Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
Re: The ‘Frome Spring’ and last night’s local election results
There appears to be a trend towards non-party ‘independent’ representation on local authorities. The Frome example is perhaps the best – it was a complete takeover of the local council.
This could develop into a serious challenge to the party political system. So what is happening?:
1. We have had nearly ten years of austerity and cuts to local authority budgets, and people are fed up with declining services, and possibly the poor management of those cuts.
2. There is an almost worldwide ‘anti-establishment’ mood
3. Membership of political parties is generally declining ( I know Corbyn has changed that, but I am referring to a longer trend ). It is simply seen as ridiculous that councillors are selected from the tiny group of individuals who belong to a political party.
4. People are very tired of political point-scoring and yah-boo behaviour at their local town hall.
5. Social media are giving independents a platform.
6. Standing as an independent can allow a candidate to ‘hide’ their political affiliation, that would otherwise be electorally unacceptable.
I think the rise of the independents could be the big story of the May elections, especially if mainstream media cotton on to what is going on. Those results last night would be a ‘surge’ if they had been achieved by a political party ( the Greens are semi-independents aren’t they? )
Just to clarify….I wasn’t having a pop at the Greens but independents in any part of the country could be masking their true colours and agenda so that’s one of the reasons I would think twice at putting a x next to their name.
It does look like a very good night for Greens and Independents.
Also that the LDem recovery is very conditional – only where they clearly put the work in, and even then a strong anti-establishment alternative can outflank them.
An OK night for Labour, poor for UKIP and Tories, and extremely disappointing for LDems after recent successes.