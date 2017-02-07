ICM’s regular poll for the Guardian came out today, topline voting intention figures are CON 42%(nc), LAB 27%(+1), LDEM 10%(nc), UKIP 12%(-1), GRN 4%(-1). There is no significant change since a fortnight ago and the Conservatives retain a formidable lead.
The poll also asked about expectations of Brexit. People tend to think it will have a negative impact on the economy (by 43% to 38%) and on their own personal finances (34% to 12%), but on the overall way of life in Britain they are slightly more positive (41% expect a positive impact, 36% a negative one). All these answers are, as you would expect, strongly correlated with referendum vote – very few Remainers expect anything good to come of Brexit, very few Leavers expect any negative consequences. Full tabs are here.
For those who’ve missed it, I also have a long piece over on YouGov’s website about the Brexit problem facing Labour and how to respond to it. Labour were already a party whose electoral coalition was under strain, with sharp divides between their more liberal, metropolitian middle-class supporters and their more socially conservative traditional working class support. Brexit splits the party right down that existing fault line and their choice on whether to robustly oppose or accept Brexit will upset one side or another of the Labour family.
More of Labour’s supporters backed Remain than Leave and a substantial minority of Labour voters would be delighted were the party to oppose Brexit. However, such a policy would also drive away a substantial chunk of their support. 20% of people who voted Labour in 2015 say they would be “angry” if Labour opposed Brexit. In contrast, if Labour accept Brexit but campaign for a close relationship with the EU once we leave then while it would delight fewer voters, it would also anger far fewer voters (only 7% of Labour’s 2015 vote would be angry). If Labour’s aim is to keep their electoral coalition together, then a “soft Brexit” would be acceptable to a much wider segment of their support.
Of course it’s more complicated than that. This is only how voters would react right now. Labour may want to gamble on public opinion turning against Brexit in the future and get ahead of the curve. Alternatively, they may think Brexit is such an important issue that Labour should do what they think right and damn the electoral consequences. That’s a matter for the party itself to decide, but in terms of current public opinion I think Jeremy Corbyn’s position on Brexit may actually be the one most likely to keep Labour together. Full article is here.
Carfrew
“with the media giving an alternate analysis”
That’s true. But in Scotland, the SNP were in an even more difficult position, but yet were elected in 4 successive elections from 2007.
I have no idea how they did it (and SNP folk, like supporters of other parties, regularly whine about the MSM being against them), but it clearly can be done.
Perhaps ELab needs to totally rethink its ideas on how to work with the electorate, rather than relying on strategies that worked when they were one of two monolithic parties?
Graham
I don’t split my infinitives, though.
We all have our fantasies, but we don’t exhibit them on here – that would be very bad form!
Old Nat
Perhaps you reveal rather more about your fantasies than you care to believe.
For ‘fantasies’ read ‘obsessions’.
G’night all.
@Couper
No, I’m not thinking of WM – referring to this which suggests it needs 2/3rds:- https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2009/jan/28/scotland-snp
@oldnat
Yes, SNP are one of the things I had in mind when I said there are limits to media influence.
As I pointed out before though, they have a powerful and rather obvious selling point in terms of batting primarily for Scotland, something made easier to sell once Holyrood afforded some insulation from Westminster.
It’s not easy for the media come up with any counter at all to it of any significance. Independence itself of course, was a bit different…
@oldnat
Nor is it easy for Labour to counter when SNP can co-opt any favourable policies. It’s a rather asymmetric situation.
The Other Howard
“I thought the Tories did really well in 2010 considering their starting point. I also thought they fought a very good campaign in 2015″
You might say the same for the Greens, who retained their one MP, who they had only obtained in the first place because of a multi way tie. Did well ‘considering’ doesnt make for majorities. A good win in my book is over 50% of the possible vote and few MPs get even 50% of those who turned out.
I suspect that had they not offered the referendum they would not have won a majority and we might now have a labour government. In that sense I doubt they regret having offered it. However it is a very high risk strategy winning by committing yourself to a course of action you believe will do long term harm to the nation.
