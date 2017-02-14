“But the sheer size of the survey […] makes it of interest…”
One of the most common errors in interpreting polls and surveys is the presumption that because something has a really huge sample size it is more meaningful. Or indeed, meaningful at all. Size isn’t what makes a poll meaningful, it is how representative the sample is. Picture it this way, if you’d done an EU referendum poll of only over 60s you’d have got a result that was overwhelmingly LEAVE… even if you polled millions of them. If you did a poll and only included people under 30 you’d have got a result that was overwhelmingly REMAIN… even if you polled millions of them. What matters is that the sample accurately reflects the wider population you want them to represent, that you have the correct proportions of both young and old (and male & female, rich & poor, etc, etc). Size alone does not guarantee that.
The classic real world example of this is the 1936 Presidential Election in the USA. I’ve referred to this many times but I thought it worth reciting the story in full, if only so people can direct others to it in future.
Back in 1936 the most respected barometers of public opinion was the survey conducted by the Literary Digest, a weekly news magazine with a hefty circulation. At each Presidential election the Digest carried out a survey by mail, sending surveys to its million-plus subscriber base and to a huge list of other people, gathered from phone directories, membership organisations, subscriber lists and so on. There was no attempt at weighting or sampling, just a pure numbers grab, with literally millions of replies. This method had correctly called the winner for the 1920, 1924, 1928 and 1932 Presidential elections.
In 1936 the Digest sent out more than ten million ballots. The sample size for their final results was 2,376,523. This was, obviously, huge. One can imagine how the today’s papers would write up a poll of that size and, indeed, the Digest wrote up their results with not a little hubris. If anything, they wrote it up with huge, steaming, shovel loads of hubris. They bought all the hubris in the shop, spread it across the newsroom floor and rolled about in it cackling. Quotes included:
- “We make no claim to infallibility. We did not coin the phrase “uncanny accuracy” which has been so freely applied to our Polls”
- “Any sane person can not escape the implication of such a gigantic sampling of popular opinion as is embraced in THE LITERARY DIGEST straw vote.”
- “The Poll represents the most extensive straw ballot in the field—the most experienced in view of its twenty-five years of perfecting—the most unbiased in view of its prestige—a Poll that has always previously been correct.”
You can presumably guess what is going to happen here. The final vote shares in the 1936 Literary Digest poll were 57% for Alf Landon (Republican) and 43% for Roosevelt (Democrat). This worked out as 151 electoral votes for Roosevelt and 380 for Landon. The actual result was 62% Roosevelt, 38% for Landon. Roosevelt received 523 in the electoral college, Landon received 8, one of the largest landslide victories in US history. Wrong does not nearly begin to describe how badly off the Literary Digest was.
At the same time George Gallup was promoting his new business, carrying out what would become proper opinion polls and using them for a syndicated newspaper column called “America Speaks”. His methods were quite far removed from modern methods – he used a mixed mode method, mail-out survey for richer respondents and face-to-face for poorer, harder to reach respondents. The sample size was also still huge by modern standards, about 40,000*. The important different from the Literary Digest poll however was that Gallup attempted to get a representative sample – the mail out surveys and sampling points for face-to-face interviews had quotas on geography and on urban and rural areas, interviewers had quotas for age, gender and socio-economic status.
Gallup set out to challenge and defeat the Literary Digest – a battle between a monstrously huge sample and Gallup’s smaller but more representative sample. Gallup won. His final poll predicted Roosevelt 55.7%, Landon 44.3%.* Again, by modern standards it wasn’t that accurate (the poll by his rival Elmo Roper, who was setting quotas based on the census rather than his turnout estimates was actually better, predicting Roosevelt on 61%… but he wasn’t as media savvy). Nevertheless, Gallup got the story right, the Literary Digest hideously wrong. George Gallup’s reputation was made and the Gallup organisation became the best known polling company in the US. The Literary Digest’s reputation was shattered and the magazine folded a couple of years later. The story has remained a cautionary tale of why a representative poll with a relatively small sample is more use than a large poll that makes no effort to be representative, even if it is absolutely massive.
