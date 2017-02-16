Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
Jasper22: “No, it meant leaving all those things as well.”
So as far as you were concerned, voting no “meant leaving all those things as well.” That was your interpretation. It’s as good as any other. But it was an interpretation, not ‘knowledge’. Or as Blair put it: imperfect knowledge.
Interesting take from RD – https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2017/feb/17/britain-starting-to-reassess-us-ally-scottish-tory-leader-ruth-davidson-says
It is a note of realism that Brexiters would do well to appreciate.
Alec
It’s not Brexiteers who need to get real – it’s those Remainers determined to live in La La Land.
RICH……The Democrats in the US and the Left / Liberals here, are In disarray, they lost and can’t deal with it, straw men abound, EEA, Single Market, Customs Union, etc., they are all there,with ’em in the echo chamber, swivel eyed obsessives, irrational fears clouding their judgement, ideal candidates for room 101..
I had breakfast with friends from a US investment bank this morning, they have a meme doing the rounds based on a Pete and Dud sketch, anything bad is blamed on Brexit, ” run out of croissants today!! ” Ah, ( sigh ) Brexit eh? ” yep “. ” a bit cold this morning ” ” Brexit ? ” sigh, ” yeah “. And so on, it started in NY where Trump is the reason for all ills, try it, it’ll give you a bit of respite from the grinding pessimism of desperate losers. :-)
Jasper22
You need to accept that you won. It’s your show. You’re centre stage. We’re in the audience and we’re loving the performance. It’s a hoot. As you haven’t got a script, you’re having to ad lib a lot, but don’t worry: you’re keeping us mightily entertained.
But one tip: if you’re going to make a success of this lark, you’ve got to keep the audience involved. Otherwise they might vote with their feet. And I really don’t think locking the doors is the answer.
Alec
Davidsons views are already well known and she seems to be reasonably balanced.
The last three paragraphs of that piece in the Guardian seem very sensible to me.
Ken
Great story, I’ll try the same approach with my friends and family! Should get a few laughs.
The Mori poll giving the Tories a lead of 11% represents a swing of 2.2% in their direction from Labour across GB since 2015. Applied universally that would result in 15 Tory gains at Labour’s expense – reducing Labour to 217 seats and giving the Tories a majority of 42. However, the details of poll tend to confirm the pattern shown by Opinium two weeks ago – ie that a very strong swing to the Tories in Scotland is hiding relatively little change in England. The Tory lead in England as stated by Mori is also 11% – but it was already 9.5% in 2015. That would imply a swing to the Tories of just 0.75% and would only lead to 7 Tory gains from Labour. Labour would still retain 225 MPs and the Tory majority would be 26. Moreover , most of those 7 vulnerable Labour seats have MPs newly elected in 2015 and who could reasonably expect a first – time incumbency boost in the same way enjoyed by Tory MPs in marginal seats in 2015. On that basis, very few seats might change hands at all between the major parties. The strong Tory performance in Scotland does raise the possibility of several gains from the SNP.At the same time some of the Tory gains from the LibDems in 2015 might be reversed – though not many!