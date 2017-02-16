Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
I think Blair’s involvement is sheer vanity on his part. For a time he was an important world figure, and then landed a job as the Middle East peace envoy for the EU or something. That went well, didn’t it?
He has always struck me as a very vain man who now feels a bit left out but thinks he has something to contribute.
In my view his intervention will move public opinion towards Brexit. Any polling on this over the next few days will be interesting.
Pete B: “we’re like a gang member who leaves the gang to make an independent life for himself.”
I guess that sums up the debate: remainers see the EU as a team, leavers as a gang. Either way, splendid isolation looks a bit uncomfortable to me. Time will tell.
@Somerjohn
Yes, that’s been the refrain, on the quiet of a lot of the Chambers of Commerce. British management is often just not that good and is very good at blameshifting.
Well, Brexit is going to blow away one of their favourite sources of blame and send a lot to the wall if they can’t adapt. It is going to be very hard for some firms.
I agree with Neil A that we need to refocus as an R&D led country that leads in innovation. But that is going to take a complete overhaul of business and especially political culture.
We have historically got away with an unfathomably low R&D spend in this country. We won’t be able to any more, and the Govt is going to have to convince people to put their hands in their pockets to fund it.