The question of why the Digest poll was so wrong is interesting itself. Its huge error is normally explained through where the sample came from – they drew it from things like magazine subscribers, automobile association members and telephone listings. In depression era America many millions of voters didn’t have telephones and couldn’t afford cars or magazine subscriptions, creating an inbuilt bias towards wealthier Republican voters. In fact it appears to be slightly more complicated than that – Republican voters were also far more likely to return their slips than Democrat voters were. All of these factors – a skewed sampling frame, differential response rate and no attempt to combat these – combined to make the Literary Digest’s sample incredibly biased, despite its massive and impressive size.
Ultimately, it’s not the size that matters in determining if a poll is any good. It’s whether it’s representative or not. Of course, a large representative poll is better than a small representative poll (though it is a case of diminishing returns) but the representativeness is a prerequisite for it being of any use at all.
So next time you see some open-access poll shouting about having tens of thousands of responses and are tempted to think “Well, it may not be that representative, but it’s got a squillion billion replies so it must mean something, mustn’t it?” Don’t. If you want something that you can use to draw conclusions about the wider population, it really is whether it reflects that population that counts. Size alone won’t cut it.
* You see different sample sizes quoted for Gallup’s 1936 poll – I’ve seen people cite 50,000 as his sample size or just 3,000. The final America Speaks column before the 1936 election doesn’t include the number of responses he got (though does mention he sent out about 300,000 mailout surveys to try and get it). However, the week after (8th Nov 1936) the Boston Globe had an interview with the organisation going through the details of how they did it that says they aimed at 40,000 responses.
** If you are wondering why the headline in that thumbnail says 54% when I’ve said Gallup called the final share as 55.7%, it’s because the polls were sometimes quoted as share of the vote for all candidates, sometimes for share of the vote for just the main two parties. I’ve quoted both polls as “share of the main party vote” to keep things consistent.
Hmmm – that sort of doesn’t make sense, as it sets the bar at 20-23% regardless of constituency; way too high for some historically poor constituencies (e.g. Copeland) way too low for top fifty targets (e.g. Richmond).
In addition you need to look at the potential for squeeze, which is more prevalent in a seat where the LDems are clearly not in contention (Sleaford, Copeland)
I would personally set a benchmark in line with their current poll standing (10-11%) for the LDems of 10% in Copeland, where they have regularly scored single figures and will undoubtedly be squeezed by the vicious Tory v Labour fight, but 20% in Stoke Central where they have done better in the past and are fighting a serious campaign (although potentially still squeezed by the Labour v UKIP narrative).
Somerjohn
“Well, if that’s typical of those with a scientific background who dispute global warming, it explains a lot.”
You just accused me of misunderstanding Alec, now your choosing to misunderstand me. As I have clearly stated I am not denying global warming but I am denying it’s importance and the amount spent on it. We should be adapting not spending money to try and stop it happening. It’s not the biggest threat to mankind.
As to doing a lot of research to answer a question you raise, at my age life is too short.
Robin
Like Somerjohn your just choosing to misunderstand what i’m saying. I suggest you and Somerjohn look at the video that Sam found, then you will understand where I am coming from.
Sam
Many thanks for the video. Interesting and supportive of my approach I think.
ALLAN CHRISTIE
You have any evidence to show that minor parties perform proportionately to the national VI in Bye Elections with two clear contenders for the seat?
I think it’s commonly accepted that in these situations, all other parties get horribly squeezed once the narrative of “It’s between Nick the Flying Brick and Bus Pass Elvis” has been established.
Look how Labour performed in Richmond Park and tell me that represents their national VI. Labour lost three quarters of their share of the vote there. Are you telling us you think Labour is really on 7% nationally based on that data point? Or another way, the LDs increased their share of the vote by over 150% in RP. Noone is suggesting this translates nationally to 21 for the LDs%.
