellbeing.
The majority of the public do want to see a cut in immigration but the above is something quite different. What the public would support is an automatic deportation of EU criminals in the UK serving their sentences back in their country of birth.
“42% think the British government should only guarantee the position of EU nationals in the UK once the EU guarantees the rights of British citizens in the EU; 41% think Britain should do it unilaterally straight away.”
I’d be interested to know the trajectory of this one?
The Guardian has a new article each day gleefully explaining about how the EU are not even going to think about trade negotiations until we send them €60bn and a tribute of seven boys and seven girls to be sent to the Minotaur. If attitudes are hardening, it will not be a surprise. (It will also be time for Mrs1832 to get her citizenship…)
I struggle to believe these extraordinary figures for the tories. They really don’t tally with my everyday experience. Clearly Jez and Labour are seriously unpopular but have they really gone to the tories?
I see in the tabs that Don’t Knows are larger than Labour’s vote share on 20%. Is this normal or has this increased as labour’s share has fallen?
“Personally, the UK should take the moral high ground and guarantee the rights of EU nationals already here.”
How does that then work when the EU nations refuse healthcare cover to UK citizens abroad after we’ve guaranteed EU citizens here?
So it’s not a matter of deportation, because nobody is going anywhere. The question is what status are EU citizens across the continent going to gain?
It’s been said many times that this could have been sorted last July, but the EU countries decided to play politics with their own citizens instead of securing their status.
The blame lies with them, not the UK government.
One of the things that has happened with this poll is a large number of Labour and Lib Dem voters from 2015 now stating “don’t know” – 23% and 28%. This seems a very large number, and one I would expect to return to those parties in the most part if an election were to be called.
I also liked that 7% of Lib Dem supporters (from 2015) were now in favour of voting for UKIP. Not what I would expect to see – but clearly it was observed.
@ Nick Name
I do not think the high levels of support for the Tories are due to them being loved or having great policies, I think its down to the public having very little serious alternatives.
@ AW
My post that has gone into moderation was sarcasm, if you read my last post in the previous thread you will get why :)
@Neil Wilson:
Such things as health care used to be dealt with in bilateral agreements – a lot of which are still in place, although in practice superseded by EU entitlements.
It will, I agree, be untenable to guarantee all social benefits to EU nationals whilst their governments are doing their level best to bring the country economically to its knees.
NEIL WILSON
Two points…
1…”How does that then work when the EU nations refuse healthcare cover to UK citizens abroad after we’ve guaranteed EU citizens here”
Speak to your MP, I’m not a politician
2….The blame lies with them, not the UK government”
I never blamed the UK government.
The difficulty with these polls is that, if there were an election, that would change everything with the biggest issue of the day.
We saw in Richmond with Zac that he started with a massive lead, but as the focus came on Brexit, that led to people changing intentions.
An actual election will be an opportunity for Remainers to vote tactically, and a test for whether Labour Leavers care enough to do likewise.
As AW always says: you can’t really do polls on how people would be likely to vote in particular scenarios – only the solid question of “how will you vote” really counts.
Nick Name
If swathes of Lab go to DK, that will raise the Con VI once DK are removed from the analysis.
JOSEPH
I think we can all agree that you can’t really extrapolate anything from a by-election and use it as a barometer for what might happen at a GE.
However, With BREXIT being such a contentious issue with many remainers and the Lib/Dems acting as the standard bearer’s for the anti-Brexit movement, I would have thought by now we would have seen this reflected positively in the Lib/dem VI.
Tim Farron and Lib/Dem voter appeal appears to be a stumbling block, even for diehard remainers.