Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
This morning I was listening to a podcast from Radio Four’s ‘The World Tonight’ and caught some Senator McCain’s speech to Munich security conference.
Normally I’m a million miles from Republicans, but I think his speech really hit on something. He mentioned concern at the treatment of refugees and other matters, such as the increase in protectionism and isolationism. His speech was very non-partisan in my view.
I think that if McCain represents senior republicans, Mr Trump will not be able to railroad his agenda through Congress or the Senate.
McCain is the most sernior Republican politician to have openly criticized trump, but not the only one. Others in the Senate who are not fully on-board but more cautious, include Murkowski, Graham and Collins. In the House, the most prominent is Rep Sandford, who is very vocal in his opposition. There are others who are quiet for now- but that won’t last.
One of the interesting features of Trump’s rant Thursday night, was his boast of how much he has “done” since the inauguration. Of course, that’s nonsense. He’s made a big show of issuing Executive Orders – but for the most part, these are just statements of intent. Numerous American papers have made the comparison with how much Obama and Bush had actually achieved in a similar time frame – and it reflects very badly on T. There’s real concern in the Republican party that the chaos in the White House leaves little prospect of actually getting too much through Congress. As the base begins to realise that the multiple promises are not in fact being delivered, you can expect many more people in congress to revolt.
@Allan Christie
Further to your response to my post yesterday, I think there is a distinction, when judging candidates standing as independents, between those who belong to a political party and those that don’t. My experience is that voters are suspicious of the former, but often warm to the latter.
The disadvantage with independents is that you often don’t know what they stand for, and there are sometimes surprises
The disadvantage with party candidates is that you often don’t know what they stand for. Many are just sheep who do as they are told, and there are never surprises.
You take your pick
@ CMJ
I do hope you stand in May. A rare voice of sanity, intelligence and reasonableness. Please move to Devon. I’ll sign your papers.
ALLAN CHRISTIE
“Very interesting Howard and thanks for taking the time to myth bust Grahams theory. Hope the allotments didn’t suffer as a result and were neglected ;-)
As it happens i thought Graham had a reasonable theory to explain the difference between the council by-election results and the Tories national polling. Fom the small analysis I did there does not seem any evidence to support that.
I guess people are voting for LD’s and others as a protest against current problems like the the NHS, social care etc but when asked who they would vote for in a GE come back to the Tories because of perceived leadership qualities and ability to run the economy where the Tories smash Labour out of sight.
I notice we are back to the endless Brexit dialogue, it’s all so boring now. Can’t wait for Art 50 to be triggered and I am going to try yet again not to get drawn into it. As you say better things to do now the weather is warmer and the allotments call.
Have a good day.
@TOH
I think people are more inclined to fire warning shots across the bows of the Tories when they are far ahead in the polls. This might explain the local election results.
TOH methodology:
1. Make a contentious statement about Brexit, unsupported by evidence.
2. Read resulting responses, calling for evidence to support the contention.
3. Write “I notice we are back to the endless Brexit dialogue, it’s all so boring now. Can’t wait for Art 50 to be triggered and I am going to try yet again not to get drawn into it. As you say better things to do now the weather is warmer and the allotments call.”
Somerjohn
A few comments on your view of my methodology.
1. 1. Make a contentious statement about Brexit, unsupported by evidence.
Happy to agree that I quite often do that.
2. 2. Read resulting responses, calling for evidence to support the contention.
Yes did that yesterday and as I guessed,you didn’t respond for whatever reason, maybe because you couldn’t.
3. 3. Write “I notice we are back to the endless Brexit dialogue, it’s all so boring now. Can’t wait for Art 50 to be triggered and I am going to try yet again not to get drawn into it. As you say better things to do now the weather is warmer and the allotments call.”
Yes wrote that recently and it’s a statement of fact. Why not carry out a poll of posters here. I suspect you would get quite a lot agreeing with my view.
Now, does that make you feel better or was there some other point in posting what you did.