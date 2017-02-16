Ipsos MORI/Standard – CON 40, LAB 29, LD 13, UKIP 9

16 Feb 2017

Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).

Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.

Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.


Filed under: MORI, Voting Intention
251 Comments »

251 Responses to “Ipsos MORI/Standard – CON 40, LAB 29, LD 13, UKIP 9”

  1. somerjohn

    Oldnat

    Interesting point: which will change more structurally in the next 10 years, EU or UK?

    Just as there are those who wish to see the demise of the EU in its current form, there are those who wish to see the UK dismantled, and others who would like to see it turned into a federation.

    We’ll never know how the EU28 would have developed. But I suspect that EU27 will actually be a more coherent, cohesive and enduring structure.

    Personally, I’d like to see a federal structure for the UK, with four national parliaments and a federal assembly. But if I were a Scot I suspect I’d want to get even further out from under Westminster. But you’re all southerners as far as I’m concerned!

    February 18th, 2017 at 7:33 pm
Messagespace