I am not really clear how conservative MPs view on leaving the EU breaks down, but I do believe they think on balance it will harm the UK. It would appear May believes it will harm the Uk, because of her very careful public statements about seeking the ‘best’ possible Brexit (ie not saying she believes it will be a good outcome), and because of which side of the campaign she was on. The evidence from their behaviour seems to be that the conservatives contain some very polar opposite views on Brexit, but they almost all agree on an overriding aim of getting elected first and arguing about their differences in private afterwards.
Whatever the referendum rhetoric, they do not believe in parliamentary government, as witness the recent attempts to prevent parliament having control of Brexit. The implication of this is that they believe the private decision of the party on this issue would differ from the decision of parliament as a whole. In other words, the government believes it does not command a parliamentary majority for the sort of Brexit it is aiming for. Ken Clarke seemed to imply many of his colleagues agree with his stand, but have placed party loyalty above their personal views. Overall, they would appear to be in the position of following a course of action which is politically expedient but which they think is wrong.
If you look at the tables for either the ICM poll mentioned above, or the Yougov one referred to by AW in the longer piece he links, the headline voting intentions dangerously flatter the conservatives. This figure is derived after ignoring the dont know/will not votes. However, those people are a big chunk of voters, enough to reverse the result. Examining the detail, far more of them are former labour voters than former tories. The implication must be they are more likely to become decided labour than decided tory.
In order to get them to decide, labour needs to give them an issue to motivate them to come back. I repeat what I said, I do not think Corbyn is decisive in this. All their leaders from Blair onwards have seen steadily falling support, so none of them Blair, Brown, Milliband or Corbyn has been able to reverse the party decline. If they could find a new Blair, I am seceptical to what extent it would help unless they can find motivating policies. Tory recovery right now is due to having a motivating policy on brexit.
Although labour adopting the only alternative strategy, remain, would presumably upset some of its die hard supporters who are still with it, it is likely to motivate others on the opposite side. The risk at the moment is just as much the party dying of apathy as which side of Brexit it is on.
Leaving aside labour’s personal difficulties, the economic outlook is disturbingly bad. Conservatives have been in power for 6 years and have totally failed to get on top of the budget deficit. The bank of England just injected another chunk of QE cash into the economy because of the brexit crisis. An argment advanced for the lib/con coalition was that the economic outlook was so bad it demanded a unity government. Yet the outlook is a lot worse now.
All the indications are that a strategy of slashing spending has reached its inevitable consequences of falling service levels, which are apparent to voters. There has been no recovery which would have allowed a reversal of this, which must have been the plan.
” i don’t think it as high risk a strategy as others do.”
Depends what you mean! I think referendum then Brexit was and is a high risk strategy, moreover the risks are much higher now because some of the contingent safe escapes have failed (ie voted to leave). But the electoral logic was remorseless that without this promise the conservatives would not have won the election, so in the sense it was intended to get them elected, it was not so risky and succeeded. Unfortunately, supporting brexit contains an implicit further promise that you will make it work for the nation, and this is where the risk lies.
TANCRED
@”And what makes you think that the world wants us?”
Does Nanny EU say its t dark out there Tancred -full of uncouth people with no culture?
As an English Person who hopes Scotland stay part of the UK, I have to acknowledge that the Brexit Vote is a substantial change from the position in 2014 and overrides the ‘once in a generation’ statement.
However, I think Daibach is spot on with Kier Starmers position and agree that an interim agreement (transitional perhaps) in 2019 is highly likely followed by 2 years or so of further negotiations straddling the next UK GE.
Accordingly, I think that the SNP will wiat until after the 2020 GE and until after the final Brexit deal is concluded; how can voters in Scotland vote without knowing what the options are?
No Article 50 vote out of the way at some point in the next few months I reckon the SNP will make clear that they will not be seeking referendum in the next 2 years – the have to be able to ‘demand’ one should a more substantive agreement with the EU be concluded by 2019 that they deem bad for Scotland.
