“But the sheer size of the survey […] makes it of interest…”
One of the most common errors in interpreting polls and surveys is the presumption that because something has a really huge sample size it is more meaningful. Or indeed, meaningful at all. Size isn’t what makes a poll meaningful, it is how representative the sample is. Picture it this way, if you’d done an EU referendum poll of only over 60s you’d have got a result that was overwhelmingly LEAVE… even if you polled millions of them. If you did a poll and only included people under 30 you’d have got a result that was overwhelmingly REMAIN… even if you polled millions of them. What matters is that the sample accurately reflects the wider population you want them to represent, that you have the correct proportions of both young and old (and male & female, rich & poor, etc, etc). Size alone does not guarantee that.
The classic real world example of this is the 1936 Presidential Election in the USA. I’ve referred to this many times but I thought it worth reciting the story in full, if only so people can direct others to it in future.
Back in 1936 the most respected barometers of public opinion was the survey conducted by the Literary Digest, a weekly news magazine with a hefty circulation. At each Presidential election the Digest carried out a survey by mail, sending surveys to its million-plus subscriber base and to a huge list of other people, gathered from phone directories, membership organisations, subscriber lists and so on. There was no attempt at weighting or sampling, just a pure numbers grab, with literally millions of replies. This method had correctly called the winner for the 1920, 1924, 1928 and 1932 Presidential elections.
In 1936 the Digest sent out more than ten million ballots. The sample size for their final results was 2,376,523. This was, obviously, huge. One can imagine how the today’s papers would write up a poll of that size and, indeed, the Digest wrote up their results with not a little hubris. If anything, they wrote it up with huge, steaming, shovel loads of hubris. They bought all the hubris in the shop, spread it across the newsroom floor and rolled about in it cackling. Quotes included:
- “We make no claim to infallibility. We did not coin the phrase “uncanny accuracy” which has been so freely applied to our Polls”
- “Any sane person can not escape the implication of such a gigantic sampling of popular opinion as is embraced in THE LITERARY DIGEST straw vote.”
- “The Poll represents the most extensive straw ballot in the field—the most experienced in view of its twenty-five years of perfecting—the most unbiased in view of its prestige—a Poll that has always previously been correct.”
You can presumably guess what is going to happen here. The final vote shares in the 1936 Literary Digest poll were 57% for Alf Landon (Republican) and 43% for Roosevelt (Democrat). This worked out as 151 electoral votes for Roosevelt and 380 for Landon. The actual result was 62% Roosevelt, 38% for Landon. Roosevelt received 523 in the electoral college, Landon received 8, one of the largest landslide victories in US history. Wrong does not nearly begin to describe how badly off the Literary Digest was.
At the same time George Gallup was promoting his new business, carrying out what would become proper opinion polls and using them for a syndicated newspaper column called “America Speaks”. His methods were quite far removed from modern methods – he used a mixed mode method, mail-out survey for richer respondents and face-to-face for poorer, harder to reach respondents. The sample size was also still huge by modern standards, about 40,000*. The important different from the Literary Digest poll however was that Gallup attempted to get a representative sample – the mail out surveys and sampling points for face-to-face interviews had quotas on geography and on urban and rural areas, interviewers had quotas for age, gender and socio-economic status.
Gallup set out to challenge and defeat the Literary Digest – a battle between a monstrously huge sample and Gallup’s smaller but more representative sample. Gallup won. His final poll predicted Roosevelt 55.7%, Landon 44.3%.* Again, by modern standards it wasn’t that accurate (the poll by his rival Elmo Roper, who was setting quotas based on the census rather than his turnout estimates was actually better, predicting Roosevelt on 61%… but he wasn’t as media savvy). Nevertheless, Gallup got the story right, the Literary Digest hideously wrong. George Gallup’s reputation was made and the Gallup organisation became the best known polling company in the US. The Literary Digest’s reputation was shattered and the magazine folded a couple of years later. The story has remained a cautionary tale of why a representative poll with a relatively small sample is more use than a large poll that makes no effort to be representative, even if it is absolutely massive.
