ComRes have a poll in Sunday’s Independent and the Sunday Mirror. Most interestingly, it found that people agreed by 45% to 39% that John Bercow was right to refuse to invite Donald Trump to address the Commons, but also that people thought by 47% to 37% that the Queen should meet Donald Trump if he visits the country. As we’ve already seen elsewhere, the British public have little sympathy for Donald Trump’s immigration policy (33% think he was right, 52% think he was wrong) though it’s worth noting that the question wording went considerably wider than Trump’s actual policy (ComRes asked about halting immigration from “Muslim-majority” countries in general, whereas Donald Trump’s policy deals with seven specific countries they claim have an issue with terrorism or vetting).
The poll also had voting intention figures of CON 41%, LAB 26%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%, GRN 4%. This is the first ComRes voting intenton poll since way back in June 2016 – after one of the poorer performing polls in the EU referendum (the final ComRes poll had Remain eight points ahead), they paused their voting intention polls while they conducted a review into their methods. They have now recommenced voting intention polls with – as far as I can tell – no changes to their pre-referendum methods. ComRes’s view appears to be that the referendum was an exceptional event, and while the turnout model they adopted after the polling errors of 2015 worked badly there, it worked well at the London mayoral election, so is being retained for Westminster polls. For better or for worse, the ComRes results seem to be very much in line with those from other companies, with a Conservative lead in the mid-teens.
Full tabs for the ComRes poll are here.
While I’m here, I should also mention a BMG Scottish poll that came out at the start of the week (I’ve been laid low with a heavy cold). Voting intention in a second independence referendum stood at YES 49%(+3.5%), NO 49%(-3.5%). This is the lowest lead for NO that any Scottish Indy poll has recorded since the EU referendum. This was interpreted by the Herald as a response to Theresa May’s announcement of her negotiating stance on Brexit. I think that is somewhat premature – so far we’ve had two Scottish polls conducted since May’s speech, a Panelbase poll showing a very small (and not statistically significant) movement towards NO and a BMG poll showing a somewhat larger (but still barely significant) movement towards YES. In short, there is nothing yet that couldn’t be normal sample variation – wait for the next few polls on attitudes towards Scottish independence before concluding whether there is or is not any movement. Full tabs are here
My comments re-Yougov are not waffle but based on facts which you might care to check for yourself. I have no need to carry out detailed research such as you suggest for the simple reason that I monitor ALL the polling companies – which is why I have made the comments above.
Do you contest my assertion that no other polling company is showing a decline in the Labour vote over the last 5/6 months? If you do, perhaps you could provide details.
Moreover, I am a member of the Yougov survey panel.
@Danny
I should add, that really, there can be some self-correction elements to some other causes of inflation, it’s just that they may take a while to kick in. Thus, if import costs rise due to currency falls, for some things people might start choosing home-grown versions, or substitute something else.
Same thing happened after the oil price shocks of the seventies. Gradually we reduced our dependence on oil, as did other countries, e.g. Japan favoured nuclear. So when oil prices increased again some years ago, we weren’t as badly affected. And it didn’t necessarily hurt that we then had our own oil. But it took some years to switch to other energy sources…
@GUYMONDE
“Perhaps we can arrange for Holland, Ireland etc to be expelled from the ICC. That’ll learn them.”
————-
As long as we can still recruit their players to play for us. I don’t think we’ve done that much with Holland yet but we need to keep our options open.
@Danny
Another adjustment to the impact of energy costs is that over time, industry has become more efficient…
“When we get out of the glass bottle of our ego and when we escape like the squirrels in the cage of our personality and get into the forest again…”
———-
Squirrels abound…
@Carfrew “there can be some self-correction elements to some other causes of inflation, it’s just that they may take a while to kick in”
Twas ever thus. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Le_Chatelier's_principle
which includes the general statement
‘Any change in status quo prompts an opposing reaction in the responding system.’
The problem is that what that reaction might be is not known.
For example the earth’s reaction to anthropogenic global warming might be to eliminate us!