I would not be surprised if the SNP 2020 GE manifesto contained a provision for their MPs to call for Referendum#2 if the judge the final Brexit deal to be bad for Scotland.
Many other things can happen between now and then of course and purely as a matter of tactics NIcola Sturgoen imo can’t sustain the uncertainty indefinitely
It seems the Trump way of doing politics is catching on.
To this tweet from The blessed JC – “Real fight starts now. Over next two years Labour will use every opportunity to ensure Brexit protects jobs, living standards & the economy.”
We got this reply from Nicola S – “How? You’ve just handed the Tories a blank cheque. You didn’t win a single concession but still voted for the Bill. Pathetic.”
I have to say, I’m 100% with Nicola on this. Corbyn has been utterly pathetic, and should have fighting furiously on this since June 24th. As @Coupar2802 and @Hireton said last night, there were many options where he could have built an alliance with the devolved administrations, Tory rebels, Lib Dems and Greens, along with business leaders, unions, the 48.1% and a good few of the 51.9%, but no, he decided to spend his time doing – well – no one really knows.
The online response to Corbyn has been savage and rather humourous. He really is completely out of his depth.
@ Old Nat
“Indeed, they have the legal authority to do so.
It would not surprise me if they are also so spectacularly stupid as to do so”
Do they? That strikes me as problematic. If you’re your own separate sovereign, you can’t simply be dissolved. Hmmmm. Maybe that’ll be Dump’s next attempted move. “I’m dissolving the State Legislature! I signed an executive order. Steve Bannon prepared it. Prepare for war!”
@Green peeps, Alec etc.
http://www.independent.co.uk/environment/solar-energy-uk-government-accused-trying-to-kill-off-climate-change-theresa-may-a7570161.html
“The Government has been accused of trying to kill off Britain’s solar energy industry just as it is about to become one of the cheapest suppliers of electricity – with no need for any kind of state subsidy.
In fact, according to the Government’s own projections, only onshore windfarms could provide cheaper power within the next decade or so – and the Conservatives pledged in the party’s election manifesto to “halt their spread”.
Amid ongoing concern about rising energy prices, the industry expressed disbelief that the Treasury is about to impose a swingeing business tax on firms with rooftop solar schemes, which could increase the bill by up to eight times. Domestic installations could also be hit by a VAT increase from five to 20 per cent.
And large-scale solar has been excluded from Government auctions of contracts to supply electricity to the grid for the lowest guaranteed price, effectively a form of state subsidy.
Representatives of the Solar Trade Association (STA) plan to meet Jane Ellison, the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, on Thursday in a bid to persuade the Government to drop the business rate increase and to give the sector a “level playing field” with fossil fuels.”
@ Alec
“It seems the Trump way of doing politics is catching on.”
Maybe. It seems like he wants to be Maggie Thatcher. But they’re not as smart as she and her folks were. Nor do they operate in the same kind of governmental system that Thatcher worked with. That Theresa May currently works with. I didn’t coin this but it’s been described as malevolence tempered by incompetence.
If Theresa May can break protocol and address Republican members of Congress at their strategy retreat, can Nicola Sturgeon be invited to come and address the CDP Convention in May? Sacramento can be a really fun place. We’ll be electing all our party officers and Sturgeon would break up the tension and could help rally the troops.
“The online response to Corbyn has been savage and rather humourous. He really is completely out of his depth.”
Y’all need to find someone who can win over British voters. I say stand up and say no to Brexit. Be clear, be brave, be strong. There will be those who scream bloody murder over the stance but it’ll gain the respect of voters.
Two telling statistics on TV this morning, supplied by the Kings Fund: the UK population has grown by 10% since 2003, and the number of people over 85 has grown by 40% since 2003.
I sort of knew that, but the figures still surprise when presented in simple terms.
It is really no wonder that we have so many problems in the NHS, with the provision of infrastructure, and the supply of housing.
