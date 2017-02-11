ComRes have a poll in Sunday’s Independent and the Sunday Mirror. Most interestingly, it found that people agreed by 45% to 39% that John Bercow was right to refuse to invite Donald Trump to address the Commons, but also that people thought by 47% to 37% that the Queen should meet Donald Trump if he visits the country. As we’ve already seen elsewhere, the British public have little sympathy for Donald Trump’s immigration policy (33% think he was right, 52% think he was wrong) though it’s worth noting that the question wording went considerably wider than Trump’s actual policy (ComRes asked about halting immigration from “Muslim-majority” countries in general, whereas Donald Trump’s policy deals with seven specific countries they claim have an issue with terrorism or vetting).
The poll also had voting intention figures of CON 41%, LAB 26%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%, GRN 4%. This is the first ComRes voting intenton poll since way back in June 2016 – after one of the poorer performing polls in the EU referendum (the final ComRes poll had Remain eight points ahead), they paused their voting intention polls while they conducted a review into their methods. They have now recommenced voting intention polls with – as far as I can tell – no changes to their pre-referendum methods. ComRes’s view appears to be that the referendum was an exceptional event, and while the turnout model they adopted after the polling errors of 2015 worked badly there, it worked well at the London mayoral election, so is being retained for Westminster polls. For better or for worse, the ComRes results seem to be very much in line with those from other companies, with a Conservative lead in the mid-teens.
Full tabs for the ComRes poll are here.
While I’m here, I should also mention a BMG Scottish poll that came out at the start of the week (I’ve been laid low with a heavy cold). Voting intention in a second independence referendum stood at YES 49%(+3.5%), NO 49%(-3.5%). This is the lowest lead for NO that any Scottish Indy poll has recorded since the EU referendum. This was interpreted by the Herald as a response to Theresa May’s announcement of her negotiating stance on Brexit. I think that is somewhat premature – so far we’ve had two Scottish polls conducted since May’s speech, a Panelbase poll showing a very small (and not statistically significant) movement towards NO and a BMG poll showing a somewhat larger (but still barely significant) movement towards YES. In short, there is nothing yet that couldn’t be normal sample variation – wait for the next few polls on attitudes towards Scottish independence before concluding whether there is or is not any movement. Full tabs are here
@BFR
“You may believe your definition of ‘liberal’ is widely accepted, but I think you are wrong, and – worse – are misleading people about what the word really means.”
————
Is it really me doing the misleading. You didn’t engage with my clear exposition of the everyday definition of Liberalism, because you know it’s right and instead split hairs off the point.
Including. ignoring the press clearly supporting the liberal policies en masse in elections, or else accepting the economic aspect. Including claiming the NHS for the liberals Including ignoring the main thrust of how the Democrats embody much of liberalism and instead nit-picking over Trump. Including trying to redefine liberalism by what Cable says for votes. ]
Worse still, trying to say I have an anti-liberal agenda when I don’t, You seem keen to defend your party though, even when I;m not talking about them. I didn’t say anti-discrimination was bad, or trade was bad. Some aspects in extremis, cause issues. But you pointed out this does tend to the Libertarian. But that’s another distraction to some extent because stuff like free movement and globalisation etc. has been accepted by many liberals.
So you’ve nit picked over my fleshing things out to explain, but you have nothing against my core explanation of Liberalism being about social and economic liberty. Even if Cable sometimes says he isn’t.
@Carfrew
OK, one more time, as I am encouraged by your reply that this will be more productive than I initially feared.
First, just to clarify, I am defending ‘liberalism’ rather than the LDems,
– first because I do not see myself as exclusively tied to the LDems (although I confess I have voted LDem more often than for other parties)
– second, because it is the philosophy itself that I believe in with some passion. I genuinely believe that liberalism offers the best opportunity for the general improvement and well-being of humanity.
I agree that there is a continuum from authoritarianism to liberalism to libertarianism; I guess this is the classic authoritarian / libertarian second axis in widely published political models.
My contention is that liberalism crosses into libertarianism where the concern for the harm done by the freedom is subservient to the freedom itself. If you are a liberal – IMHO – then freedoms can only be granted where they do not substantially harm others
As an example, in a truly libertarian state drunk driving would not be illegal – it’s your choice and you take the consequences. In a liberal society, the harm to others overwhelms the preference for personal freedom. (And in an authoritarian society drink driving would be wrong because drinking – in principle – is deemed to be wrong – think Saudi Arabia)
From that flows the fact that Cable was the definition of a liberal thinker; he assessed – rightly – the capacity for damage to the great majority of the population from excessive de-regulation of the banks, contended that the price to be paid generally for the freedom of banks to speculate more aggressively was substantial, and therefore the ‘freedom’ of the banks should be curtailed.
