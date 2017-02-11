ComRes have a poll in Sunday’s Independent and the Sunday Mirror. Most interestingly, it found that people agreed by 45% to 39% that John Bercow was right to refuse to invite Donald Trump to address the Commons, but also that people thought by 47% to 37% that the Queen should meet Donald Trump if he visits the country. As we’ve already seen elsewhere, the British public have little sympathy for Donald Trump’s immigration policy (33% think he was right, 52% think he was wrong) though it’s worth noting that the question wording went considerably wider than Trump’s actual policy (ComRes asked about halting immigration from “Muslim-majority” countries in general, whereas Donald Trump’s policy deals with seven specific countries they claim have an issue with terrorism or vetting).
The poll also had voting intention figures of CON 41%, LAB 26%, LDEM 11%, UKIP 11%, GRN 4%. This is the first ComRes voting intenton poll since way back in June 2016 – after one of the poorer performing polls in the EU referendum (the final ComRes poll had Remain eight points ahead), they paused their voting intention polls while they conducted a review into their methods. They have now recommenced voting intention polls with – as far as I can tell – no changes to their pre-referendum methods. ComRes’s view appears to be that the referendum was an exceptional event, and while the turnout model they adopted after the polling errors of 2015 worked badly there, it worked well at the London mayoral election, so is being retained for Westminster polls. For better or for worse, the ComRes results seem to be very much in line with those from other companies, with a Conservative lead in the mid-teens.
While I’m here, I should also mention a BMG Scottish poll that came out at the start of the week (I’ve been laid low with a heavy cold). Voting intention in a second independence referendum stood at YES 49%(+3.5%), NO 49%(-3.5%). This is the lowest lead for NO that any Scottish Indy poll has recorded since the EU referendum. This was interpreted by the Herald as a response to Theresa May’s announcement of her negotiating stance on Brexit. I think that is somewhat premature – so far we’ve had two Scottish polls conducted since May’s speech, a Panelbase poll showing a very small (and not statistically significant) movement towards NO and a BMG poll showing a somewhat larger (but still barely significant) movement towards YES. In short, there is nothing yet that couldn’t be normal sample variation – wait for the next few polls on attitudes towards Scottish independence before concluding whether there is or is not any movement. Full tabs are here
“Ceuta and Melilla both border Morocco but are constitutionally part of Spanish metropolitan territory. The status of the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla is, like the status of Gibraltar as a British Overseas Territory, the result of a distinct set of historical circumstances.”
You’ve now clarified that you just meant that the UK hadn’t questioned the territorial integrity of Spain – just as it hasn’t questioned that of France, Portugal, Andorra, Netherlands, Sweden ………..
Why on earth do you link the A50 declaration and recognition of Catelonia? I certainly didn’t. Recognition of a new country does not have to be done at any particular time. (check Kosovo, which has had 109 countries recognising it over the last five years.) Any recognition of Catalonia would, most likely, be in reaction to a subsequent unfriendly act by Spain – say the rejection of a deal.
Nor did I suggest that the UK would be “uniquely” bring about international recognition of Catalonia. However, Spain’s refusal to recognise Kosovo is primarily because of it’s quarrels with Catalonia and Euskadi. Obviously the Spanish consider that recognition has value, which means that there is a value that Spain would pay to avoid such recognition of Catalonia.
No it doesn’t because the article actually states that it is a survey of users of the Mirror sites, so it is a subset (those who bothered with the survey) of a subset (Mirror readers) of the electorate.
If they did a series asking the same questions, it would have the value of showing how opinion has changed within that group.
The Lib/Dems are currently at their lowest ebb so I wouldn’t be surprised if they do make some gains during Mays local elections. They couldn’t possibly go any further back from where they are now and I look forward to the inevitable spin from them attributing all their local successes to staying part of the EU come May.
UKIP are in limbo at the moment and trying to find a purpose for themselves post-Brexit but their stagnation is probably down to TM and her party going down the hard Brexit road.
It’s quite ironic, though, I can’t help but think had the country voted to remain then UKIP’s fortunes right now might be looking a lot rosier.
Even if the survey had been from a cross-section of the entire country and not just users of the Mirror sites, then it’s still a good heads up for us “brexitpeeps” (thanks, CARFREW I’m adopting brexitpeeps) because despite all the bluster, negativity and horrific moaning, based on that result in that poll the country is pretty much evenly split…..
Yes, I’m looking forward to these much anticipated long term benefits. So far it seems to be that we’ll be better off if we lose the banking, lose the nurses and be wheeled in to work in our eighties. Still, no one’s mentioned the impact on important things like the cricket though…