Brexit will continue to dominate the headline, but there are still huge problems with the economy. Its not a question of less or more austerity ( sometimes I wonder whether it matters ), but it is a case of marshalling limited government resources to optimise outcomes. I have just read the consultation on proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework, and it is intensely depressing: it is impossible to imagine a set of policy proposals that are less likely to achieve a satisfactory outcome. Complex, woolly, expensive, confusing, and, frankly, stupid. If this is TM’s new style, we have much to fear.
Good to see Jeremy on the airwaves this morning explaining why the Labour Party backed the A50 bill. A correct decision by the leader who has got this right. As he says, it was a national vote, not constituency or region, but national.
Isn’t it wonderful what an impending election does to politicians?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/02/09/angela-merkel-presents-new-plan-boost-asylum-deportations-fights/
And some people wonder why the public have become cynical about them.
@Danny
If you want to know how the Tories as a governing party view the likely progress of Brexit, you need only read the Industrial Strategy Green Paper.
It is a quite extraordinary document given its provenance. No Conservative Party could have produced it at any point in the last 30 years. It is the document many expected Blair to produce. It is a thorough and complete repudiation of large parts of Thatcherism. It ought to be subtitled ‘Michael Heseltine Was Right’.
But what it really signals is that the Tories expect Brexit to be hard on the country and that they expect to bear the brunt of the anger that will result. This strategy is their Plan B – ‘We’re not that party any more. We’ve changed’. This is the bargain that’s been made between the hardcore Leavers and the moderates. We’ll accept Brexit but you have to repudiate the Blessed Margaret and shut up if it all goes wrong.
As for other Leavers – well, Farage couldn’t be more obvious about his desire to get out of politics – and preferably the UK. These are not the actions of a man who expects to be chaired high by cheering crowds wherever he goes in a couple of years time. The clever ones are going. Dan Hannan keeps banging on about wanting to leave politics. Gove is going back to hackery. ‘Oh yes, we’ve won and achieved what we wanted to’, they say. What they mean is ‘I don’t want to be here carrying the ticking parcel if it goes off”.
@ChrisRiley
The proposed changes to the NPPF are exactly the same: I could not believe they had been written by a Conservative government. Very very reminiscent of Blair.
@Millie – “….but it is a case of marshalling limited government resources to optimise outcomes.”
Don’t agree, in technical terms at least. It’s actually more about enhancing government resources so they aren’t as limited, and then marshalling them.
The best example of this is in social care. had Andrew Lansley not broken what was developing into a very laudable cross party consensus on Burnham’s social care plans in 2009 ( that Lansley had implicitly supported at one time) much of the current NHS crisis would have been averted.
The plan was to construct a national care service, with guaranteed free at the point of delivery care for the elderly that needed it, including home care and residential accommodation. This was to be funded by a levy on all estates after death, at a maximum of £20,000, with lower or no payments if the estate value was below a starting threshold, and a % take above that to the maximum.
I’m pretty sure the numbers might have bounced around a bit as the plan settled down, but it was essentially an excellent plan. The pressure on the NHS would have been averted, as a brand new mechanism which would have cheap and easy to administer would have ensured we had sufficient resource to tackle the issue, raised from shifting the necessary tax burden from the current generation of earners (shrinking in number) to the aging generation of asset holders, who have in aggregate spent the last few decades voting to reduce the tax burden while both seeing their assets increase in value as well as create much of the increased demand for services.
I suspect there is also a case to ditch Corporation Tax and replace this with a turnover tax, in order to capture proper levels of tax revenue from multinationals and cross border trade. A land tax is also a good way to ensure that government coffers benefit more directly from land value increases. I would also seek to eliminate NI and combine this with a simple earnings tax, alongside some kind of employment tax on employers. This would have to reduce the overall rate on current workers with increasing taxes on the higher earning retirees who don’t pay NI.