Others disagreed, either:
– because they were libertarian enough to believe that the price, if it occurred, was worth paying (although I suspect there were few of those),
– because they incorrectly assessed the risk of damage as much lower than it was (few politicians are as well versed in practical economics as Cable)
– because they were focused on the perceived political benefits of de-regulation and ignored the risks.
Only the second category in this list could be described as liberal – the first are libertarian, the third as simply political, but definitely not liberal!
I agree with you whole-heartedly about the damage of excessive de-regulation and globalisation, just as risky in my opinion as excessive protectionism and over-regulation; both have the effect of protecting and enriching the elite at the expense of ordinary people.
I also agree that some liberals have been way too slow to recognise the genuine harm caused by globalisation and mass migration amid the blizzard of rubbish put about by the more authoritarian right; it has been a failure not just of liberals but of one nation conservatives and democratic socialists as well. Only the libertarian right genuinely don’t care about these impacts…
So in essence, liberalism, as I both understand and support it, is about defending freedoms where they do no harm, managing freedoms where they bring downsides, and striving to be fair and rational rather than dogmatic when addressing the claims of competing freedoms.
Does that make any sense to you?
Oh, and on the NHS etc, I totally agree that Labour were responsible for implementation and deserve huge credit IMHO for doing so; however Beveridge and Keynes were both liberals by philosophy and political inclination, and both Social Security and the NHS were designed by them using liberal principles. They are, essentially, liberal policies.
@ Andrew111 @Carfrew @BFR
The problem with defining liberalism, socialism etc. is that the academic definitions will be quite tight, but the vernacular definitions will be attached to the policy choices of the party most associated with the particular label. That has been demonstrated by the discussions between you. This is problem of practical as opposed to theoretical politics:
Aneurin Bevan (whom I think most would accept was a left wing socialist) said “priorities is the language of socialism” that indicates the need for pragmatism which politicians often adopt: it is that pragmatism that takes them away from the tight academic definitions of the various labels and why “A” can say that the Soviet Union operated Authoritarian Communism and “B” can say that it was a command based state controlled capitalist government whilst the purists of the Ivory Towers of Academe pull their hair out and say “it was none of those things, read my book”.
By the way AW
Do pollsters analyse the raw data from other pollsters using your own methodology to check the sense on data collection techniques?
Good morning all from a bit dull and mild central London.
GRAHAM
AC
“Re -the chart in Ashcroft’s tweet. That graph is all very well , but it is distorted by being too Yougov centric given that circa half the polls included in the moving average are likely to have come from the Yougov stable. A similar moving average – ignoring Yougove – would have produced a much more stable picture – which ,I suspect , is more accurate. My gut feeling is that Labour are currently on 28/29% across GB – though perhaps doing rather better in England & Wales than those figures imply because of ongoing weakness in Scotland”
___________
Crikey there is no pleasing you lol. I provide the facts and info and you move the goalposts!!
Okay, lets try and find some common ground. The Ashcroft graph I provided most certainly will have contained YouGov polls which you have issues with. That’s fine…You think Labour are actually polling around 28%/29% so firstly let’s take the lower figure of 28% and – 3% MOE = 25% (Not that far off YG) higher figure 0f 29% – MOE = 26%, again not that far off from the YG polls.
If we round up the way with MOE we then have 31% & 32% however, we’ve not seen any consistent polling recently to suggest Labour are in the early 30’s yet so my guess would be Labour are currently polling around the mid to late 20’s. 26%-28% showing that the lower figure of 26% is not far off from YG and the higher 28% is not that far off from other pollsters…….Happy? ;-)
WB – good post re Liberalism etc.
Self-declaration can be misleading.
Cable can self-declare to being liberal but his time at Shell suggests the opposite plus I was being pedantic when calling him a Social Democrat as that was his route to the LDs.
@BFR
Yep, can accept much of what you said about competing freedoms etc., a useful, kinda utilitarian way of looking at it.
OK, so supposing we accept Cable’s view concerning regulating banks because of greater harm in not doing so.
However that is cherry picking summat favourable a bit, because if we apply the same logic to their u-turn on austerity, I think you know I would have a field day with that.
I do think at least some one nation peeps and socialists have always been wary of dangers of globalisation etc. because they remember why we put safeguards in in the first place following the Crash etc.
