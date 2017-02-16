Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
S Thomas,
“The problem is that whether we remained or left there were always going to be further questions”
The problem is that if we leave we then have no control over the future course of the EU or our relation to it. Whereas if we remain, we have veto powrs to compel the others to allow us special terms, as we have already.
@ Danny
Exactly the reason I voted to leave.
Let them Federalise and let us stop interfering.
@JONESINBANGOR
“Let them Federalise and let us stop interfering.”
This would be like Churchill agreeing to let Hitler have his way and us not interfering. It wouldn’t have worked then and it will not work now.
Britain needs to be in Europe to help shape it.
ken,
“As a general point, is it just me, or does the EU structure seem to be crumbling”
Its not just you. There seems to be a concerted attempt to push the idea that the EU is crumbling and therefore there is no point campaigning to reverse the decision to leave. Its just the campaign moving on to new ground. Same rules apply as before, biggest lie wins.
Joseph1832
“Something is going to give”
yes, I agree. brexit, if it even happens, isnt going to change any of the fundamentals which brought it about.
I am seceptical about the various claims above for Thatcher, Clarke or Brown managing to buck the exchange rate markets, but think rather they were carried along by them. Maybe they had greater or lesser ability to spin their own influence over a result which had nothing to do with them.
The Other Howard,
“I really am bored with the endless and fruitless discussion about something that hasn’t even started to happen yet”
I thought you were enjoying yourself immensely.
@Tancred
Absolutely not. We and the EU will have a healthier and more constructive relationship in 10 years time than ever before.
We were utterly disconnected from Federalist Europe, we were never sincerely committed, and to pretend otherwise is fantasy land.
Jonesinbangor
“Let them Federalise and let us stop interfering.”
Ah, trouble is, I care what happens to the UK. But I agree, one future scenario is we leave so they can federalise, and then we rejoin. Its one way to persuade the Uk to accept federalisation, which if we were able to veto it, could never have been got through parliament. The only way to get the Uk to be part of a federal EU is for us to leave. Really, the Leave result of the referendum has made this more likely not less.
@Danny
There is no way I ever see the UK doing that in my lifetime. Maybe in 40 years time.
Danny
Your suggestion does ignore the question of why the constituent parts of the UK would not want to be federal parts of the EU in their own right, rather than regions of a UK that was a federal member of the EU.
There are valid stances on all kinds of constitutional arrangements, but recognising that what you want for what you think of as “your country” has equal validity for those who have a different perspective, helps political dialogue to be constructive.
oldnat,
I’m not worried what the Scots want to do, whatever, its fine with me. I have always thought that being an independent member of the EU would give Scotland more power to determine its own destiny, though they would lose England’s subsidy. Some things I read suggest that England is not so convinced that the price of buying Scotland’s agreement to be part of the Uk is still worthwhile. Leave certainly seem to think that upsetting Scotland and risking breaking the Uk is a price worth paying for Brexit.
These are bad times for political dialogue. Leave have no interest in this and only want to ram through the temporary majority they have to leave. My basic view on Brexit has not changed for some considerable time. I think its a bad idea, and if it happens events will determine whether England likes it. Then England will decide if it wants to rejoin, or maybe is compelled to rejoin. And then Englad will have to face the revised terms which the Eu will insists upon. If by then they have federalised..well.
@Tancred “This would be like Churchill agreeing to let Hitler have his way and us not interfering. It wouldn’t have worked then and it will not work now. Britain needs to be in Europe to help shape it.”
Are you suggesting that there are malign forces within the Federalism movement that need to be checked by the British?
Or perhaps do you think that there is a high level of incompetency in Europe that needs a ‘wise old head’ to help direct them?
Or do you just not trust the French?