We can quibble about individual elements of this, but broadening the tax based and ensuring there is sufficient tax to cover necessary expenditure is the way forward. Lansley’s political decision to walk away from the solution to social care is the biggest single domestic mistake the Cameron government made, and is the reason why the social sector crisis is now bringing down the NHS. Tories have had 7 years to come up with their own solution and have completely failed, all because of an ideological opposition to the collectivist solution.
@Carfrew – that threat to raise business rates on existing PV installations has been rumbling around for a while, although I hadn’t heard about the potential VAT change to domestic installations.
It’s just incoherent nonsense from a clueless government, if we are being honest. There is absolutely no need to retrospectively target those who have done this, and given the FITs system is a contract, there is a chance (remote although I suspect) that it might not be legal.
I just don’t understand why they are targeting what has been a brilliantly successful industry in such a way, and especially one which is playing an increasingly important role in helping us both combat climate change and energy security. It’s barking, completely.
If people tire of my views that Corbyn is useless, perhaps they will be cheered up by my admission that at least where he is he is relatively harmless. In the name of non partisan balance, I’ll say that May is probably now more dreadful than the last Conservative PM, and unlike Corbyn, she really is in a position where she can do real damage.
Socalliberal: “Y’all need to find someone who can win over British voters. I say stand up and say no to Brexit. Be clear, be brave, be strong. There will be those who scream bloody murder over the stance but it’ll gain the respect of voters.”
You’re describing the Liberal Democrat position. If (I really mean when) real Brexit hardship kicks in, it will indeed gain the respect of voters.
The interesting point for me is that May is effectively saying to parliament: we’ll let you vote on the deal we negotiate or leaving with no deal.
If by that point it’s been made clear by an ECJ judgement that A50 is revocable, parliament will surely have the ability to say, if it rejects the proposed deal, that A50 must be revoked. To deny that possibility would be to make a mockery of parliamentary sovereignty.
Whether parliament would ever allow the national interest to come before party interest is another question.
Just a little snippet that might show not everything is quite so rosy in consumerland?
https://www.theguardian.com/money/2017/feb/06/sharp-rise-in-county-court-judgments-against-consumers
Alec:
A good and interesting post on social care. Ideological chickens have a habit of coming home to roost in a second term.
In education, the astonishing failure rate of the UTCs – in the senses both of low achievement and closure rate – and continuing evidence of money gouging amongst free school operators, tell a similar story. There will be many more. And the brunt of second-term spending cuts is about to kick in… (actually, I’m pretty sure Hammond will fudge them.)
@Millie
Exactly. A Conservative Party that was confident it was on the right track simply would not be doing the things they are doing. This is a party that is preparing for public sentiment to take a sudden, sharp turn to the Left, and soon.
I know there is speculation that Hammond or people around him might start flying kites about how the state of the country and the need for everyone to chip in and do their bit might warrant a ‘modest’ and ‘temporary’ increase in income tax.
Why Corbyn and McDonnell haven’t tried this already is beyond me, to be honest.
@Martin
A Scottish GE can also be triggered by the resignation of the FM and the failure of the Parliamnet to elect a successor within 28 days.
@alec
I saw the report on CCJ s. The much lauded consumer confidence of recent months has been sustained by the largely ignored surge in consumer debt. Bubbles burst at some point.
Danny
Thank you for your long post to me. I am a little bemused as you write to me as if I am a Tory stalwart who has deep knowledge of the Tory party and its strategy. I’m not, I am right of centre, but not yet a Tory, since I do not agree with their economic policy, although I do like the general direction of travel (smaller state).
Your post was thoughtful though and I will comment where I can.
“I suspect that had they not offered the referendum they would not have won a majority”
I think there may be some truth in that although the election was basically won because they were perceived to have a better leader and were considered better at managing the economy than Labour. To my mind those two factors are key to electoral success as was their targeting of LD seats.
“I am not really clear how conservative MPs view on leaving the EU breaks down, but I do believe they think on balance it will harm the UK.”