It seems that you are repeatedly reiterating this point in the hope that it gives a strawman credibility. Noone reasonable expects the LDs to do anything but get squeezed in these two bye elections.
A party will overperform (relative to the national vote) in a seat where it is a contender in a bye election and underperform in a seat where it isn’t.
ALEC
@”man made global warming is by far and away the biggest disrupter of global climate and a far bigger threat to species than other forms of pollution”
Well no doubt the extinction effect of Anthropomorphic Climate Change will, in due course be the subject of much study.
For the time being however it doesn’t compete with the extinction effects of man’s footprint on the planet.:-
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holocene_extinction
It is interesting to note , furthermore, that the next worst & wholly natural extinction event ; at the K-T Boundary 66m yrs ago , resulting from sudden & catastrophic meteor strike, vulcanism & resultant climate change , wiped out some three-quarters of the plant and animal species on Earth.
A disaster from which emerged & evolved a whole new biota.
TOH:
“On economic optimism 52 % think there will be no change or it will improve, compared with 44% who think it will get better.”
That should, of course, be 44% who think it will get WORSE (as shown on chart 15 of the set https://www.ipsos-mori.com/Assets/Docs/Polls/pm-feb-2017-charts.pdf )
One could also restate this as “68% think there will be no change or it will get worse, compared with 24% who think it will get better”
More from Panelbase/Wings poll
“When should there be a 2nd independence referendum?”
Before UK leaves EU – 32%
After UK leaves EU – 19%
Not for at least 20 years – 25%
Never – 24%
A better way of wording the question, than some recent polls have done.
http://wingsoverscotland.com/dumbing-it-down-for-ruth/
@Somerjohn
And I was trying to direct you to a different “one person”, Judy Curry, who has (I am sure TOH would agree) a much clearer idea of the uncertainties and disagreements within the field of climate science and who can explain where evidence is lacking. But you won’t get that if you don’t watch the video. :-)
THE OTHER HOWARD….I’m sure that you, as do I, when evaluating a proposition, examine the issues supporting that proposition, noting the pro’s and con’s to enable an informed decision. During a long career I was asked to consider numerous business plans, and other applications for commercial support and by scrutinising them in a methodical way and assessing their potential from my, and my clients point of view, was thus able to reach such a decision. The result of my work would leave me with a useful body of fact showing both sides of any such proposition. I used the same methodology to consider my vote in the Referendum, for and against leaving, for and against remaining, with each issue dealt with on a sliding scale of value.
I would assume that our ALEC would employ the same level of intellectual rigour to his deliberations, thus leaving him with a comprehensive body of work to evaluate.
What I fail to understand is why, like a Paxman or Humphries, he insists on asking the same question over and over again, when from his own accumulated evidence he must have the answer, from that body of evidence he chose remain, from what must be the same body of evidence, I chose to leave.
Now, Paxman and Humphries get a million quid a year from licence payers, what intrigues me is, what’s in it for ALEC ?
People deal with loss in different ways, ALEC seems unable to move on.
@Alan:
“No one reasonable expects the LDs to do anything but get squeezed in these two bye elections.”
Can you substantiate this? I’ve read plenty of expectations that they will do substantially better – it would be hard to be “squeezed” significantly, on the 4.2% they got last time.
Your general point of course is sound – minor parties do tend to get squeezed, but that’s not the only factor at play. Labour were squeezed in Richmond Park – but was that just the squeeze factor, or a reflection of Labour’s general malaise? LD were certainly NOT squeezed in Witney eg, where they leapfrogged over both Labour and UKIP into second place.
The squeeze factor exists, but there are also others:
The general national mood
The direction of movement, in parties’ support
The calibre of the candidates
Activity on the ground.
It is certainly not true that “no-one reasonable” expects anything other than a squeeze on LD. There are not many who expect them to win – but there are in fact some. For example, at the Vote UK forum, a site for election junkies, their pages for discussion on Stoke includes an opinion poll for their registered users. This currently shows 12% expecting an LD win and that’s WIN, not just improvement.
http://vote-2012.proboards.com/thread/9088/stoke-on-trent-central?page=55
Of all the commentary I have seen, the consensus seems to be of at least some improvement for LD – the reverse of your expectation, and consistent with the extraordinarily high level of activity they are putting into it, their continuing rise in national opinion polls, and their steady stream of dramatic gains and huge swings in local by-elections.