The question of why the Digest poll was so wrong is interesting itself. Its huge error is normally explained through where the sample came from – they drew it from things like magazine subscribers, automobile association members and telephone listings. In depression era America many millions of voters didn’t have telephones and couldn’t afford cars or magazine subscriptions, creating an inbuilt bias towards wealthier Republican voters. In fact it appears to be slightly more complicated than that – Republican voters were also far more likely to return their slips than Democrat voters were. All of these factors – a skewed sampling frame, differential response rate and no attempt to combat these – combined to make the Literary Digest’s sample incredibly biased, despite its massive and impressive size.
Ultimately, it’s not the size that matters in determining if a poll is any good. It’s whether it’s representative or not. Of course, a large representative poll is better than a small representative poll (though it is a case of diminishing returns) but the representativeness is a prerequisite for it being of any use at all.
So next time you see some open-access poll shouting about having tens of thousands of responses and are tempted to think “Well, it may not be that representative, but it’s got a squillion billion replies so it must mean something, mustn’t it?” Don’t. If you want something that you can use to draw conclusions about the wider population, it really is whether it reflects that population that counts. Size alone won’t cut it.
* You see different sample sizes quoted for Gallup’s 1936 poll – I’ve seen people cite 50,000 as his sample size or just 3,000. The final America Speaks column before the 1936 election doesn’t include the number of responses he got (though does mention he sent out about 300,000 mailout surveys to try and get it). However, the week after (8th Nov 1936) the Boston Globe had an interview with the organisation going through the details of how they did it that says they aimed at 40,000 responses.
** If you are wondering why the headline in that thumbnail says 54% when I’ve said Gallup called the final share as 55.7%, it’s because the polls were sometimes quoted as share of the vote for all candidates, sometimes for share of the vote for just the main two parties. I’ve quoted both polls as “share of the main party vote” to keep things consistent.
CANDY
“In the last ten years the number of foreign nationals in prison has doubled and now represents over 14% of the total prison population in England and Wales”
JUSTICE .gov.uk
Jan 2017
“In a way its the wrong question. It’s like asking what the purchase of two new aircraft carriers will do to reduce waiting times for hip replacements in Bournemouth. Nothing whatsoever, but that’s not what it’s intended for…”
Well quite. They’re for the Olympics…
http://youtu.be/t0jgZKV4N_A
@Colin
I wonder if we would be able to send foreign prisoners back to their home countries to serve out their sentences after Brexit? It would certainly save a lot of money.
“Thus, in practice, there are only two ways to fix the euro: A far-reaching political union proposed in the Five President’s report in 2015 or returning to the system described in the Maastricht Treaty, where member states would be responsible for their own economies only (no bail-out).
In a full political union, there would be a concentration of economic policy decision-making and it would require major structural changes in the Eurozone and its member countries. Tax and social policies would be unified, labor unions would be dismantled or unified as a European-wide system, a European debt relief system and banking union would be set up. These would ensure the flexibility of wages, prices, and labor agreements and guarantee convergence of competitiveness and living standards. This could work, in theory. But, the likelihood of getting all the member states to agree that their wages, debt and living conditions would be negotiated at the European level is extremely small.
Returning to the Maastricht Treaty and to the no bail-out rule would mean that persistent differences in living standards and market-based debt restructurings would be enacted. ESM and the European Financial Stability Facility would be wound down after their current programs would end. ECB support (QE and OMT) programs would stop. This would lead to the default of Greece and its likely exit from the euro. In the long-run, asymmetric shocks and persistent income differences would be likely to force several additional countries to leave the euro.
The Eurozone is in a stalemate. A federal union would be needed to fix its problems, but there is no public support for it. Returning to national fiscal responsibility would lead to defaults and exits. Half-way solutions will prove insufficient but expensive and obfuscate the issues. Therefore, there may be no way to avert the partial or complete break-up of the Eurozone in the years to come. The fate of the euro may already have been sealed.”
From “The Euro May Already Be Lost”
Tuomas Malinen, CEO of GnS Economics, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki, co-written with Dr. Heikki Koskenkylä and Dr. Peter Nyberg.