I think that is very probably true since there is a small majority of Remainers in the party and some of the leavers do not want to leave completely. My own guess is that Mrs May is not one of those. I think she is strongly Eurosceptic and only fell into line before the referendum for political positioning. I do not believe she feels it will do harm in the long term and I suspect she is sceptical about the stability of the EU, as I am.
“Whatever the referendum rhetoric, they do not believe in parliamentary government, as witness the recent attempts to prevent parliament having control of Brexit.
I don’t agree with that at all.
They have got the Bill to Exit through 2nd & 3rd readings without any amendments and with very sizable majorities. Remember the 3rd reading was after the White Paper was published and yet they got a majority of 372. A very disciplined party performance extremely well managed by the party whips.
“Leaving aside labour’s personal difficulties, the economic outlook is disturbingly bad. “
I don’t agree, my views are well known and you have no doubt read many of my posts on the subject. It would be boring to others if I repeated myself. I see bigger risks in parts of Europe than I do in the UK.
“Unfortunately, supporting Brexit contains an implicit further promise that you will make it work for the nation, and this is where the risk lies.”
There we can agree. I do feel that there will be a short term downturn to the economy as we leave the EU and the timing is not good for the 2020 election. It’s why I have said 3 or 4 months ago I would not dream of attempting to predict the result of the 2020 election until 2019.
JIMJAM & Others
I agree, I would be very surprised if there was another Scottish Independance referendum before 2020.
@Chris Riley
Agreed. The idea that the Conservative Party has undergone an ideological transformation and moved to the centre ground is nonsense. The manoeuvre is purely tactical – JC has taken Labour to the left, and they don’t want the LibDems successfully filling that centrist void.
UKIP are having a bit of an existential crisis, and Labour, the LDs and the Greens are cluttering the left of centre territory. Ergo, 40%+ in the polls.
@TOC @JIMJAM etc
It is clear you don’t live in Scotland.
Alex Salmond reacting to the latest poll showing Yes at 49% – “Game On”
Nicola Sturgeon has told the civil service to prepare for an indyref.
NS is according to newspapers preparing to ask May for a section 30 order. Interesting given the discussion last night.
There’s going to be another indyref or equivalent before March 2019 – don’t delude yourselves otherwise.
@HIRETON
Thanks I was going to look that information up. That would be a fun month……..all to the benefit of the independence campaign. Then flight a Scottish GE on indy manifesto & of course it is actually easier to get a majority for independence in the Scottish parliament than to win an indyref.
But of course NS is pre-empting by asking for a section 30 order now if May refuses she can prepare the ground for a Scottish GE.
Interesting posts from everyone this morning.
@Alec
I don’t think we are actually disagreeing. Of course, it is important to optimise macro-economic policy. I have posted before that the trick of modern democracy is to redistribute wealth without undermining the wider performance of the economy.
As you correctly point out, the Lansbury approach was the triumph of ideology over practical and efficient administration. It happens all the time: I don’t want a leader with vision – I want someone who can make things run well and effectively. Who makes more right decisions than wrong ones. And who does what is best rather than what is politically expedient.
This is where TM worries me. She had the opportunity to really cut through some of the failures of the past. She has made some astute political decisions, but she has continued with HS2, Hinkley Point and a third Heathrow runway.
We now have proposed changes to the NPPF that are purely political, and will achieve nothing. Presumably she is pleased with them.
And, just when we need renewables and they are coming to the fore, we abandon them. Why are we not putting panels on all our huge flat factory roofs? Why are 17 miles of the M3 reduced to a crawl so that half a dozen workmen can amuse themselves?
Where I especially agree with you is the emphasis upon simplicity: the curse of modern life is the current vogue for making everything as complicated as possible. And the BoE wonder why our productivity is so low…
Don’t get me started…
Good morning all from a damp Reigate here in Surrey. Thought I was going to have an easy commute to work this morning by not having to hike it into London but crikey what is going on this morning? A31 was bumper to bumper most of the way and the M25 was just static at Leatherhead.
JIM JAM
“Accordingly, I think that the SNP will wiat until after the 2020 GE and until after the final Brexit deal is concluded; how can voters in Scotland vote without knowing what the options are?”