I would be extremely surprised if indeed they are “squeezed” into a decline in vote share. However, I could be wrong, you could be right. We’ll see, in just over a week.
SAFFER
“One could also restate this as “68% think there will be no change or it will get worse, compared with 24% who think it will get better”
Ofr course so its 68 % worse or the same and 52% better or the same.
@TOH – “Could be, Alec seems to get very upset with any posts that disagree with his own these days.”
No he doesn’t. Nothing you have ever said here upsets me. Sometimes I think you are wrong, but that certainly doesn’t upset me.
On climate change, where you say –
“Personally I have no worries at all about the effect of manmade global warming over the next 100 years, just IMO of course, and I have always accepted it’s a minority view, mores the pity considering the money wasted on it.”
– I think you are half wrong. It is something that should worry us, as the neat graphical illustration in @Alan’s post shows. Temperatures are rising much more quickly than any recent natural caused shifts, and with 7.5bn people living on the planet, the human impacts, let alone wider ecological consequences, are going to be very significant in the lifetime of your grandchildren. I think trying to deny this is pretty pointless, although where there is agreement in a level of uncertainty is the prediction of what the precise train of events is likely to be.
Where there may be further scope for us to agree are the issues of population, which you mentioned later, and the direction of resources.
Just because rapid man made global warming is happening doesn’t necessarily mean that spending lots of cash on stopping it is the best way to spend that cash, and population reduction would in itself have some carbon reduction benefits, but that is another discussion altogether.
TOH:
Which is why I prefer for clarity to keep “the same” out of it – just compare “better” and “worse”.
Ipsos Mori:
NC Politics has picked up a strong contrast in the educational cross-breaks:
NumbrCrunchrPolitics Retweeted
Matt Singh [email protected]_ 3h3 hours ago
More
Matt Singh Retweeted NumbrCrunchrPolitics
Among uni graduates:
CON 32
LAB 35
LD 21
UKIP 3
Among people without qualifications:
CON 45
LAB 19
LD 10
UKIP 15
OldNat
Thanks for the polling data on indyref timing.
Slightly surprised me. I think timing is tricky (from a pro-independence perspective), but I was inclined to think that waiting until some of the effects of Brexit become clear would maximise the chances of getting risk-averse voters to switch.
The issue of what happens to Scotland’s relationship with the EU is obviously a big complication.
Ken
“.I’m sure that you, as do I, when evaluating a proposition, ”
Indeed but of course within the time frame the business environment allowed. Since I worked in a fast moving consumer products business I became used to making good decisions with relatively limited information.
“People deal with loss in different ways, ALEC seems unable to move on.”
I was a single child who lost my mother when I was eleven. I loved my mother dearly, but I wiped away the tears, stuck out my chin and got on with life. It probably made me who I am. I very much suspect you would have done the same. Life is for living, others seem to have problems which is rather sad.
@Sam, TOH
Just because predictions about the future are vulnerbale to uncertainties, that doesn’t mean we shoudl ignore the best available projections. Uncertainty works both ways. The effects may not be as bad as we fear, but they may on the other hand be far worse.
The MEAN projection of the many different models is that global warming will have serious/catastrophic consequences, that can only be avoided by taking substantial preventative steps. This is the MOST LIKELY outcome. Yes, there are models (and variants of the same models that predict dire consequences) that suggest less dire outcomes. But there are an equal number of models that predict things will be even worse.
On what sound scientific basis do you choose to believe in the (very unlikely) least impactful model?
It’s not certain that your toddler child will be seriously hurt if they fall downstairs. But equally they might instead land on your dog, seriously injuring it while also dying of a broken neck.
