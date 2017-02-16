Ipsos MORI’s monthly political monitor for the Evening Standard came out earlier today. Topline voting intention figures are CON 40%(-3), LAB 29%(-2), LDEM 13%(+2), UKIP 9%(+3). The Tory lead remains pretty steady (note that the increase in the UKIP vote is probably largely a reversion to the mean following an anomolous 6% last month).
Satisfaction ratings with the party leaders are plus 17 for Theresa May (53% are satisfied, 36% are disatisfied) and minus 38 for Jeremy Corbyn (24% satisfied and 62% disatisfied). That includes 22% of Tory voters who say that are “satisfied” with Corbyn’s leadership… I suspect they don’t mean that in a complementary way.
Nothing else has been published yet (MORI normally ask a few other questions, but I expect they’ve held them back to give the Standard another story), all the details so far are over here.
What on earth has happened to this site, it has the same arguments repeated in every new thread.
Two years really is not that long to wait to find out who was right or wrong.
@ Blue Bob
I understand entirely how you feel. I keep trying to change the subject here to no avail.
I think it’s a bit like my friends and I who love Rugby, it appears we are unable to get the last word on the last match with the constant use of the phrase “and another thing” by each of us being the only point of agreement. The problem is whoever is wrong will not admit anyway.
WB
Anthony could always introduce a similar rule to the one he applied during the run up to the indyref.
“Commenting on Brexit is only allowed on threads bearing the UK Union Flag on the banner.”
WB & Blue Bob
I suspect part of the reason is there are a few on here who chirp up intentionally to keep the ball rolling, usually followed by mass back slapping by other people on “their side”.
Amazing what a few contentious statements can do.
Oldnat
I’d prefer “Commenting on Brexit is only allowed on threads bearing a one horned, one eyed, flying purple people eater on the banner.”
We don’t see too many of those.