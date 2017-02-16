Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
Scully has a blog post on proposals for reforming local Government in Wales.
What is most intriguing is the suggestion from the Welsh government that each council should be able to choose for itself whether they should be elected by FPTP or STV.
The possibilities for an intervention by Mr Jerry Mandering are obvious – perhaps a local referendum would be better to make the decision rather than self-interested councillors?
http://blogs.cardiff.ac.uk/electionsinwales/2017/02/13/welsh-government-white-paper-on-reforming-local-government/
@ Tancred
I think you are being naive if you think some members of the EU won’t entertain separate discussions with us, they will and they already are. If anything is going to fail in the near future it’s the Eurozone, warnings abound including by Alan Greenspan.
A lot of Leavers appear to dwell in some kind of land where the UK is driven by the Will Of The People and all the negotiations will be done purely by us, whilst a gagle of clear-headed, but oddly weak robots from the EU will accept our demands based on pure economic logic.
These feeble, weak and easily cowed robots are, nevertheless, a terrifyingly powerful dictatorship that must be overcome, but because of Reasons, these remarkably simple negotiations can only take place when you are out of the EU, which is why countries like the US and Russia are all absolutely delighted with the existence of the EU because they drive such weak bargains.
In fact, the EU is not some monolith who are pure economically-driven bystanders in this affair. Each state has – and this is going to come as a surprise to the Candys of this world who appear completely unaware of this – an ELECTORATE, in many ways rather like ours, who might actually demand things of their leaders that are not, strictly speaking, in their purest economic interest.
Imagine, for example – and I’m taking an example purely at random here – the French had a bruising election this year and someone on a reasonably populist platform wins.
Goodness knows where I get that idea from.
Now, the French – who, as we all know, absolutely love the UK and have never, ever acted against our interests even when we feel their own interests might be better served by helping us – might conceivably look at the arguments advanced by the likes of Candy and not see an admirable and clear-sighted pragmatism, but a massive pile of delusionary arrogance. You can form your own views on whether that is fair or not, I am merely describing the putative views of an imaginary French populist who might have a mandate after a bruising election and not need to seek another one for a while. Now, furthermore, the French people might well, having had a bruising election, be feeling a bit ornery and awkward – as we all know, a wholly atypical state for the French electorate, but bear with me – and they may feel that they’d quite like the UK to be taken down a peg or three *even if it hits them in the pocket*.
Now, of course, we all know electorates never vote for something that they know might hit them in the pocket, even if it is motivated by a dislike of a foreign institution, but bear with me once more.
If there is the faintest chance that EU heads of state might be influenced by electorates who might be given to wanting to see the UK taken down a peg if we seem to be getting a bit big for our boots, then arguments like the ones Candy is advancing are a REALLY REALLY BAD IDEA. This isn’t a business negotiation where the bottom line is shareholder value and all decisions can and should be made on purely economic grounds.
Ultimately, the UK could be seriously materially harmed by messing up these negotiations, and whilst the EU as an institution might be, the individuial member nations, with the exception of Ireland – who could really come out of this very badly AND WILL BLAME US – will, at worse be severely inconvenienced – FOR WHICH THEY WILL BLAME US – and the sooner people get that into their heads the better. Ultimately the arbiter of the EU deal will not be what ‘the EU’ wants – because despite the Leaver rhetoric the EU is not yet one monolithic superstate – it will be what the individual leaders of the EU member countries – and therefore, by extension, their electorates – want.
Theresa May going out and making nice is *exactly the right thing to do*.