Regarding Keynes, while not a socialist per se, it was Keynes who pointed out the problem with economic liberalism, how when demand collapses and you have liquidity traps etc. the market fails and you need state intervention.
I suppose you might charitably say liberalism realised its own failings to some extent. But it does seem a bit cheeky for liberals to claim it when a critic of liberalism wrote it and Labour commissioned and implemented it.
Excellent new thread
@Carfrew
Oh dear – our messages crossed – so maybe I’m not so encouraged after all…
‘Is it really me doing the misleading. You didn’t engage with my clear exposition of the everyday definition of Liberalism, because you know it’s right and instead split hairs off the point.’
Ah well…
First, please don;t tell me what I think or know – it’s rude. I don’t ‘know’ you are right, I believe you are wrong in some fundamental aspects.
Second your ‘clear exposition of Liberalism’ is, as I have illustrated, IMHO internally inconsistent as well as inaccurate and incomplete;
Third, I’m sorry you think I am nit-picking, but really I’m not; it is the core of the debate we are having.
You appear to be defining liberalism as belief in the reduction of regulation and control, social or economic.
I am pointing out that:
a) this is not a valid definition of liberalism as it omits a key plank of the philosophy; that is, the necessity to consider the amount of harm engendered by a freedom before supporting it; ignoring this means you are discussing libertarianism, not liberalism.
b) from a practical, current perspective, a major figure that you, yourself, define as anti-liberal has just been elected on a platform of tearing up regulations and controls. This either destroys your definition of ‘liberal’ or requires Trump to be a liberal masquerading as something else!
So, with apologies, I don’t concede that I am nit-picking; I consider your argument to be significantly flawed.
However I do not expect you to agree or change your stance, so I guess this is pointless to continue, and I have much else to do.
Have a good day…
@WB
Sure, there is a tension between the ideologies and their application in practice by parties. There can be differences between them. This makes it tricky, but not worthless to analyse.
By looking at the differences, you can see what is going on. Eg, do the press back parties, or ideologies. I would argue from the evidence it’s more about which party best supports their favoured ideology.
You can also divine ideological battles within parties, different factions among VI, parties with similar ideologies competing in the same space, and much, much more.
I mean, it’s maybe not as good as considering the virtues of Thorium, or Polywells, but still…
@BFR
“First, please don;t tell me what I think or know – it’s rude. I don’t ‘know’ you are right, I believe you are wrong in some fundamental aspects.
Second your ‘clear exposition of Liberalism’ is, as I have illustrated, IMHO internally inconsistent as well as inaccurate and incomplete”
——–
You didn’t demonstrate an inconsistency. You usefully extended it though.
Liberalism!!……….who mention that?
It’s a great word to say after you have eaten something messy like a Subway meatball marinara Sandwich and half the sauce ends up on your face.
Just say “Liberalism” but heavily emphasise the two L’s and you will find that your tongue will be forced out from your gob and it’s then you have the perfect opportunity to lick clean that messy face.
As for the actual definition of Liberalism…I’ll leave that to others.
@BFR
“You appear to be defining liberalism as belief in the reduction of regulation and control, social or economic.”
——–
no. I defined it clearly in terms of social and economic liberty. Which may involve deregulation etc.
@BFR
“this is not a valid definition of liberalism as it omits a key plank of the philosophy; that is, the necessity to consider the amount of harm engendered by a freedom before supporting it; ignoring this means you are discussing libertarianism, not liberalism.”
————–
I have already said I like your addition. How commonly accepted it is is summat to look into.
@BFR
“b) from a practical, current perspective, a major figure that you, yourself, define as anti-liberal has just been elected on a platform of tearing up regulations and controls. This either destroys your definition of ‘liberal’ or requires Trump to be a liberal masquerading as something else!”
———–
No, I do not define liberalism with reference to Trump. I just threw that in as a point of interest in terms of his campaigning approach and regret it now because you are clinging to it rather grimly..
@BFR
“So, with apologies, I don’t concede that I am nit-picking; I consider your argument to be significantly flawed.
However I do not expect you to agree or change your stance, so I guess this is pointless to continue, and I have much else to do.”
————
I am quite prepared to change my mind, and indeed do so when warranted. And you haven’t demonstrated a fundamental flaw. Liberalism is still about freedom, it’s just that it can get a bit complicated with competing freedoms.
Personally I think such exchanges are useful in refining one’s position even when there’s no cause to change it, e.g. with the competing freedoms thing.