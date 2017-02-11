ComRes have a poll in Sunday’s Independent and the Sunday Mirror. Most interestingly, it found that people agreed by 45% to 39% that John Bercow was right to refuse to invite Donald Trump to address the Commons, but also that people thought by 47% to 37% that the Queen should meet Donald Trump if he visits the country. As we’ve already seen elsewhere, the British public have little sympathy for Donald Trump’s immigration policy (33% think he was right, 52% think he was wrong) though it’s worth noting that the question wording went considerably wider than Trump’s actual policy (ComRes asked about halting immigration from “Muslim-majority” countries in general, whereas Donald Trump’s policy deals with seven specific countries they claim have an issue with terrorism or vetting).
The poll also had voting intention figures of CON 41%, LAB 26%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%, GRN 4%. This is the first ComRes voting intenton poll since way back in June 2016 – after one of the poorer performing polls in the EU referendum (the final ComRes poll had Remain eight points ahead), they paused their voting intention polls while they conducted a review into their methods. They have now recommenced voting intention polls with – as far as I can tell – no changes to their pre-referendum methods. ComRes’s view appears to be that the referendum was an exceptional event, and while the turnout model they adopted after the polling errors of 2015 worked badly there, it worked well at the London mayoral election, so is being retained for Westminster polls. For better or for worse, the ComRes results seem to be very much in line with those from other companies, with a Conservative lead in the mid-teens.
Full tabs for the ComRes poll are here.
While I’m here, I should also mention a BMG Scottish poll that came out at the start of the week (I’ve been laid low with a heavy cold). Voting intention in a second independence referendum stood at YES 49%(+3.5%), NO 49%(-3.5%). This is the lowest lead for NO that any Scottish Indy poll has recorded since the EU referendum. This was interpreted by the Herald as a response to Theresa May’s announcement of her negotiating stance on Brexit. I think that is somewhat premature – so far we’ve had two Scottish polls conducted since May’s speech, a Panelbase poll showing a very small (and not statistically significant) movement towards NO and a BMG poll showing a somewhat larger (but still barely significant) movement towards YES. In short, there is nothing yet that couldn’t be normal sample variation – wait for the next few polls on attitudes towards Scottish independence before concluding whether there is or is not any movement. Full tabs are here
SEA CHANGE
Once A50 is triggered next month it is a legal one-way street. But it was a one-way street once the Referendum result came in anyway!
The HoL will probably approve the triggering, but it is not yet a given. It has only been a one-way street because HMG ignored it’s advisory nature and they have not chosen to explore whether it is legally reversible.
I’m not suggesting that it won’t happen, but you’re being somewhat premature.
Here are the charts including YG’s latest:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=0BzTTW1ecy-NDLVdPRFJoMjZJNmc
In the short term I’d say all parties are treading water, with nothing more than MOE going on. I’d put the VI for the main parties at about:
Con 40%
Lab 25-26%
LD 11%
UKIP 12%
….plus or minus poll to poll MOE.
On longer trends, Labour getting these 24s is dragging their EWMA trend down, Lib Dems are improving and UKIP and the Conservatives are plodding along.
****** NB All based on YG data only @Graham ;-)
@Sea Change
If you think that public opinion on Brexit is now set in stone *regardless of what happens in the next 2 years*, then I think someone in this conversation is ‘borderline delusional’, but that I wouldn’t be so certain that it is me.
@Saffer
“Looking at a trend line rather than just the short-term movement, we’ve entered a period of relative stability, with all major parties staying within a fairly narrow range.”
It only looks like that if you look at a narrow time window. A different way of looking at this is that it is the continuation of a slow inexorable slide that has been ongoing since the middle of last year. There’s no sign yet that Labour has reached its nadir.
“Once A50 is triggered next month it is a legal one-way street.”
No, not really, with the key decision makers being the EU27.
If, as proposed, support for Brexit is falling (and I’m not yet sure this is actually the case) then a UK PM could readily decide to ask to withdraw the A50 notification.
The decision then rests with the EU27 – they could just ignore this and throw the UK out, ignore the A50 notification and carry on before, or agree to keep UK in but under different terms. There isn’t anything legally one way about this, although admittedly the politics and practicalities are potentially problematic.
However, there are equally deeply problematic potential political issues on the other side. Many of the active Brexiteers (including most on UKPR) have convinced themselves that they know what everyone who voted for Brexit wants. They can’t, and don’t, and there is a variety of polling evidence stacking up against what is commonly termed ‘hard brexit’.
I have no idea what will happen, or which way public opinion moves, but if over the next two years we see economic impacts, companies switching production out of he UK, and the realisation that the trade benefits of leaving will take a long time to materialise, it’s quite feasible that by the time it comes to actually leave, support for Brexit might actually have fallen quite a bit.
Even more basic, with schools in Tory controlled boroughs suggesting they might have to move to a 4 day week because of budget cuts, the NHS falling apart, social care in crisis, mental health services collapsing and prisons effectively now run by prisoners, there is a fair chance that the government could be beset by domestic crises. Perhaps the public will just turn away from May for reasons that are nothing to do with Brexit. After all – that’s the real reason why a fair few people voted to leave, just to give Cameron a kicking.
Would anyone like to be a PM signing the leaving papers if polls show opposition to the deal running at 70%, let’s say?
Pretty much anything could happen in the next two years, and there is nothing one way about any of this.
Thankyou @Sea Change and @Saffer. Thought there had been some 24’s, but wasn’t sure if these were YG.
As Dave has introduced the YouGov/Times poll results, I have a question for AW on the YouGov weighting data that is listed at the end of that poll. I noted that both men and women over 65 are treated as single blocs with no consideration of their level of education and this gives numbers larger than any other group. Falling into this category as a baby-boomer who graduated in 1969, when the expansion of higher education was already under way, it had occurred to me that this could cause a sampling error if people in this age group with a low education level responded differently from those with a high level. As the over-65s are known to have a high propensity to vote, is there a case for subdividing these two groups.