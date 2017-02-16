Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
Jim Jam: ” I took Somerjohn’s Laggards to be non-EZ members, Denmark, Sweden etc not weak Economies within the EZ Zone”
Indeed. The first and second divisions of the same league, with relegation and promotion possible. And a strong and democratic FA in charge!
So I think that Greece, for instance, could opt out of the first division, while still retaining use of the euro.
And I think that some taxation and spending could be done at EU level, allowing for transfer payments to support weaker regions, without it seemingly so obviously transfers from the richer countries.
A favourite candidate for me as an EU-levied tax would be one on fossil fuel imports (oil and refined products; coal; gas etc).
This is far more useful as it’s per capita GDP per state and shows it’s more than twice as high for the top states as the lowest.
See if you can guess where all the politicians and lobbists to live?
Peter.
Sorry forgot the link;
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_U.S._states_by_GDP_per_capita#/search
This one good too as it has US States and Independent Countries.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_between_U.S._states_and_countries_by_GDP_(nominal)_per_capita
Peter.
EU citizens
It is all very well to emote about them and engage in virtue signalling but TM is correct to adopt a cautious approach:
1. When is the cut off time? the date ref was called; the 24th june;A50 day?
2. Should it be for people in work or/and those related to UK citizens or everybody;
3. Should it include persons who have been convicted of serious criminal offences, those currently serving prison sentences or those who have been deported but have returned illegally:should it include those currently engaged in organised benefit fraud who are currently living outside the uK but to whom benefit is being paid but collected by crime rings?
4.If they are given a right to stay does that alter their status in the UK? Do they acquire voting rights? Are health charges still recoverable from their country of origin? Does it alter their rights to benefits?
These are complicated questions easily answered by those who have not thought about them (if that is not illogical)