On balance, because the most likely outcome is far worse than the impact of the possible preventative steps, taking steps prevent them falling downstairs, such as by investing in stair gates, would appear to be wise. The uncertainties about the uncome do not change that conclusion. But by your logic, we should be taking no steps to prevent children from falling down stairs, because stair gates are inconvenient and expensive.
Alec
Glad we can agree in part. Look at the video Sam found you really can see where i am coming from if you look at it all.
And Mike Smithson shows how Ipsos Mori has Labour “the traditional party of the working classes, 16% behind amongst C2DEs”
http://www2.politicalbetting.com/index.php/archives/2017/02/16/ipsos-mori-has-lab-the-traditional-party-of-the-working-classes-16-behind-amongst-c2des/
and adds the obvious question-
“How long can the red team keep Corbyn at the controls?”
Robin
“Just because predictions about the future are vulnerbale to uncertainties, that doesn’t mean we shoudl ignore the best available projections. Uncertainty works both ways. The effects may not be as bad as we fear, but they may on the other hand be far worse.”
I can agree with that but we might disagree totally about which projection is the best and most likely.
In your analagy of course I would fit stair gates and did so when my children were young. That does not mean I would equally spend billions trying to reduce man made global warming, although i might spend millions adapting to it.
Robin
“On what sound scientific basis do you choose to believe in the (very unlikely) least impactful model?”
If you watch Sam’s video the evidence based on refined observations seems to point that way.
Saffer
I’d suggest the LDs were in play and seen to be in play in Witney (or least they were touted as the only credible challenger) and they performed well. Once they were expected to leapfrog Labour, they wouldn’t suffer from the squeeze effect and instead benefit.
I’d expect the LDs to improve on their 4.2% based on their increase in the notional vote and throwing resources at a bye election, although some of their improvement will be tempered by the squeeze effect. I’m not expecting a decline from their GE result, just a shaving off of some of their gains by 1-2%. I expect an improvement but not a doubling of the share of the vote. Considering that we’re probably looking at an increase in LD national vote by 35% (from 8% to 11%) or so, setting expectations of doubling their vote just so you can lampoon them when they don’t achieve it is pretty transparent.
We will see and it would be very interesting if the LDs can resist the squeeze effect (at least in seats where they might be able to come through the middle, I think they are too far back to come from 4% of the vote in a leave area)
As for Labour’s woes in RP, I think the malaise led to the narrative that Labour was a lost cause and increased the strength of the squeeze effect.
@TOH
Where will you find the trillions (not millions) needed to rebuild cities away from coastlines? And there is no way to simply spend money to provide food when vast amounts of the world’s agricultural land is under water.
There is no great qualitiative difference between the models predicting mild effects or devastation. They vary only in small ways in terms of their assumptions/input variables. Believing in the ones that don’t predict catastrophe is no more or less than burying ones head in the sand. It is the stupidity of the teenager saying “it couldn’t happen to me”.
If the vast majority of predictions turn out to be correct, there will simply be no way to ameliorate the effects. If your child had fallen and died, how would you have “adapted to it”?
As some have gone back to complaining that the Referendum majority was too small to mean anything I will say this.
Most Referendum systems in Europe require only a 50% majority to Pass, Brexit passed that. The RoI needs only 50% to change the Constitution, which I have never thought right.
Hungary additionally requires a 40% turnout for a meaningful result, Brexit passed that.
Switzerland requires a majority, and a majority of Cantons (with some smaller Cantons counting as half Cantons). However you divide up the UK, by County Councils, or by Regions, Brexit passed that test too (even if you weight London et al for its huge population). That is because the Remain vote was heavily concentrated in the cities, leaving vast swathes of the country with a majority Leave vote.
The only system that Brexit didn’t pass was Thatcher’s requirement in the 1979 Scottish and Welsh Assemblies Referenda where she imposed a pass line of 40% of all voters. It was clearly chosen to ensure the vote woulddn’t pass and had no other raison d’etre.
I don’t know of any serious referendum, system in Europe that Brexit would have failed.