___________
This would be a sensible approach by the SNP. The Brexit negotiations leading up to 2020 will be fluid and an independence
campaign would struggle to keep up with changing events during that time and voters may get confused over what is on offer.
Probably the best approach now would be for TM to offer concessions to the Scottish government in the way of more powers over welfare, borrowing and even some sort of special visa access for EU citizens who want to come and live and work in Scotland but restricts them from working in other areas of the UK for up to 4 years.
This way TM can claim credit for aborting a potential premature end to the union and NS can claim she won substantial concessions from the UK government.
@ToH ” I see bigger risks in parts of Europe than I do in the UK.”
So do I. Nearly half of our exports go to the EU.
The EU nations have a lot on their plate.
UK contributions will stop, so the EU will have to struggle with balancing its budget. Judging by news reports, the difficulties several countries are having with immigrants are worse than our problems, while other countries less affected are taking a hard line stance so as not to be affected. Unemployment and general poor economic activity in southern Europe doesn’t look any better. Germany will have to realign its thinking which won’t be popular at home, … etc etc
I dare say there are good things to say, but this is ‘Project Fear Mk 2.
How will they afford to keep on buying 50% of our exports? Will they have enough money to buy our financial services? Their share of our exports has been going down. What will stop it falling further, and quicker?
https://fullfact.org/europe/uk-eu-trade/
I may be wrong, but my suspicion is that events of the last week or two have moved enough of my Scottish compatriots to think that the time for holding on for sense to prevail in rUK has gone, and a new referendum is now required.
If so, it’s still not a clear cut decision to be made. As I have posted previously, the big dagger held over Scotland’s head by Westminster has now not so much been sheathed, but rather tossed into the English Channel. A Westminster PM can now no longer threaten a putative iScotland with a forcible ejection from the EU if they don’t accept the independence deal on offer.
Similarly, some at least of the significant threat of industrial relocation south during the Indy ref, which really was justified, is now less clear, as iScotland remaining within the EU will be a major draw for companies within rUK. Indeed, such would be the benefits of maintaining a stable market access that it is possibly more likely that the internal economic disruption of independence now favours Scotland rather than England – something Brexiteers are failing to realise.
That leaves currency and debt as major issues for iScotland. My views on sharing sterling are well known. Scotland simply shouldn’t do this, unless there are rock solid fiscal controls, which in practice means iScotland’s budget is approved in London. The Euro is an unhappy place which iScotland would do well to avoid, so my proposal would simply be the Scottish pound, possibly pegged to sterling, but operating as a distinct and separate currency. There is an issue here whether the EU would accept this, but perhaps the Swedish model is the way to go.
Then the debt. In 2015, I wrote that the SNP’s position on this was untenable. They simply could not threaten not to take a share of the debt, due to the EU membership dagger mentioned above. No debt meant outside the EU and on WTO rules with no currency of their own, and would have been a disaster. Now – everything has changed.
I still think a no debt option would involve a serious battle with rUK that would have consequences, and to face down Westminster in such a way would be contingent on securing seamless EU membership, but Westminster has gradually kicked away most of their own negotiating supports. Leaving the EU with a hard Brexit, without a full trade deal, facing the breakup of the UK, with Scotland remaining in the EU, and with record debt? I think all bets are off, but I may well be coming to the conclusion that Scotland needs to dissolve this disfunctional union, as the larger portion of the UK has sadly lost it’s way, and lost it’s way very badly.
The fly in the ointment here is the EU. By no means secure and stable itself, events in Europe could yet place Scotland between a rock and a hard place, but at least now they have far greater control over their own future, thanks to Theresa May.
I very strongly suspect that Brexiteers will look back at this period (at least, the honest and still alive ones) with a deep sense of regret at the damage to their nation that they have caused.
Millie: “Why are we not putting panels on all our huge flat factory roofs?”
Absolutely. And especially on all the big sheds on industrial estates and housing supermarkets.