Feb 2017
CANDY
Why don’t we send them now?
There always seems to be a problem with it & they never go.
The lesson seems clear-don’t let them in in the first place.
CANDY
This is the whole speel on the topic.
https://www.justice.gov.uk/offenders/types-of-offender/foreign
@Colin
I think if they are EU nationals, the treaties say they have to serve their sentences where they were tried, though I could be wrong.
If we could really get rid of 14% of the prisoners, then that’s a staggering amount of money saved. Some of it could go back into the Treasury to be spent on other stuff, but some could be used to help rehabilitate our own wrong ‘uns.
If Brexit is done right, we could save stonking amounts of money. I think future govts (after 2020) should also look at the way New Zealand abolished agricultural subsidies. The current system is really wasteful, we’re paying money to the Queen, the Sultan of Brunei, and literally any billionaire who fancies owning a tract of British land and having it pay for itself via tax subsidies.
The Guardian has an article about fishermen not “winning waters back” after Brexit. It does begin to look as if, whatever the story in the rest of the country, the loudest voices for Brexit down here in the South West – the fishermen and the farmers – are going to find themselves top of the bill to be right royally stuffed. I feel very sorry for them, but it can only be good news for the Lib Dems.
Colin
Many thanks for the reference:-
“From “The Euro May Already Be Lost”
Tuomas Malinen, CEO of GnS Economics, postdoctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki, co-written with Dr. Heikki Koskenkylä and Dr. Peter Nyberg.”
Seems very clear thinking to me. No surprise that I agree with the conclusions in the piece you posted.
CANDY
If we can’t send them back-fair enough. But if we can -why are they here still?
Re Son of CAP-I couldn’t agree more. Its a topic dear to my heart & one I am watching out for. If consultation with The Wildlife Trusts, NT etc is thorough we can draft something really wonderful. But the problem comes with the other component of land use-Food Production. Maybe in a post Brexit world of Free Trade with African farmers , our Agricultural sector has to be shrunk. It isn’t viable without subsidy it seems-and the obvious move is to switch Farming activity for Environmental Stewardship ( I mean based on specific outcomes-not just landholding) It has to be done with huge care since so much of our natural wildlife has evolved with & is habituated on farmed land. The destruction wrought on biodiversity by the move to intensive farming practices in the bad old food mountain days must not be repeated by abandoning farming entirely.)
Frankly I have little faith that our Civil Service is up to this sort of fundamental thinking. Its a helluva change from just sending the cheque to Brussels & leaving it to them.
And it will need some very good politicians too-how many of those are there?
I think all this talk of “whats going to change” is rubbish. Everything in which the EU interacted here in UK-particularly in recycling those billion of pounds-needs to be thought through afresh & crafted into UK policy.
It will take years-and many politicians’ careers ( not civil servants of course-they’re not accountable)
@PATRICKBRIAN
Quoting from the Guardian is just like quoting from the Daily Mail, your using a biased source.
Looking at the article, the title below actually says “may” not “will”
“UK fishermen may not win ‘waters back’ after Brexit, EU memo reveals”
And later
“MEPs have drafted seven provisions to be included in Britain’s “exit agreement………”
In other words part of a negotiating target for the EU’s MEP’s.
Since it takes two sides to negotiate a deal I would suggest the UK’s initial response would be along the lines of “get lost” but probably put in diplomatic speak rather than as bluntly as I would.
Interesting to note that there are over four times as many foreign nationals in our prisons than there are UK nationals in foreign prisons.
That may simply reflect the travel habits of different countries, and the efficiency of UK criminal justice, but it does feel like a straight swap could save quite a packet.
Of course, many of the offenders in our prisons originate from countries where we would could probably not in good conscience send them back to.
@COLIN & CANDY
Add me to your views how we change attitudes to farning and the environment as we leave the EU.
Yes Colin I agree ” I think all this talk of “whats going to change” is rubbish”, it really is rubbish, so many things will change and if done well it will be glorious. I can’t wait to see it start to happen.