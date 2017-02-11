ComRes have a poll in Sunday’s Independent and the Sunday Mirror. Most interestingly, it found that people agreed by 45% to 39% that John Bercow was right to refuse to invite Donald Trump to address the Commons, but also that people thought by 47% to 37% that the Queen should meet Donald Trump if he visits the country. As we’ve already seen elsewhere, the British public have little sympathy for Donald Trump’s immigration policy (33% think he was right, 52% think he was wrong) though it’s worth noting that the question wording went considerably wider than Trump’s actual policy (ComRes asked about halting immigration from “Muslim-majority” countries in general, whereas Donald Trump’s policy deals with seven specific countries they claim have an issue with terrorism or vetting).
The poll also had voting intention figures of CON 41%, LAB 26%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%, GRN 4%. This is the first ComRes voting intenton poll since way back in June 2016 – after one of the poorer performing polls in the EU referendum (the final ComRes poll had Remain eight points ahead), they paused their voting intention polls while they conducted a review into their methods. They have now recommenced voting intention polls with – as far as I can tell – no changes to their pre-referendum methods. ComRes’s view appears to be that the referendum was an exceptional event, and while the turnout model they adopted after the polling errors of 2015 worked badly there, it worked well at the London mayoral election, so is being retained for Westminster polls. For better or for worse, the ComRes results seem to be very much in line with those from other companies, with a Conservative lead in the mid-teens.
Full tabs for the ComRes poll are here.
While I’m here, I should also mention a BMG Scottish poll that came out at the start of the week (I’ve been laid low with a heavy cold). Voting intention in a second independence referendum stood at YES 49%(+3.5%), NO 49%(-3.5%). This is the lowest lead for NO that any Scottish Indy poll has recorded since the EU referendum. This was interpreted by the Herald as a response to Theresa May’s announcement of her negotiating stance on Brexit. I think that is somewhat premature – so far we’ve had two Scottish polls conducted since May’s speech, a Panelbase poll showing a very small (and not statistically significant) movement towards NO and a BMG poll showing a somewhat larger (but still barely significant) movement towards YES. In short, there is nothing yet that couldn’t be normal sample variation – wait for the next few polls on attitudes towards Scottish independence before concluding whether there is or is not any movement. Full tabs are here
“In 2008, circumstances aligned to keep down inflation, not least that the rest of the world was suffering similar difficulties. The difference is that Brexit is a uniquely british economic problem. I think the economic damage to the EU might be uncomfortable in what is still a bad time, but it will be second order compared to effects in the UK. The omens do not seem especially good for even a transitional deal, so a short term hit in the Uk seems highly likely. I have always seen the long term to be the problem. Short term, there is potential for runaway inflation, which might at least help with the debt. Inflation always struck me as backdoor taxation.”
Yes, ‘circumstances aligned’ to keep inflation down, and as I say, one of those circumstances, is not being at full employment.
We have not had full employment for decades, and unsurprisingly we have not had significant inflation issues for decades, whatever the circumstances. Because excess money in the economy creating demand can be offset by upping production.
In the days of the post-war settlement, when we had full employment, inflation was a constant worry that needed constant attention. We could still have serious inflation now, like in the Seventies, but it would need something more than the QE we’ve had so far. Alternwtively it might be more of a problem as we near full employment.
We haven’t even triggered Article 50 yet (this probably needs to be a sticky post at the top of every thread).
There is a lot more road to run. Anyone who cannot see any way back for either Labour or the Lib Dems is not trying hard enough. There are many plausible scenarios for the next 2 years – they probably have the widest range of potential outcomes any of us have ever seen. The most likely scenario is that in 2020 the Conservatives win a comfortable election victory.
However if there was ever a situation where a party 17 points behind in the polls could win an election scarcely 3 years later, it is now. A convincing new leader and a botched Brexit – both of which are perfectly possible – and polling could look very different.
The Tories know this, of course.
CHRIS RILEY, good post and though at the moment the Tories look a shoe in for the 2020 GE you can never tell. Brexit events and imo the Labour leadership will play a great part in the 2020 GE. and I just don’t see Corbyn as Labour leader by then.
Re: Stoke Central
I’ve been looking at the data around this by-election quite closely.
If you take the 2015 result and apply the vote changes predicted by national vote changes and regional vote changes, it would leave Labour on about 33% and the Conservatives and UKIP around 24%.
However, this analysis puts the Lib Dems on about 8%, and this feels too low. I looked at the Lib Dem vote in Sleaford (a strong Brexit seat), and from a similar position the Lib Dems did much better in the by-election (around 18% in 2005, about 6% in 2015), ending up with 11%.