It’s always baffled me that all the emphasis went on getting small installations on private housing, plus big ones in fields, where it is highly visible, and not on already ugly commercial buildings.
As for simplicity – yes, we seem to do everything in the most complicated, time consuming, expensive way possible. I long for efficiency and cost-effectiveness to replace ideology as the mantra of government.
CHRIS RILEY
@”But what it really signals is that the Tories expect Brexit to be hard on the country and that they expect to bear the brunt of the anger that will result. ”
Or to put it another way:-
What it really signals is that the Tories expect Brexit to be hard on the country because 40 years inside a comfortable protectionist trade barrier & the sclerotic economy which it has spawned, has left us unprepared for the real world of export competition, productivity & technology. So May intends The State to do something about it pronto.
Small explosion at a nuclear power plant in Western France. No casualties, and a technical fault, rather than attack it seems. No nuclear threat, we are told.
@ALEC ” iScotland remaining within the EU … ”
How do you see that being managed?
I mean “remaining” rather than “applying to join”
Hireton
I thought Consumer debt had reduced these past few years.
@Colin – “What it really signals is that the Tories expect Brexit to be hard on the country because 40 years inside a comfortable protectionist trade barrier & the sclerotic economy which it has spawned, has left us unprepared for the real world of export competition, productivity & technology. So May intends The State to do something about it pronto.”
Come on Colin – you’re better than that!
If you want to peddle this kind of nonsense, first you have to explain how come Germany, which has been “..inside a comfortable protectionist trade barrier & the sclerotic economy…” for longer than we have, is such a world beating exporter? And before you repeat Trump’s accusations of the relative undervaluing of the Euro in Germany, just remember they were beating the pants off UK exporters for decades before the Euro when the DM was a very strong global currency.
I’m afraid what you have just posted in part of 40 years of factually nonsensical rubbish poured out from multiple sources towards the EU, and you are usually much better at distinguishing genuine points of interest from the dross.
Being in or out of the EU has not been remotely responsible for any problems the UK has had relating to exports or industrial production. Leaving it equally won’t solve any of those problems either. Westminster should be the one and only target, because had we had governments half as good as the German’s, we wouldn’t be where we are today.
Alec
I would add something else to your ‘comfortable protectionist trade barrier’ rebuttal.
The most efficient parts of UK industry are generally those that sell into the single market, and have received enough investment to make them efficient enough to hold their own in that fiercely competitive market. Nissan is the usual example trotted out. And having achieved efficiency and critical mass in terms of output, these firms are then far better placed to tackle world markets. In a nutshell, if you can sell in Germany, then the USA will be a doddle.
It’s often forgotten that one of the compelling original arguments for joining the EU was the need for a large ‘home’ market, as enjoyed at the time by US firms, to provide a large enough base for world competitiveness.
Somewhat incidentally to this, I was reading yesterday of a US report that identifies JLR as the car company, of all those in the world, that will be hardest hit by Trump import tariffs. But at least their new plant in Slovakia will give them a foothold in the single market:
http://europe.autonews.com/article/20170207/COPY/302079917/u-s-import-tax-would-hit-jlr-hardest-study-shows
@ Alec
‘Small explosion at a nuclear power plant in Western France. No casualties, and a technical fault, rather than attack it seems. No nuclear threat, we are told’
That must have occurred at the precise moment I suggested we should abandon asking the French to build Hinkley Point.
@Alec
Good post on the possibility/likelihood of Scottish independence.
While Scotland is pondering it’s future, Northern Ireland will be doing the same. the words of Mrs may and Mr Kenny on the border – there is no going back to the old border – are probably meaningless. There will be a border and customs control. It will end dairy farming for some and make life difficult if not impossible for farmers who wish to export food products such as lamb to Ireland. There will be increased paperwork with visits to Border Inspection Posts in Dublin adding delays. There is already talk of the probability that the custom controls will be the subject of violent attack. The Police Federation of Northern Ireland expect any of their members guarding such posts to be targets.