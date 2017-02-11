ComRes have a poll in Sunday’s Independent and the Sunday Mirror. Most interestingly, it found that people agreed by 45% to 39% that John Bercow was right to refuse to invite Donald Trump to address the Commons, but also that people thought by 47% to 37% that the Queen should meet Donald Trump if he visits the country. As we’ve already seen elsewhere, the British public have little sympathy for Donald Trump’s immigration policy (33% think he was right, 52% think he was wrong) though it’s worth noting that the question wording went considerably wider than Trump’s actual policy (ComRes asked about halting immigration from “Muslim-majority” countries in general, whereas Donald Trump’s policy deals with seven specific countries they claim have an issue with terrorism or vetting).
The poll also had voting intention figures of CON 41%, LAB 26%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%, GRN 4%. This is the first ComRes voting intenton poll since way back in June 2016 – after one of the poorer performing polls in the EU referendum (the final ComRes poll had Remain eight points ahead), they paused their voting intention polls while they conducted a review into their methods. They have now recommenced voting intention polls with – as far as I can tell – no changes to their pre-referendum methods. ComRes’s view appears to be that the referendum was an exceptional event, and while the turnout model they adopted after the polling errors of 2015 worked badly there, it worked well at the London mayoral election, so is being retained for Westminster polls. For better or for worse, the ComRes results seem to be very much in line with those from other companies, with a Conservative lead in the mid-teens.
Full tabs for the ComRes poll are here.
While I’m here, I should also mention a BMG Scottish poll that came out at the start of the week (I’ve been laid low with a heavy cold). Voting intention in a second independence referendum stood at YES 49%(+3.5%), NO 49%(-3.5%). This is the lowest lead for NO that any Scottish Indy poll has recorded since the EU referendum. This was interpreted by the Herald as a response to Theresa May’s announcement of her negotiating stance on Brexit. I think that is somewhat premature – so far we’ve had two Scottish polls conducted since May’s speech, a Panelbase poll showing a very small (and not statistically significant) movement towards NO and a BMG poll showing a somewhat larger (but still barely significant) movement towards YES. In short, there is nothing yet that couldn’t be normal sample variation – wait for the next few polls on attitudes towards Scottish independence before concluding whether there is or is not any movement. Full tabs are here
@AC
So, what is your Lib Dem prediction for Stoke and Copeland?
I am very confident they will way exceed the national swing predicted by the polls. I think they will poll 7% in Copeland and 12% in Stoke Central
@ AC
I doubt that these by-elections will shed much light on which pollsters are getting the Lab:LD split right.
There is a strong expectation that Lab have gone backwards since the GE in these constituencies, and that LD maybe will gain a bit of that, but equally they could end up squeezed out. I wouldn’t be surprised to see ammunition for both sides of the argument.
I don’t think we will have anything of substance to go on until the next round of Local elections in the spring.
Carfrew,
The British version of Liberalism is indeed based on individual freedom but has never (or not for over 100 years) included Nietschian survival of the fittest or the right of corporations to exploit workers in the way that right wing versions have.
In contrast British Liberal thinking brought about redistributive taxation, the welfare state, old age pensions, National Insurance, and the NHS through Lloyd George and then William Beveridge.
More recently, the Liberal Democrats result from a merger with a Social Democratic party so it is not surprising they have been left of centre and in Blairite times left of the Labour Party, with the exception of the aberration of the Orange Book tendency..
CATMANJEFF
My expectations are much higher than yours but I see you’re already getting ready for some good spin should the Lib/Dems poll 7% and 12% respectively,
Personally, I’m going for 15% in Copeland and 20% in Stoke. Anything less than that then I’m afraid it’s busted flush territory when considering the spectacular local results the party have been achieving.
EXILEINYORKS
@ AC
“I doubt that these by-elections will shed much light on which pollsters are getting the Lab:LD split right”
“There is a strong expectation that Lab have gone backwards since the GE in these constituencies, and that LD maybe will gain a bit of that, but equally they could end up squeezed out. I wouldn’t be surprised to see ammunition for both sides of the argument”
“I don’t think we will have anything of substance to go on until the next round of Local elections in the spring”
_____________
I agree with your entire comment but don’t tell CATMANJEFF ;-)
As with any by-election, we can’t read into what it would mean for a GE but I’m really looking forward to the spin from all the parties after the results.
@AC
If the Lib Dems poll like that, Labour will likely lose both seats.
CATMANJEFF
I can’t see Labour losing any of the seats but their percentage share will take a hit for sure.
If the by-elections were held pre 2015 then in Stoke Central the Lib/Dems would probably be getting squeezed by The Incredible Flying Brick of the Raving Monster Looney party and the Christian Peoples party. But how things have changed, now we’re talking about them hitting an astonishing 7% in Stoke!! WoW ;-)
Anyway, bed time for me. Night night.
@Andrew
Yes, we haven’t explored the more extreme versions of economic liberalism, in part because EU keeps us in check regarding employee legislation etc.
But in terms of the impact on the individual you speak of, the EU also visits plenty of competition upon the workers by virtue of being undercut via free movement, plus you must surely take note of the trend locally towards zero contract hours etc., And the impact on peeps of liberal banking deregulation and the Crunch etc.
Yes, Liberals introduced some welfare, although in significant part via an insurance system, and this was necessary to try and alleviate the poverty associated with the economic liberalism of the era. One can also see this as being consistent with the idea of liberty and freedom from poverty, free to participate etc.
Unfortunately proved woefully inadequate in the face of the more extreme outcomes of liberal economic policy of the era, notably the Crash and ensuing Great Depression. Consequently, having had their fill of economic competition followed by then loads more competition in the War, peeps had quite had their fill of Liberalism by the Fifties and hence Liberal VI was in the toilet.
Faced with this, politicians adopted the cuckoo strategy, to take over other parties by stealth. Critical to this, is to convince peeps that Liberal policies are fact the true values of the host party all along. This is normal politics and hence meanwhile other ideologies get stigmatised and Fudded up. Consequently alongside Liberalism, it’s often necessary to explain what socialism is, since that’s another poisoned well.
It doesn’t help that being such a powerful ideology, its name got co-opted by Soviets and Nazis, who weren’t actually very socialist at all. Meanwhile Labour, having battled the militant cuckoo, then let themselves be taken over by the liberal cuckoo. Sometimes it seems like it’s cuckoos, all the way down…
Since you bring it up, prolly worth pointing out a difference between socialism and liberalism regarding redistribution. Socialism contains a redistributive element, as can liberalism, though as I say, some liberals might prefer an insurance mechanism. But under Socialism, the workers ALSO control the means of production, and hence may have more power to change their circumstances, whereas under liberalism you get Capital in control, setting your terms of employment, zero hour contracts etc., but you might get some cash tossed your way to help a bit.