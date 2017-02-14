“But the sheer size of the survey […] makes it of interest…”
One of the most common errors in interpreting polls and surveys is the presumption that because something has a really huge sample size it is more meaningful. Or indeed, meaningful at all. Size isn’t what makes a poll meaningful, it is how representative the sample is. Picture it this way, if you’d done an EU referendum poll of only over 60s you’d have got a result that was overwhelmingly LEAVE… even if you polled millions of them. If you did a poll and only included people under 30 you’d have got a result that was overwhelmingly REMAIN… even if you polled millions of them. What matters is that the sample accurately reflects the wider population you want them to represent, that you have the correct proportions of both young and old (and male & female, rich & poor, etc, etc). Size alone does not guarantee that.
The classic real world example of this is the 1936 Presidential Election in the USA. I’ve referred to this many times but I thought it worth reciting the story in full, if only so people can direct others to it in future.
Back in 1936 the most respected barometers of public opinion was the survey conducted by the Literary Digest, a weekly news magazine with a hefty circulation. At each Presidential election the Digest carried out a survey by mail, sending surveys to its million-plus subscriber base and to a huge list of other people, gathered from phone directories, membership organisations, subscriber lists and so on. There was no attempt at weighting or sampling, just a pure numbers grab, with literally millions of replies. This method had correctly called the winner for the 1920, 1924, 1928 and 1932 Presidential elections.
In 1936 the Digest sent out more than ten million ballots. The sample size for their final results was 2,376,523. This was, obviously, huge. One can imagine how the today’s papers would write up a poll of that size and, indeed, the Digest wrote up their results with not a little hubris. If anything, they wrote it up with huge, steaming, shovel loads of hubris. They bought all the hubris in the shop, spread it across the newsroom floor and rolled about in it cackling. Quotes included:
- “We make no claim to infallibility. We did not coin the phrase “uncanny accuracy” which has been so freely applied to our Polls”
- “Any sane person can not escape the implication of such a gigantic sampling of popular opinion as is embraced in THE LITERARY DIGEST straw vote.”
- “The Poll represents the most extensive straw ballot in the field—the most experienced in view of its twenty-five years of perfecting—the most unbiased in view of its prestige—a Poll that has always previously been correct.”
You can presumably guess what is going to happen here. The final vote shares in the 1936 Literary Digest poll were 57% for Alf Landon (Republican) and 43% for Roosevelt (Democrat). This worked out as 151 electoral votes for Roosevelt and 380 for Landon. The actual result was 62% Roosevelt, 38% for Landon. Roosevelt received 523 in the electoral college, Landon received 8, one of the largest landslide victories in US history. Wrong does not nearly begin to describe how badly off the Literary Digest was.
At the same time George Gallup was promoting his new business, carrying out what would become proper opinion polls and using them for a syndicated newspaper column called “America Speaks”. His methods were quite far removed from modern methods – he used a mixed mode method, mail-out survey for richer respondents and face-to-face for poorer, harder to reach respondents. The sample size was also still huge by modern standards, about 40,000*. The important different from the Literary Digest poll however was that Gallup attempted to get a representative sample – the mail out surveys and sampling points for face-to-face interviews had quotas on geography and on urban and rural areas, interviewers had quotas for age, gender and socio-economic status.
Gallup set out to challenge and defeat the Literary Digest – a battle between a monstrously huge sample and Gallup’s smaller but more representative sample. Gallup won. His final poll predicted Roosevelt 55.7%, Landon 44.3%.* Again, by modern standards it wasn’t that accurate (the poll by his rival Elmo Roper, who was setting quotas based on the census rather than his turnout estimates was actually better, predicting Roosevelt on 61%… but he wasn’t as media savvy). Nevertheless, Gallup got the story right, the Literary Digest hideously wrong. George Gallup’s reputation was made and the Gallup organisation became the best known polling company in the US. The Literary Digest’s reputation was shattered and the magazine folded a couple of years later. The story has remained a cautionary tale of why a representative poll with a relatively small sample is more use than a large poll that makes no effort to be representative, even if it is absolutely massive.
The question of why the Digest poll was so wrong is interesting itself. Its huge error is normally explained through where the sample came from – they drew it from things like magazine subscribers, automobile association members and telephone listings. In depression era America many millions of voters didn’t have telephones and couldn’t afford cars or magazine subscriptions, creating an inbuilt bias towards wealthier Republican voters. In fact it appears to be slightly more complicated than that – Republican voters were also far more likely to return their slips than Democrat voters were. All of these factors – a skewed sampling frame, differential response rate and no attempt to combat these – combined to make the Literary Digest’s sample incredibly biased, despite its massive and impressive size.
Ultimately, it’s not the size that matters in determining if a poll is any good. It’s whether it’s representative or not. Of course, a large representative poll is better than a small representative poll (though it is a case of diminishing returns) but the representativeness is a prerequisite for it being of any use at all.
So next time you see some open-access poll shouting about having tens of thousands of responses and are tempted to think “Well, it may not be that representative, but it’s got a squillion billion replies so it must mean something, mustn’t it?” Don’t. If you want something that you can use to draw conclusions about the wider population, it really is whether it reflects that population that counts. Size alone won’t cut it.
=
* You see different sample sizes quoted for Gallup’s 1936 poll – I’ve seen people cite 50,000 as his sample size or just 3,000. The final America Speaks column before the 1936 election doesn’t include the number of responses he got (though does mention he sent out about 300,000 mailout surveys to try and get it). However, the week after (8th Nov 1936) the Boston Globe had an interview with the organisation going through the details of how they did it that says they aimed at 40,000 responses.