The Witney and Sleaford by-elections both show the Lib Dems polled about 60-65% of their 2005 vote – implying about 10-11% in Stoke Central.
Where would this vote come from in Stoke Central? Labour? The Conservatives?
Labour’s cushion looks okay, but if tactical anti-Labour voting happens in Stoke, it looks tight. However, tactical voting to keep Labour over UKIP is quite possible too, leading to an easy ‘Hold’..
Intriguing to say the least.
CARFREW
“Yes, ‘circumstances aligned’ to keep inflation down, and as I say, one of those circumstances, is not being at full employment.
We have not had full employment for decades, and unsurprisingly we have not had significant inflation issues for decades, whatever the circumstances. Because excess money in the economy creating demand can be offset by upping production.
In the days of the post-war settlement, when we had full employment, inflation was a constant worry that needed constant attention. We could still have serious inflation now, like in the Seventies, but it would need something more than the QE we’ve had so far. Alternatively it might be more of a problem as we near full employment.”
Agreed – but at least the deflation threat has gone for now.
@ CATMANJEFF
“Re: Stoke Central
I’ve been looking at the data around this by-election quite closely.
If you take the 2015 result and apply the vote changes predicted by national vote changes and regional vote changes, it would leave Labour on about 33% and the Conservatives and UKIP around 24%.”
Are the Conservatives the dark horse in Stoke Central? It would be a major coup for them to win both of the by-elections, but I suspect a lot of former UKIPers are only going one place when you consider that Article 50 is imminent. Their candidates looks good in both contests.
@Jonesinbangor
Are the Conservatives the dark horse in Stoke Central? It would be a major coup for them to win both of the by-elections, but I suspect a lot of former UKIPers are only going one place when you consider that Article 50 is imminent. Their candidates looks good in both contests.
On a low turnout, this seat could go three ways at a stretch, depending on the tactical voting on the day. Labour must be strong favourites, as UKIP or the Tories need a strong anti-Labour tactical switch to beat them. I have no idea if this looks like happening on the ground.
The Lib Dems? Who knows? They are impossible to predict at the moment.
@Jonesinbangor
Re: Former UKIP voters…
You highlight very well the fact now May wants to take the UK into a hard Brexit, UKIP’s unique selling point has now large become irrelevant.
They need a serious rebranding and strategic shift to remain relevant in my view.
Strong Brexiteers will be as keen to leave the European Common Aviation Area as they are to leave Euratom.
Voters may be more concerned if they can’t fly to the beaches on the Med.
https://www.ft.com/content/a62b292a-ef99-11e6-930f-061b01e23655
The Anglo-Spanish tussle over the rock of Gibraltar has emerged as a significant hazard in Britain’s search for an ambitious Brexit deal to preserve access to Europe’s skies for its £60bn airline industry.
While Spain has made positive overtures to London since the Brexit vote and warned Europe against seeking a punitive deal, it has also signalled it would block UK access to the EU’s single aviation market unless the terms exclude Gibraltar’s international airport.
“Any EU agreement with the UK on aviation cannot apply to the airport of Gibraltar,” said one Spanish diplomat. “A deal that is applicable to the airport of Gibraltar would imply recognition of the legal right of the UK to the territory.”
ALEC
“A 3% ‘surge’ for the Lib Dems certainly doesn’t look that stunning on the face of it, but if that is disproportionately concentrated in one or two stronger areas, then this could – literally – change the course of history”
“For example, Lib Dem activists are extremely chipper in those SW seats they lost to Cons in 2015”
Now I’m not having a bash at the Lib/Dems but it must be heartening for them to read that your usual prophet of doom & gloom tendencies hasn’t quite reached their election chances yet. ;-)
However, I’ve not seen any polling evidence to suggest that there is a SW swing towards the Lib/Dems yet. The SW has been a traditional stronghold for the party but apart from Bristow, South Hams, Exeter and my Grandparents council of Mendip, all the other council areas voted to leave.
I’m guessing the LibDems held around 12 seats prior to 2015 in the SW , so if the Tories are still polling around 40% in 2020, up 3% then one might assume the Tories are polling greater in the SW than in 2015 which makes the task o the Lib/Dems picking up seats from the Tories even harder.
I doubt very much the Lib/Dem 3% surge is concentrated in one area, probably more like being a universal national 3% increase in which case means their chances of winning most of their seats back in 2020 are very slim.