** If you are wondering why the headline in that thumbnail says 54% when I’ve said Gallup called the final share as 55.7%, it’s because the polls were sometimes quoted as share of the vote for all candidates, sometimes for share of the vote for just the main two parties. I’ve quoted both polls as “share of the main party vote” to keep things consistent.
NEIL A……….Some years ago I volunteered as a prison visitor working with longer term inmates approaching their release dates. Often they were fearful of leaving and would refuse to co-operate with probation or prison staff to facilitate a seamless transition to freedom, having spent many years in an institution they couldn’t cope with the prospect of making their way, ” on the outside “. The idea of leaving a structured and predictable environment where they had, ” family ” and a home, albeit with limited responsibilities and control, to face a new, to them, world of insecurity and danger, filled them with dread.
Remainers display similar characteristics to institutionalised inmates, looking desperately for the negative issues to justify their fears, rationalising any challenge as a threat, with no possible positive outcome…….44 years banged up in the EU, in my opinion, has institutionalised half our population, luckily, stronger characters prevailed and we can walk away from the institution confident that our decision is rational and we are leaving for the right reasons. There will certainly be some challenges but no more than those facing a sclerotic and incompetent EU, our Remainers will always be emotionally tied to the declining institution, but eventually, time will dissipate their paranoia and they’ll adjust to freedom.
Have a nice day.
KEN
Wow! Lol! The EU’s a prison! And to think that before the EU I used to feel locked up in dear little England, needing visas to go to lots of European countries, with others i couldn’t go to at all, and a £75 maximum currency allowance. Well, well. Silly me! I didn’t know how lucky I was. And gosh, how kind of you to help dissipate my paranoia so I’ll adjust freedom.
@PatrickBrian
That Guardian article (which reports on a leaked memo; proper journalism there, even if some don’t like to hear it) is the sort of things that led a consortium of local farmers in my neck of the wood to fervently resist Brexit – they think the local lamb trade will be ravaged.
It is best not to bring Andrea Leadsom’s name up in local pubs, as questions of her competence and character will be very loudly aired if you do.
This is, by the way, a very safe Tory seat. At the moment.
@Neil A – agreed. On your point C) – I expressly excluded you from that.
@Candy – “Arcane arguments about statistics are besides the point – unless you are on the EU’s side of the negotiation claiming that “EU citizens should be allowed to commit crimes in the UK and not be locked up, it’s the UK’s fault for not relaxing it’s laws to accomodate Europeans”.
It is a daft argument.”
How silly. No one said anything like.
By the by, that statistic about foreign prisoners doubling in ten years is interesting.
The HoC Briefing Paper from July 2016 shows that the number of foreign nationals in UK prisons has GONE DOWN from 10,879 in 2006 to 9,971 in 2016. That’s a fall of over 8%.
Hmmmm.
@Hireton – indeed. I was expecting to be deluged with ideas of all those things we could ‘take control’ of, but, as ever, nothing but deafening and slightly embarrassed silence.
It’s going to be a hell of a show…….
PATRICKBRIAN…….My pals and I hitchhiked around Europe in the sixties, no visas, no problems, loved the texture and diversity, all those lovely exotic young ladies, and of course, Francs, Pesetas, Lira, Drachmas etc., late lamented, but we moved on.
Ken
Nice to see you post again and as usual you get to the heart of the matter. Well said, I wish I had posted your 5.34, absolutely splendid.
Interesting report from the European Parliament’s Committee on Legal Affairs.
http://mlexmarketinsight.com/editors-picks/brexit-transition-deal-impossible-get-eu-lawmakers-say/#.WKSM8qW8D7U.twitter
Its conclusions aren’t binding, but they suggest that any transitional deal for the UK might be more difficult than the UK Government’s rhetoric allows for,
Article 50 states that EU institutions can take “into account the framework for [a] future relationship.” But they can’t define future trade relations during exit negotiations, the lawmakers said.
“This means that transitional arrangements could not be included in the withdrawal agreement,” the report read.
A transitional deal could end up being in place for longer than expected if negotiations drag on, and this would undermine the spirit of Article 50 designed to end membership within two years, the report said.
The EU could amend Article 50 to permit a transitional deal, but this would be a lengthy process.
Alternatively, the UK and the remaining EU states would need to sign an international accord during the two-year exit period. All EU countries would have to agree to the terms of this deal, and the EU’s Court of Justice would probably examine it, too. National parliaments would need to ratify the agreement.
More from the Panelbase/Wings poll
http://wingsoverscotland.com/all-the-damn-vampires/#more-91672
Still little change on opinion on indy (Yes 46% : No 54%) but Wings digs a little deeper into the 4 quadrants of constitutional options, by repeating a previous Panelbase question
Jul ’15 : Sep ’16 : Feb ’17 : Option
32% : 32% : 31% : Independent Scotland in EU
11% : 11% : 10% : Independent Scotland outwith EU
31% : 28% : 26% : Scotland in both UK and EU
15% : 24% : 27% : Scotland in UK, outwith EU
However, respondents were also asked to exclude membership of UK and EU, since Brexit removes that option.
37% : Independent Scotland in EU
11% : Independent Scotland outwith EU
43% : Scotland in UK, outwith EU
ALEC……Lighten up! Brexiteers have moved on, you’re shouting into their dust. We won, we’re riding the zeitgeist! ;-)
How anyone can defend the Common Fisheries Policy is beyond me. Of course the Spanish and French MEPs are drawing up a wish list…. I’m sure they’re worried, and they should be! Their fleets have been plundering our waters far too long, albeit aided by buying up UK quota allowances. I hope such quotas will soon be worthless along with system that created them. Back to basics…. Local sustainability and jobs.